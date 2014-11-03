American youngster Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle Company Vista Sub) secured the junior men's title at the Pan American Continental Cyclo-cross Championships held on Sunday at Devou Park in Covington, Kentucky.

The junior’s 17-18 Pan American Championship race delivered tons of drama as Hecht battled closely with runner-up Gavin Haley (Red Zone Cycling) while eventual third and fourth place riders Christopher Blevins (NCCF/Team Specialized Juniors) and Spencer Petrov (Element Cycles) continuously surged dangerously close to upsetting the podium positions.

Lance Haidet (BEV DEV TEAM) finished in fifth.

Full Results