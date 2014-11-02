Trending

White secures under-23 Pan Am Continental title

Owen and Dillman take second and third

Image 1 of 2

Curtis White tops the U23 men's podium

(Image credit: Mitch Graham)
Image 2 of 2

Logan Owen takes second on the day

(Image credit: Mitch Graham)

Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) claimed the under-23 title at the Pan American Continental Cyclo-cross Championships held on Sunday at Devou Park in Covington, Kentucky.

The last few laps of the under-23 men's was a nail-biter with White and Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized) duked it out and marked each other until nearly the last corner.

White attacked incredibly hard on the final descent and passed Owen through the second to last corner. Owen tried to return the favour but came up short in the grass U-turned on to the finishing pavement.

Andrew Dillman (Midwest Devo) claimed third ahead of Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized) and Maxx Chance (The Pro’s Closet CX).

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.c0:49:32
2Logan Owen (USA) California Giant / Specialized0:00:06
3Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing0:00:28
4Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant / Specialized0:01:15
5Maxx Chance (USA) The Pro's Closet CX0:01:17
6Sam O'keefe (USA) C3 - Twenty20 Cycling Co.0:01:33
7Ian Mcpherson (USA) The Pro's Closet CX0:01:43
8Grant Ellwood (USA) BCS Elite Cross0:02:30
9Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant / Specialized0:02:45
10Ian Haupt (USA) Milwaukee Bicycle Company0:03:16
11Nathaniel Morse (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com Devo Team0:03:35
12Byron Rice (USA) Clemmons Bicycle0:03:40
13Luke Haley (USA) VO2 Multisport0:04:19
14Skyler Mackey (USA) Soundpony0:04:22
15John Francisco (USA) VO2 Multisport0:04:52
16Michael Dutczak (USA) south chicago wheelman0:05:49
17Spencer Downing (USA) The Pro's Closet CX0:06:35
18Gunnar Bergey (USA) Champion System Cannondale0:07:06
19Tanner Hurst (USA) Be Real Sports - Brecks Bike Shop0:07:11
20Sean Germaine (Can) Juventus0:08:00
21Vance Fletcher (USA) Marian University-2Laps
22Elliott Baring (USA) Ridley/Reality Bikes-2Laps
23Dillen Maurer (USA) Kona Bicycle Company-2Laps
24Luke Woodard (USA) Hometown Mfg p/b 611 Bicycles-2Laps
25Zach Bender (USA) MARIAN UNIVERSITY CYCLING-2Laps
26Ryan Ramirez (USA) The Pony Shop-3Laps
DNFZach Carlson (USA) MARIAN UNIVERSITY CYCLING

 

