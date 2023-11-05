Pan-Am Cyclocross Championships 2023: Canadian Carrier wins junior women's title
Lopez de San Roma, Bond round out podium
|1
|Rafaelle Carrier (Can) CVM SIGMA ASSURANCE
|0:38:50
|2
|Vida Lopez De San Roman (USA) Bear CX Team
|0:00:36
|3
|Jorja Bond (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:00:44
|4
|Rachel Lev-Tov (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:01:11
|5
|Alyssa Sarkisov (USA) CXD Trek Bikes
|0:01:27
|6
|Nico Knoll (Can) Cyclemeisters / Bow Cycle
|0:01:27
|7
|Madeline Fisher (USA) Blue Ridge Cross
|0:01:48
|8
|Haydn Hludzinski (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:01:59
|9
|Ellen Davis (USA) Team Stampede
|0:02:07
|10
|Gillian Millar (USA) Team Stampede
|0:02:16
|11
|Rylie Cahill (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:03:10
|12
|Lidia Cusack (USA) CXD Trek Bikes
|0:03:22
|13
|Sidney Swierenga (Can) TaG / Devo
|0:03:43
|14
|Alexandra Volstad (Can) Cyclemeisters / Bow Cycle
|0:03:55
|15
|Eleanor Winchell (USA) Cycling BC
|0:04:11
|16
|Alyssa White (USA) Finkraft Junior Cycling Team
|Row 15 - Cell 2
|17
|Geza Rodgers (Can) Liv Canada Off-Road Team
|Row 16 - Cell 2
|18
|Kimberly Chen (Can) Broad Street Breakaway
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|19
|Keely Hamilton (Can) Northstar Bicycle Co
|Row 18 - Cell 2
|20
|Maria McCartney (Can) Team Saskatchewan
|Row 19 - Cell 2
|21
|Sawyer Hundhausen (USA) BYRDS
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|22
|Natalie Miller (USA) BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad)
|Row 21 - Cell 2
|23
|Dakota Dixon (USA) Rundle Mountain Cycling Club
|Row 22 - Cell 2
