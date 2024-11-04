Pan-Am Cyclocross Championships: Sidney McGill edges Isabella Holmgren for elite women's title
USA's Katie Clouse earns bronze in three-rider sprint finish
Sidney McGill (Canada) secured her first career elite women's title at the Pan-American Cyclocross Championships on Sunday in Missoula, Montana.
The former U23 Canadian cyclocross champion accelerated down the finish straight at Big Sky Park to capture the victory in a three-rider sprint. Defending champion Isabella Holmgren (Canada), who had outsprinted McGill the day before in the C2 Thunder Cross contest, finished one second back for silver.
Katie Clouse (USA) was another second back for the bronze, replicating her podium spot from one year ago on the same course. US riders Natalie Quinn and Anna Megale finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
Last year McGill suffered from severe leg cramping and received help from medics on the final lap of the elite women's race, recording a DNF. This time, the 25-year-old rode strong for all six laps and recorded her third victory of the cyclocross season. In her 12 starts across North America she has finished fifth or better in each race.
Sunday's Pan-American Cyclocross Championships were the ninth stop on the USA Cycling Cyclocross National Series, which continues November 16-17 at Nash Dash in Hampton, Georgia and November 23-24 at North Carolina Grand Prix in Hendersonville, North Carolina.
Results
