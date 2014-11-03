Trending

Hecht solos to junior men's Pan Am Continental title

Haley and Blevins secure podium spots

American youngster Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle Company Vista Sub) secured the junior men's title at the Pan American Continental Cyclo-cross Championships held on Sunday at Devou Park in Covington, Kentucky.

The junior’s 17-18 Pan American Championship race delivered tons of drama as Hecht battled closely with runner-up Gavin Haley (Red Zone Cycling) while eventual third and fourth place riders Christopher Blevins (NCCF/Team Specialized Juniors) and Spencer Petrov (Element Cycles) continuously surged dangerously close to upsetting the podium positions.

Lance Haidet (BEV DEV TEAM) finished in fifth.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gage Hecht (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company Vista Sub0:43:31
2Gavin Haley (USA) Red Zone Cycling0:00:28
3Christopher Blevins (USA) specialized Juniors0:00:32
4Spencer Petrov (USA) Element Cycles0:00:41
5Lance Haidet (USA) BEAR DEV TEAM0:00:46
6Jerry Dufour (USA) Team Mugshots/Coach Drew Edsa0:00:55
7Willem Boersma (Can) Cycle-Smart0:01:00
8Michael Owens (USA) CyclocrossWorld.com Devo Team0:01:02
9Brannan Fix (USA) Boo Bicycles/TrainingPeaks0:01:44
10Cameron Beard (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com devo team0:03:06
11Liam Dunn (USA) Clif Bar Devo0:03:28
12Cade Bickmore (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport Devo p/b BJC0:04:49
13Adin Baird (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling p/b BCS0:04:57
14Tanner Browne (USA) Miller School of Albemarle0:05:16
15Stuart Mcknight (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport Devo p/b Boul0:05:44
16Silas Moorefield (USA) Cycleworks0:05:52
17Jedidiah Fritzinger (USA) Papa John's Racing Team0:05:53
18Evan Geary (USA) Rad Racing NW0:05:54
19Jack Tanner (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:07:12
20Chris Key (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport p/b BJC0:07:37
21Sam Rosenberg (USA) Hutch's Specialized0:07:52
22Cameron Bellian (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport Devo p/b BJC-1Lap
23Zachary Ross (USA) Bishop Bicycles-2Laps
24Ben Watkins (USA) Team Soundpony-2Laps
25Rob Sandusky (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart-3Laps
26Samuel Lear (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket-3Laps
27Jordan Lewis (USA) Cycle Smart Elite Team-3Laps
28Luke Mullis (GBr) Wolverines-3Laps
29Ethan Reynolds (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling T-4Laps
DNFCooper Willsey (USA) CyclocrossWorld.com Devo Team
DNFJacob Howard (Can) Synergy Racing
DNFJake Thompson (USA) Miller School of Albemarle
DNFGuy Daggett (USA) WASLabs
DNFIan Mcshane (USA) VO2 Multisport
DNFEric Brunner (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport p/b BJC
DNFJonathan Brown (USA) Hot Tubes Junior Development Te
DNSNicholas Vorwerk (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
DNSJosiah Longenecker (USA) Midwest Devo

 

