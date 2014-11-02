Image 1 of 2 Curtis White tops the U23 men's podium (Image credit: Mitch Graham) Image 2 of 2 Logan Owen takes second on the day (Image credit: Mitch Graham)

Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) claimed the under-23 title at the Pan American Continental Cyclo-cross Championships held on Sunday at Devou Park in Covington, Kentucky.

The last few laps of the under-23 men's was a nail-biter with White and Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized) duked it out and marked each other until nearly the last corner.

White attacked incredibly hard on the final descent and passed Owen through the second to last corner. Owen tried to return the favour but came up short in the grass U-turned on to the finishing pavement.

Andrew Dillman (Midwest Devo) claimed third ahead of Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized) and Maxx Chance (The Pro’s Closet CX).

Full Results