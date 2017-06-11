Trending

Niewiadoma wins Ovo Energy Women's Tour

D'hoore sprints to stage victory in London finale

Image 1 of 32

Ovo Energy Women's Tour winner Katarzyna Niewiadoma flanked by runner-up Christine Majerus and third-placed Hannah Barnes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Ovo Energy Women's Tour winner Katarzyna Niewiadoma flanked by runner-up Christine Majerus and third-placed Hannah Barnes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 32

Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) won the sprint jersey

Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) won the sprint jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 32

Ashleigh Moolman leading the peloton

Ashleigh Moolman leading the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 32

Beautiful weather for racing

Beautiful weather for racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 32

Gracie Elvin (Orica-Scott)

Gracie Elvin (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 32

Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM)

Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 32

Katarzyna Niewiadoma tries to avoid the champagne

Katarzyna Niewiadoma tries to avoid the champagne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 32

Katarzyna Niewiadoma during the winner's press conference

Katarzyna Niewiadoma during the winner's press conference
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 32

Katarzyna Niewiadoma answers questions from the press

Katarzyna Niewiadoma answers questions from the press
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 32

Lizzie Deignan (Boels Dolmans)

Lizzie Deignan (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 32

A happy WM3 team after securing the overall

A happy WM3 team after securing the overall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 32

Stage winner Jolien d'Hoore on the podium

Stage winner Jolien d'Hoore on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 32

Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb)

Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 32

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Cervelo-Bigla)

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Cervelo-Bigla)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 32

Team Sunweb won the team classification

Team Sunweb won the team classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 32

The peloton races past The Monument to the Women of World War II

The peloton races past The Monument to the Women of World War II
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 32

The peloton racing around London

The peloton racing around London
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 32

Katarzyna Niewiadoma and Audrey Cordon chat on the start line

Katarzyna Niewiadoma and Audrey Cordon chat on the start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 32

Katarzyna Niewiadoma signs autographs with the fans

Katarzyna Niewiadoma signs autographs with the fans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 32

Sarah Roy with her Orica-Scott teammates

Sarah Roy with her Orica-Scott teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 32

Best British rider Hannah Barnes checks her bike over

Best British rider Hannah Barnes checks her bike over
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 32

Rachel Neylan (Orica-Scott)

Rachel Neylan (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 32

Hannah Barnes honoured as best British rider at the Ovo Energy Women's Tour

Hannah Barnes honoured as best British rider at the Ovo Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 32

Jolien D'hoore on the podium after her Ovo Energy Women's Tour final stage win

Jolien D'hoore on the podium after her Ovo Energy Women's Tour final stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 32

Katarzyna Niewiadoma ahead of the final stage of the Ovo Energy Women's Tour

Katarzyna Niewiadoma ahead of the final stage of the Ovo Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 32

The start line in London for stage 5 of the Ovo Energy Women's Tour

The start line in London for stage 5 of the Ovo Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 32

The final podium of the Ovo Energy Women's Tour

The final podium of the Ovo Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 32

Champagne for the top three GC finishers at the Ovo Energy Women's Tour

Champagne for the top three GC finishers at the Ovo Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 32

Katarzyna Niewiadoma holds her Ovo Energy Women's Tour trophy high.

Katarzyna Niewiadoma holds her Ovo Energy Women's Tour trophy high.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 32

Hannah Barnes, best British rider in the Ovo Energy Women's Tour

Hannah Barnes, best British rider in the Ovo Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 32

Jolien D'hoore wins stage 5 of the Ovo Women's Tour.

Jolien D'hoore wins stage 5 of the Ovo Women's Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 32

Jolien D'hoore celebrates a win on the final stage of the Ovo Women's Tour.

Jolien D'hoore celebrates a win on the final stage of the Ovo Women's Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (WM3 Cycling) wrapped up the overall victory at the Ovo Energy Women's Tour on Sunday, finishing safely within the peloton on a fifth and final stage in London that ended in a bunch kick.

Wiggle High5's Jolien D'hoore proved fastest to the line in the sprint after 62 kilometres of racing, besting British national champion Hannah Barnes (Canyon SRAM) and GC runner-up Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans).

Her runner-up ride on the final day allowed Barnes to climb onto the overall podium for third place behind Niewiadoma and Majerus.

A 12-rider breakaway put the pressure on the peloton throughout the short but very fast stage, forcing the sprinters' teams to push a high tempo to bring things back together. Without a rider in the move, Wiggle had to work in the chase effort to help set up D'hoore.

"That was really hard," said D'hoore after her sprint win. "I think it was one of the hardest crits I've done in my life. The hammer was going down from the start, and we missed it with the team. The girls had to chase the whole time; they got it back, and then it was just fast the whole time. It didn't stop, it just kept going and going!

"We saved the best for last!"

With a GC advantage of 1:25 heading into the stage, Niewiadoma's main task was to stay upright on the corner-filled urban circuit. Crossing the line safe and sound in the pack, she sealed the deal for a her first WorldTour GC victory.

"I'm super happy. I think that's the only word that can describe my feelings," Niewiadoma said.

Now adding a stage race win to a 2017 palmares that already included several strong results in WorldTour events, the 22-year-old from Poland now leads the Women's WorldTour standings, taking over the top spot from Boels Dolmans' Anna van der Breggen.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High51:28:23
2Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
4Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
5Kate Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
6Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
7Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
8Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
9Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
10Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
11Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
12Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
13Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
14Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
15Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
16Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
17Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
18Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
19Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
20Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
21Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
22Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
23Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women
24Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
25Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
26Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
27Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
28Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
29Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
30Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
31Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
32Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
33Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
34Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
35Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
36Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
37Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling
38Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
39Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
40Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
41Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
42Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
43Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team
44Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
45Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:12
46Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:00:18
47Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women
48Elise Maes (Lux) Team WNT Pro Cycling
49Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
50Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica Scott Women
51Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
52Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
53Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
54Eileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
55Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
56Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:22
57Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:24
58Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:16
59Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:00:25
60Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas0:05:12
61Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals0:05:15
62Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
63Thea Thorson (Nor) Hitec Products
64Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
65Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
66Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink Cogeas
67Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
68Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
69Anna Plichta (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
70Christina Perchtold (Aut) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
71Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
72Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
73Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
74Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
75Shani Bloch-Davidov (Isr) Team Veloconcept Women0:09:00
DNSEri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFMiriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
DNFKatrine Aalerud (Nor) Hitec Products
DNFLydia Boylan (Irl) Team WNT Pro Cycling

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High515pts
2Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing12
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam9
4Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope7
5Kate Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling6
6Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini5
7Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High54
8Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
9Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing2
10Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota1

Sprint 1 - km 18.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing3pts
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling1

Sprint 2 - km 37.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing3pts
2Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
3Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wiggle High54:25:09
2Canyon Sram Racing
3Ale Cipollini
4Team Sunweb
5Orica-Scott Women
6Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
7Hitec Products
8FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
9WM3 Pro Cycling Team
10Drops Cycling Team
11Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:18
12Team WNT Pro Cycling
13Lensworld - Kuota0:02:43
14Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:05:15
15Cylance Pro Cycling
16Team Veloconcept Women0:14:15

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling16:34:53
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:18
3Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:30
4Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:01:36
5Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:01:39
6Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:01:47
7Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:53
8Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:59
9Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling0:02:00
10Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:02:01
11Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing0:02:03
12Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:07
13Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
14Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:02:08
15Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals0:02:11
16Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
17Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
18Kate Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:02:15
19Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
20Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling0:02:17
21Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:24
22Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:02:35
23Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:02:42
24Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:46
25Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High50:02:47
26Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:03:09
27Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High50:03:43
28Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:03:49
29Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:03:53
30Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing0:04:07
31Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:04:16
32Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:06:44
33Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:07:35
34Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High50:08:35
35Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:08:48
36Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:08:52
37Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:08:54
38Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini0:09:01
39Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team0:09:07
40Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:10:29
41Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:11:19
42Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:12:37
43Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:13:35
44Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:13:36
45Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:13:39
46Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:16:46
47Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals0:18:35
48Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas0:19:23
49Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:21:43
50Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products0:24:09
51Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women0:27:47
52Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products0:27:51
53Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High50:29:56
54Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini0:29:59
55Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:31:13
56Anna Plichta (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling0:34:13
57Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:34:25
58Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:34:37
59Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling0:34:45
60Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
61Eileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:35:03
62Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:35:12
63Elise Maes (Lux) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:35:46
64Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:37:26
65Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:37:39
66Christina Perchtold (Aut) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:37:43
67Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women0:39:52
68Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals0:40:21
69Thea Thorson (Nor) Hitec Products0:40:33
70Shani Bloch-Davidov (Isr) Team Veloconcept Women0:41:52
71Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling0:42:17
72Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:43:23
73Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals0:45:53
74Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High50:49:37
75Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink Cogeas0:57:25

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam36pts
2Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing35
3Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High523
4Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling21
5Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women21
6Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team19
7Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam15
8Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women15
9Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High515
10Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini15
11Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini12
12Kate Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling10
13Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women9
14Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope8
15Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team7
16Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing6
17Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High55
18Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women5
19Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women4
20Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
21Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women3
22Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling2
23Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing2
24Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women2
25Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products2
26Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals1
27Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota1
28Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High531pts
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women25
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling24
4Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope17
5Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High516
6Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling16
7Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team14
8Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team12
9Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women10
10Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam9
11Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing9
12Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam8
13Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team7
14Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women5
15Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women5
16Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women4
17Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing3
18Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling1
19Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1
20Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam10pts
2Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High58
3Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing6
4Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women6
5Kate Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling6
6Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team5
7Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
8Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas3
9Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women2
10Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women2
11Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope2
12Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling1
13Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women1
14Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb49:50:15
2Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
3Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:32
4Canyon Sram Racing
5FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:17
6Wiggle High50:01:40
7Cylance Pro Cycling0:06:16
8Orica-Scott Women0:09:20
9Ale Cipollini0:14:11
10Drops Cycling Team0:18:38
11WM3 Pro Cycling Team0:20:55
12Hitec Products0:23:01
13Team WNT Pro Cycling0:34:30
14Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:50:16
15Lensworld - Kuota1:10:56
16Team Veloconcept Women1:43:55

