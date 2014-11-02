White secures under-23 Pan Am Continental title
Owen and Dillman take second and third
Under-23 Men: -
Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) claimed the under-23 title at the Pan American Continental Cyclo-cross Championships held on Sunday at Devou Park in Covington, Kentucky.
The last few laps of the under-23 men's was a nail-biter with White and Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized) duked it out and marked each other until nearly the last corner.
White attacked incredibly hard on the final descent and passed Owen through the second to last corner. Owen tried to return the favour but came up short in the grass U-turned on to the finishing pavement.
Andrew Dillman (Midwest Devo) claimed third ahead of Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized) and Maxx Chance (The Pro’s Closet CX).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.c
|0:49:32
|2
|Logan Owen (USA) California Giant / Specialized
|0:00:06
|3
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing
|0:00:28
|4
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant / Specialized
|0:01:15
|5
|Maxx Chance (USA) The Pro's Closet CX
|0:01:17
|6
|Sam O'keefe (USA) C3 - Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|0:01:33
|7
|Ian Mcpherson (USA) The Pro's Closet CX
|0:01:43
|8
|Grant Ellwood (USA) BCS Elite Cross
|0:02:30
|9
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant / Specialized
|0:02:45
|10
|Ian Haupt (USA) Milwaukee Bicycle Company
|0:03:16
|11
|Nathaniel Morse (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com Devo Team
|0:03:35
|12
|Byron Rice (USA) Clemmons Bicycle
|0:03:40
|13
|Luke Haley (USA) VO2 Multisport
|0:04:19
|14
|Skyler Mackey (USA) Soundpony
|0:04:22
|15
|John Francisco (USA) VO2 Multisport
|0:04:52
|16
|Michael Dutczak (USA) south chicago wheelman
|0:05:49
|17
|Spencer Downing (USA) The Pro's Closet CX
|0:06:35
|18
|Gunnar Bergey (USA) Champion System Cannondale
|0:07:06
|19
|Tanner Hurst (USA) Be Real Sports - Brecks Bike Shop
|0:07:11
|20
|Sean Germaine (Can) Juventus
|0:08:00
|21
|Vance Fletcher (USA) Marian University
|-2Laps
|22
|Elliott Baring (USA) Ridley/Reality Bikes
|-2Laps
|23
|Dillen Maurer (USA) Kona Bicycle Company
|-2Laps
|24
|Luke Woodard (USA) Hometown Mfg p/b 611 Bicycles
|-2Laps
|25
|Zach Bender (USA) MARIAN UNIVERSITY CYCLING
|-2Laps
|26
|Ryan Ramirez (USA) The Pony Shop
|-3Laps
|DNF
|Zach Carlson (USA) MARIAN UNIVERSITY CYCLING
