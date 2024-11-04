Pan-Am Cyclocross Championships: Eric Brunner wins fourth consecutive title

By
published

USA sweeps elite men's podium with Curtis White in second and Andrew Strohmeyer in third

Elite men&#039;s podium at 2024 Pan-Am Cyclocross Championships in Montana (L to R): second-placed Curtis White, winner Eric Brunner, third-placed Andrew Strohmeyer
Elite men's podium at 2024 Pan-Am Cyclocross Championships in Montana (L to R): second-placed Curtis White, winner Eric Brunner, third-placed Andrew Strohmeyer (Image credit: Myke Hermsmeyer)
Jump to:

Eric Brunner (USA) won the elite men’s Pan American Cyclocross Championships title for a fourth consecutive year, edging Curtis White (USA) for the gold on a fast course in Missoula, Montana. 

Andrew Strohmeyer, this season's USCX Cyclocross Series elite men's winner, earned the bronze just three seconds ahead of Scott Funston to make it a US sweep of the medals. The pair had been part of the four-rider lead group on the first half of the eight-lap race, until Brunner and White made final moves by the sixth circuit and marked each other to the end.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

Latest on Cyclingnews