Pan-Am Cyclocross Championships 2023: Canadian Carrier wins junior women's title

By Laura Weislo
published

Lopez de San Roma, Bond round out podium

Rafaelle Carrier (Canada) wins the junior women's title
(Image credit: Myke Hermsmeyer)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Junior Women results
1Rafaelle Carrier (Can) CVM SIGMA ASSURANCE0:38:50
2Vida Lopez De San Roman (USA) Bear CX Team0:00:36
3Jorja Bond (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:00:44
4Rachel Lev-Tov (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:01:11
5Alyssa Sarkisov (USA) CXD Trek Bikes0:01:27
6Nico Knoll (Can) Cyclemeisters / Bow Cycle0:01:27
7Madeline Fisher (USA) Blue Ridge Cross0:01:48
8Haydn Hludzinski (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:01:59
9Ellen Davis (USA) Team Stampede0:02:07
10Gillian Millar (USA) Team Stampede0:02:16
11Rylie Cahill (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:03:10
12Lidia Cusack (USA) CXD Trek Bikes0:03:22
13Sidney Swierenga (Can) TaG / Devo0:03:43
14Alexandra Volstad (Can) Cyclemeisters / Bow Cycle0:03:55
15Eleanor Winchell (USA) Cycling BC0:04:11
16Alyssa White (USA) Finkraft Junior Cycling TeamRow 15 - Cell 2
17Geza Rodgers (Can) Liv Canada Off-Road TeamRow 16 - Cell 2
18Kimberly Chen (Can) Broad Street BreakawayRow 17 - Cell 2
19Keely Hamilton (Can) Northstar Bicycle CoRow 18 - Cell 2
20Maria McCartney (Can) Team SaskatchewanRow 19 - Cell 2
21Sawyer Hundhausen (USA) BYRDSRow 20 - Cell 2
22Natalie Miller (USA) BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad)Row 21 - Cell 2
23Dakota Dixon (USA) Rundle Mountain Cycling ClubRow 22 - Cell 2

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

