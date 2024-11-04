Pan-Am Cyclocross Championships: Eric Brunner wins fourth consecutive title

Eric Brunner (USA) won the elite men’s Pan American Cyclocross Championships title for a fourth consecutive year, edging Curtis White (USA) for the gold on a fast course in Missoula, Montana.

Andrew Strohmeyer, this season's USCX Cyclocross Series elite men's winner, earned the bronze just three seconds ahead of Scott Funston to make it a US sweep of the medals. The pair had been part of the four-rider lead group on the first half of the eight-lap race, until Brunner and White made final moves by the sixth circuit and marked each other to the end.

For the 25-year-old Brunner, it was his fourth victory of the 2024-2025 cyclocross season, sweeping races at Kings CX in Ohio in October and winning the C2 race at Charm City Cross.

For White, who last won the elite title in 2018, it was his fourth career silver medal at the Pan-Ams. Last year in Montana he was fifth.

Sunday's Pan-American Cyclocross Championships were the ninth stop on the USA Cycling Cyclocross National Series, which continues November 16-17 at Nash Dash in Hampton, Georgia and November 23-24 at North Carolina Grand Prix in Hendersonville, North Carolina.

