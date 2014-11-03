Hecht solos to junior men's Pan Am Continental title
Haley and Blevins secure podium spots
Junior Men: -
American youngster Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle Company Vista Sub) secured the junior men's title at the Pan American Continental Cyclo-cross Championships held on Sunday at Devou Park in Covington, Kentucky.
The junior’s 17-18 Pan American Championship race delivered tons of drama as Hecht battled closely with runner-up Gavin Haley (Red Zone Cycling) while eventual third and fourth place riders Christopher Blevins (NCCF/Team Specialized Juniors) and Spencer Petrov (Element Cycles) continuously surged dangerously close to upsetting the podium positions.
Lance Haidet (BEV DEV TEAM) finished in fifth.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gage Hecht (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company Vista Sub
|0:43:31
|2
|Gavin Haley (USA) Red Zone Cycling
|0:00:28
|3
|Christopher Blevins (USA) specialized Juniors
|0:00:32
|4
|Spencer Petrov (USA) Element Cycles
|0:00:41
|5
|Lance Haidet (USA) BEAR DEV TEAM
|0:00:46
|6
|Jerry Dufour (USA) Team Mugshots/Coach Drew Edsa
|0:00:55
|7
|Willem Boersma (Can) Cycle-Smart
|0:01:00
|8
|Michael Owens (USA) CyclocrossWorld.com Devo Team
|0:01:02
|9
|Brannan Fix (USA) Boo Bicycles/TrainingPeaks
|0:01:44
|10
|Cameron Beard (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com devo team
|0:03:06
|11
|Liam Dunn (USA) Clif Bar Devo
|0:03:28
|12
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport Devo p/b BJC
|0:04:49
|13
|Adin Baird (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling p/b BCS
|0:04:57
|14
|Tanner Browne (USA) Miller School of Albemarle
|0:05:16
|15
|Stuart Mcknight (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport Devo p/b Boul
|0:05:44
|16
|Silas Moorefield (USA) Cycleworks
|0:05:52
|17
|Jedidiah Fritzinger (USA) Papa John's Racing Team
|0:05:53
|18
|Evan Geary (USA) Rad Racing NW
|0:05:54
|19
|Jack Tanner (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:07:12
|20
|Chris Key (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport p/b BJC
|0:07:37
|21
|Sam Rosenberg (USA) Hutch's Specialized
|0:07:52
|22
|Cameron Bellian (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport Devo p/b BJC
|-1Lap
|23
|Zachary Ross (USA) Bishop Bicycles
|-2Laps
|24
|Ben Watkins (USA) Team Soundpony
|-2Laps
|25
|Rob Sandusky (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart
|-3Laps
|26
|Samuel Lear (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
|-3Laps
|27
|Jordan Lewis (USA) Cycle Smart Elite Team
|-3Laps
|28
|Luke Mullis (GBr) Wolverines
|-3Laps
|29
|Ethan Reynolds (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling T
|-4Laps
|DNF
|Cooper Willsey (USA) CyclocrossWorld.com Devo Team
|DNF
|Jacob Howard (Can) Synergy Racing
|DNF
|Jake Thompson (USA) Miller School of Albemarle
|DNF
|Guy Daggett (USA) WASLabs
|DNF
|Ian Mcshane (USA) VO2 Multisport
|DNF
|Eric Brunner (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport p/b BJC
|DNF
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hot Tubes Junior Development Te
|DNS
|Nicholas Vorwerk (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNS
|Josiah Longenecker (USA) Midwest Devo
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy