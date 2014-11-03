Image 1 of 2 Maghalie Rochette (Luna) wins the under-23 women's title (Image credit: Joel Quimby) Image 2 of 2 Allison Arensman (Image credit: Joel Quimby)

Canada's Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) won the first race of the day at the Pan American Continental Cyclo-cross Championships held on Sunday at Devou Park in Covington, Kentucky.

She took the top stop of the podium in the under-23 women's race over American riders Allison Arensman (K-Edge/Felt) and Laurel Rathbun (Raleigh/Clement).

