Katarzyna Niewiadoma (WM3 Cycling) wrapped up the overall victory at the Ovo Energy Women's Tour on Sunday, finishing safely within the peloton on a fifth and final stage in London that ended in a bunch kick.

Wiggle High5's Jolien D'hoore proved fastest to the line in the sprint after 62 kilometres of racing, besting British national champion Hannah Barnes (Canyon SRAM) and GC runner-up Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans).

Her runner-up ride on the final day allowed Barnes to climb onto the overall podium for third place behind Niewiadoma and Majerus.

A 12-rider breakaway put the pressure on the peloton throughout the short but very fast stage, forcing the sprinters' teams to push a high tempo to bring things back together. Without a rider in the move, Wiggle had to work in the chase effort to help set up D'hoore.

"That was really hard," said D'hoore after her sprint win. "I think it was one of the hardest crits I've done in my life. The hammer was going down from the start, and we missed it with the team. The girls had to chase the whole time; they got it back, and then it was just fast the whole time. It didn't stop, it just kept going and going!

"We saved the best for last!"

With a GC advantage of 1:25 heading into the stage, Niewiadoma's main task was to stay upright on the corner-filled urban circuit. Crossing the line safe and sound in the pack, she sealed the deal for a her first WorldTour GC victory.

"I'm super happy. I think that's the only word that can describe my feelings," Niewiadoma said.

Now adding a stage race win to a 2017 palmares that already included several strong results in WorldTour events, the 22-year-old from Poland now leads the Women's WorldTour standings, taking over the top spot from Boels Dolmans' Anna van der Breggen.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5 1:28:23 2 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 3 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 4 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 5 Kate Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 6 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini 7 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 8 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 9 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 10 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 11 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 12 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini 13 Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals 14 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 15 Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 16 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 17 Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 18 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women 19 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 20 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 21 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 22 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 23 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women 24 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling 25 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals 26 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women 27 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 28 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women 29 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products 30 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 31 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 32 Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 33 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini 34 Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 35 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 36 Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini 37 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling 38 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 39 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products 40 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 41 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 42 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 43 Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team 44 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5 45 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:12 46 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 0:00:18 47 Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women 48 Elise Maes (Lux) Team WNT Pro Cycling 49 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 50 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica Scott Women 51 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 52 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 53 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5 54 Eileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 55 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 56 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:22 57 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:24 58 Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:16 59 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 0:00:25 60 Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas 0:05:12 61 Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals 0:05:15 62 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 63 Thea Thorson (Nor) Hitec Products 64 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 65 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 66 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink Cogeas 67 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 68 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals 69 Anna Plichta (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 70 Christina Perchtold (Aut) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 71 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 72 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 73 Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women 74 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 75 Shani Bloch-Davidov (Isr) Team Veloconcept Women 0:09:00 DNS Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope DNF Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products DNF Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Hitec Products DNF Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team WNT Pro Cycling

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5 15 pts 2 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 12 3 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 9 4 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 7 5 Kate Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 6 6 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini 5 7 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 4 8 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 9 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 2 10 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 1

Sprint 1 - km 18.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 3 pts 2 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 3 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 2 - km 37.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 3 pts 2 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 3 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wiggle High5 4:25:09 2 Canyon Sram Racing 3 Ale Cipollini 4 Team Sunweb 5 Orica-Scott Women 6 Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team 7 Hitec Products 8 FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 9 WM3 Pro Cycling Team 10 Drops Cycling Team 11 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:18 12 Team WNT Pro Cycling 13 Lensworld - Kuota 0:02:43 14 Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:05:15 15 Cylance Pro Cycling 16 Team Veloconcept Women 0:14:15

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 16:34:53 2 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:18 3 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:01:30 4 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 0:01:36 5 Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:01:39 6 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:01:47 7 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:01:53 8 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:01:59 9 Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:02:00 10 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:02:01 11 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:02:03 12 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:07 13 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 14 Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:02:08 15 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals 0:02:11 16 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products 17 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini 18 Kate Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 0:02:15 19 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 20 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:02:17 21 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:24 22 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:02:35 23 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 0:02:42 24 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:46 25 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5 0:02:47 26 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women 0:03:09 27 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5 0:03:43 28 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women 0:03:49 29 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:03:53 30 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:04:07 31 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:04:16 32 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 0:06:44 33 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:07:35 34 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:08:35 35 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:08:48 36 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini 0:08:52 37 Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 0:08:54 38 Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini 0:09:01 39 Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team 0:09:07 40 Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women 0:10:29 41 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:11:19 42 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:12:37 43 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:13:35 44 Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:13:36 45 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women 0:13:39 46 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica Scott Women 0:16:46 47 Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals 0:18:35 48 Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas 0:19:23 49 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:21:43 50 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 0:24:09 51 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women 0:27:47 52 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products 0:27:51 53 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5 0:29:56 54 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini 0:29:59 55 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:31:13 56 Anna Plichta (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 0:34:13 57 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:34:25 58 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:34:37 59 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling 0:34:45 60 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 61 Eileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 0:35:03 62 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 0:35:12 63 Elise Maes (Lux) Team WNT Pro Cycling 0:35:46 64 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:37:26 65 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:37:39 66 Christina Perchtold (Aut) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:37:43 67 Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women 0:39:52 68 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals 0:40:21 69 Thea Thorson (Nor) Hitec Products 0:40:33 70 Shani Bloch-Davidov (Isr) Team Veloconcept Women 0:41:52 71 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:42:17 72 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 0:43:23 73 Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals 0:45:53 74 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 0:49:37 75 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink Cogeas 0:57:25

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 36 pts 2 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 35 3 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 23 4 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 21 5 Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 21 6 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 19 7 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 15 8 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women 15 9 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5 15 10 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini 15 11 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini 12 12 Kate Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 10 13 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 9 14 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 8 15 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 7 16 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 6 17 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 5 18 Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women 5 19 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women 4 20 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 21 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women 3 22 Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 2 23 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 2 24 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 2 25 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 2 26 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals 1 27 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 1 28 Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5 31 pts 2 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 25 3 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 24 4 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 17 5 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 16 6 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling 16 7 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 14 8 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 12 9 Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 10 10 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 9 11 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 9 12 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 8 13 Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team 7 14 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women 5 15 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women 5 16 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 4 17 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 3 18 Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 1 19 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1 20 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 10 pts 2 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5 8 3 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 6 4 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 6 5 Kate Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 6 6 Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 5 7 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 8 Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas 3 9 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 2 10 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women 2 11 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 2 12 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 1 13 Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 1 14 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 1