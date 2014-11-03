Trending

Rochette claims U23 women's Pan Am Continental victory

Arensman second and Rathburn third

Maghalie Rochette (Luna) wins the under-23 women's title

(Image credit: Joel Quimby)
Allison Arensman

(Image credit: Joel Quimby)

Canada's Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) won the first race of the day at the Pan American Continental Cyclo-cross Championships held on Sunday at Devou Park in Covington, Kentucky.

She took the top stop of the podium in the under-23 women's race over American riders Allison Arensman (K-Edge/Felt) and Laurel Rathbun (Raleigh/Clement).

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team0:33:51
2Allison Arensman (USA) K-Edge-Felt Cyclocross Team0:01:19
3Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh-Clement0:01:47
4Hannah Arensman (USA) K-Edge-Felt Cyclocross Team0:01:59
5Katherine Santos (USA) Red Zone Elite U230:02:56
6Emma Swartz (USA) Team Wheel and Sprocket0:03:30
7Katherine Shields (USA) Ken's Bike Shop0:03:56
8Rachel Dobrozsi (USA) Red Zone Elite U230:04:18
9Emily Shields (USA) Ken's Bike Shop0:05:07
10Mackenzie Green (USA) Red Zone Elite U23-1Lap
11Karen Brocket (USA) JetCycling-1Lap
DNFSiobhan Kelly (Can) Adrenline Racer-To Wheels

 

