Rochette claims U23 women's Pan Am Continental victory
Arensman second and Rathburn third
Under-23 Women: -
Canada's Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) won the first race of the day at the Pan American Continental Cyclo-cross Championships held on Sunday at Devou Park in Covington, Kentucky.
She took the top stop of the podium in the under-23 women's race over American riders Allison Arensman (K-Edge/Felt) and Laurel Rathbun (Raleigh/Clement).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:33:51
|2
|Allison Arensman (USA) K-Edge-Felt Cyclocross Team
|0:01:19
|3
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|0:01:47
|4
|Hannah Arensman (USA) K-Edge-Felt Cyclocross Team
|0:01:59
|5
|Katherine Santos (USA) Red Zone Elite U23
|0:02:56
|6
|Emma Swartz (USA) Team Wheel and Sprocket
|0:03:30
|7
|Katherine Shields (USA) Ken's Bike Shop
|0:03:56
|8
|Rachel Dobrozsi (USA) Red Zone Elite U23
|0:04:18
|9
|Emily Shields (USA) Ken's Bike Shop
|0:05:07
|10
|Mackenzie Green (USA) Red Zone Elite U23
|-1Lap
|11
|Karen Brocket (USA) JetCycling
|-1Lap
|DNF
|Siobhan Kelly (Can) Adrenline Racer-To Wheels
