Pan-Am Cyclocross Championships: Lauren Zoerner and Ian Ackert retain U23 titles

By
published

Jenaya Francis earns silver for Canada in U23 women's race while USA's Jack Spranger takes U23 silver for men

Jump to:
Image 1 of 2
Ian Ackert of Canada defended his U23 men's title at Pan-American Cyclocross Championships
Ian Ackert of Canada defended his U23 men's title at Pan-American Cyclocross Championships(Image credit: Montana Cyclocross)

Lauren Zoerner (USA) and Ian Ackert (Canada) powered away from their respective  fields to defend U23 titles at the 2024 Pan-American Cyclocross Championships in Missoula, Montana on Sunday.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

Latest on Cyclingnews