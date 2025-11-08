Pan-Am Cyclocross Championships: Lizzy Gunsalus edges Maghalie Rochette for elite women's title

Defending champion Sidney McGill takes bronze

Lizzy Gunsalus (CCB p/b Levine Law Group) on her way to solo victory at 2025 Northampton Cyclocross on day two
Lizzy Gunsalus (CCB p/b Levine Law Group) on her way to solo victory at 2025 Northampton Cyclocross on day two (Image credit: Angelica Dixon/Northampton Cyclocross)
American Lizzy Gunsalus outsprinted Canadian Maghalie Rochette to capture the elite women’s title at the Pan-American Cyclocross Championships on Saturday in Washington, DC.

The pair battled closely through the seventh and final lap, with Gunsalus ultimately securing her first elite crown in a two-up sprint, following her U23 national championship victory in 2023.

More to come….

Results

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

