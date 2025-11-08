Pan-Am Cyclocross Championships: Lizzy Gunsalus edges Maghalie Rochette for elite women's title

Lizzy Gunsalus (CCB p/b Levine Law Group) on her way to solo victory at 2025 Northampton Cyclocross on day two

American Lizzy Gunsalus outsprinted Canadian Maghalie Rochette to capture the elite women’s title at the Pan-American Cyclocross Championships on Saturday in Washington, DC.

The pair battled closely through the seventh and final lap, with Gunsalus ultimately securing her first elite crown in a two-up sprint, following her U23 national championship victory in 2023.

Defending champion Sidney McGill of Canada finished 14 seconds back to take the bronze medal.

Rochette has dominated the Trek US Cyclocross Series, winning seven of the eight races so far, while Gunsalus has five UCI wins in the United States to her name in the non-series races.

