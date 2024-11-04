Pan-Am Cyclocross Championships: Lauren Zoerner and Ian Ackert retain U23 titles
Jenaya Francis earns silver for Canada in U23 women's race while USA's Jack Spranger takes U23 silver for men
Lauren Zoerner (USA) and Ian Ackert (Canada) powered away from their respective fields to defend U23 titles at the 2024 Pan-American Cyclocross Championships in Missoula, Montana on Sunday.
Zoerner grabbed the U23 women's lead on the first of the six laps and maintained a steady pace without major mistakes to score her fourth medal at the Pan-Ams in the U23 division. The North Carolina rider celebrated her 22nd birthday with a solo victory.
Jenaya Francis (Canada) earned the silver, 15 seconds back. Kaya Musgrave (USA) tripped on the stairs late in the race and bent the derailleur so was one of the few racers to take a bike change in the pits and finished strong for the bronze medal, 51 seconds back and 25 seconds in front of compatriot Chloe Fraser.
On a cool, overcast day that started with rain and snow showers, the course dried and conditions were fast as the U23 men stormed across the flowing turns with short, steep embankments, which debuted last year for the Pan-Ams.
The young Canadian, who won the UCI C2 race on Saturday, put in the decisive move on the sixth of seven laps and immediately put distance between himself and a pack of six contenders across the Rattlesnake run-up feature and several off-camber turns. His final lap was faster than any other rider on the weekend, even the elite men.
Spranger, wearing the stars-and-stripes jersey, rode behind Henry Coote in the chase, dropping the other riders. The reigning U23 US champ would be able to shake Coote on the last lap to earn the silver, eight seconds back of the Canadian champion. Coote, who finished second last year in the men's junior race, took the bronze this time, 19 seconds back.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Pan-Am Cyclocross Championships: Lauren Zoerner and Ian Ackert retain U23 titlesJenaya Francis earns silver for Canada in U23 women's race while USA's Jack Spranger takes U23 silver for men
-
Zoe Bäckstedt carries road racing form into cyclocross season with an eye on WorldsGeert Wellens joins Canyon-SRAM as new cyclocross director
-
Baloise Trek say SRAM chain failures cost European cyclocross championship medalsManager Sven Nys points to ongoing issues with components
-
Rigoberto Urán closes out professional cycling career with farewell event at Medellín stadium among 8000 fans'I was able to fight and inspire an entire country'