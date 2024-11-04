Pan-Am Cyclocross Championships: Lauren Zoerner and Ian Ackert retain U23 titles

Image 1 of 2 Ian Ackert of Canada defended his U23 men's title at Pan-American Cyclocross Championships (Image credit: Montana Cyclocross) USA's Lauren Zoerner defended her U23 women's title at 2024 Pan-Am Cyclocross Championships (Image credit: Montana Cyclocross)

Lauren Zoerner (USA) and Ian Ackert (Canada) powered away from their respective fields to defend U23 titles at the 2024 Pan-American Cyclocross Championships in Missoula, Montana on Sunday.

Zoerner grabbed the U23 women's lead on the first of the six laps and maintained a steady pace without major mistakes to score her fourth medal at the Pan-Ams in the U23 division. The North Carolina rider celebrated her 22nd birthday with a solo victory.

Jenaya Francis (Canada) earned the silver, 15 seconds back. Kaya Musgrave (USA) tripped on the stairs late in the race and bent the derailleur so was one of the few racers to take a bike change in the pits and finished strong for the bronze medal, 51 seconds back and 25 seconds in front of compatriot Chloe Fraser.

On a cool, overcast day that started with rain and snow showers, the course dried and conditions were fast as the U23 men stormed across the flowing turns with short, steep embankments, which debuted last year for the Pan-Ams.

The young Canadian, who won the UCI C2 race on Saturday, put in the decisive move on the sixth of seven laps and immediately put distance between himself and a pack of six contenders across the Rattlesnake run-up feature and several off-camber turns. His final lap was faster than any other rider on the weekend, even the elite men.

Spranger, wearing the stars-and-stripes jersey, rode behind Henry Coote in the chase, dropping the other riders. The reigning U23 US champ would be able to shake Coote on the last lap to earn the silver, eight seconds back of the Canadian champion. Coote, who finished second last year in the men's junior race, took the bronze this time, 19 seconds back.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling