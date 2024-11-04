Pan-Am Cyclocross Championships: Sidney McGill edges Isabella Holmgren for elite women's title

USA's Katie Clouse earns bronze in three-rider sprint finish

Canadian Sidney McGill celebrates the elite women's victory at 2024 Pan-Am Cyclocross Championships in Missoula, Montana
Canadian Sidney McGill celebrates the elite women's victory at 2024 Pan-Am Cyclocross Championships in Missoula, Montana (Image credit: Myke Hermsmeyer)
Sidney McGill (Canada) secured her first career elite women's title at the Pan-American Cyclocross Championships on Sunday in Missoula, Montana. 

The former U23 Canadian cyclocross champion accelerated down the finish straight at Big Sky Park to capture the victory in a three-rider sprint. Defending champion Isabella Holmgren (Canada), who had outsprinted McGill the day before in the C2 Thunder Cross contest, finished one second back for silver. 

