Niewiadoma wins Ovo Energy Women's Tour
D'hoore sprints to stage victory in London finale
Katarzyna Niewiadoma (WM3 Cycling) wrapped up the overall victory at the Ovo Energy Women's Tour on Sunday, finishing safely within the peloton on a fifth and final stage in London that ended in a bunch kick.
Wiggle High5's Jolien D'hoore proved fastest to the line in the sprint after 62 kilometres of racing, besting British national champion Hannah Barnes (Canyon SRAM) and GC runner-up Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans).
Her runner-up ride on the final day allowed Barnes to climb onto the overall podium for third place behind Niewiadoma and Majerus.
A 12-rider breakaway put the pressure on the peloton throughout the short but very fast stage, forcing the sprinters' teams to push a high tempo to bring things back together. Without a rider in the move, Wiggle had to work in the chase effort to help set up D'hoore.
"That was really hard," said D'hoore after her sprint win. "I think it was one of the hardest crits I've done in my life. The hammer was going down from the start, and we missed it with the team. The girls had to chase the whole time; they got it back, and then it was just fast the whole time. It didn't stop, it just kept going and going!
"We saved the best for last!"
With a GC advantage of 1:25 heading into the stage, Niewiadoma's main task was to stay upright on the corner-filled urban circuit. Crossing the line safe and sound in the pack, she sealed the deal for a her first WorldTour GC victory.
"I'm super happy. I think that's the only word that can describe my feelings," Niewiadoma said.
Now adding a stage race win to a 2017 palmares that already included several strong results in WorldTour events, the 22-year-old from Poland now leads the Women's WorldTour standings, taking over the top spot from Boels Dolmans' Anna van der Breggen.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|1:28:23
|2
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5
|Kate Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|6
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|7
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|8
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|9
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|10
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|11
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|12
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|13
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|14
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|15
|Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|16
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|17
|Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|18
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|19
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|20
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|23
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|24
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|25
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|26
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|27
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|28
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
|29
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
|30
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|31
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|32
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|34
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|35
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|36
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
|37
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling
|38
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|39
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|40
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|41
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|42
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|43
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team
|44
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
|45
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:12
|46
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:00:18
|47
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|48
|Elise Maes (Lux) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|49
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|50
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|51
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|52
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|53
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
|54
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|55
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|56
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:22
|57
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:24
|58
|Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:16
|59
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:00:25
|60
|Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas
|0:05:12
|61
|Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:05:15
|62
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|63
|Thea Thorson (Nor) Hitec Products
|64
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|65
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|66
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|67
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|68
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
|69
|Anna Plichta (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|70
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|72
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|74
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|75
|Shani Bloch-Davidov (Isr) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:09:00
|DNS
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|15
|pts
|2
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|12
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|9
|4
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|7
|5
|Kate Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|5
|7
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|4
|8
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|9
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|2
|10
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|3
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|3
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wiggle High5
|4:25:09
|2
|Canyon Sram Racing
|3
|Ale Cipollini
|4
|Team Sunweb
|5
|Orica-Scott Women
|6
|Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Hitec Products
|8
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|9
|WM3 Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Drops Cycling Team
|11
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:18
|12
|Team WNT Pro Cycling
|13
|Lensworld - Kuota
|0:02:43
|14
|Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:05:15
|15
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|16
|Team Veloconcept Women
|0:14:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|16:34:53
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:18
|3
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:01:30
|4
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:36
|5
|Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:39
|6
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|7
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|8
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|9
|Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:02:00
|10
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:02:01
|11
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:02:03
|12
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:07
|13
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|14
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|15
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:02:11
|16
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
|17
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|18
|Kate Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:02:15
|19
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|20
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:02:17
|21
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:24
|22
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:02:35
|23
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:02:42
|24
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:46
|25
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
|0:02:47
|26
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:03:09
|27
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
|0:03:43
|28
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:03:49
|29
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:03:53
|30
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:04:07
|31
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:04:16
|32
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:06:44
|33
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:07:35
|34
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:08:35
|35
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:08:48
|36
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:08:52
|37
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:08:54
|38
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
|0:09:01
|39
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team
|0:09:07
|40
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:10:29
|41
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:11:19
|42
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:12:37
|43
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:13:35
|44
|Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:13:36
|45
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:13:39
|46
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:16:46
|47
|Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:18:35
|48
|Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas
|0:19:23
|49
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:21:43
|50
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:24:09
|51
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:27:47
|52
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:27:51
|53
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|0:29:56
|54
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|0:29:59
|55
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:31:13
|56
|Anna Plichta (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:34:13
|57
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:25
|58
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:34:37
|59
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:34:45
|60
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|61
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:35:03
|62
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:35:12
|63
|Elise Maes (Lux) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:35:46
|64
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:37:26
|65
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:37:39
|66
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:43
|67
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:39:52
|68
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:40:21
|69
|Thea Thorson (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:40:33
|70
|Shani Bloch-Davidov (Isr) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:41:52
|71
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:42:17
|72
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:43:23
|73
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:45:53
|74
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:49:37
|75
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|0:57:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|36
|pts
|2
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|35
|3
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|23
|4
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|21
|5
|Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|21
|6
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|19
|7
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|15
|8
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|15
|9
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|15
|10
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|15
|11
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|12
|12
|Kate Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|10
|13
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|9
|14
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|8
|15
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|7
|16
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|6
|17
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|5
|18
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|5
|19
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|4
|20
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|21
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
|3
|22
|Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|2
|23
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|2
|24
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|2
|25
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|2
|26
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|1
|27
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|1
|28
|Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
|31
|pts
|2
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|25
|3
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|24
|4
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|17
|5
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|16
|6
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|16
|7
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|14
|8
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|12
|9
|Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|10
|10
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|9
|11
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|9
|12
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8
|13
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team
|7
|14
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|5
|15
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|5
|16
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|17
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|3
|18
|Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|1
|19
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|20
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|10
|pts
|2
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|8
|3
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|6
|4
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|6
|5
|Kate Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|8
|Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas
|3
|9
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|2
|10
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|2
|11
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2
|12
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|1
|13
|Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|14
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|49:50:15
|2
|Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|3
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:32
|4
|Canyon Sram Racing
|5
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:17
|6
|Wiggle High5
|0:01:40
|7
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:06:16
|8
|Orica-Scott Women
|0:09:20
|9
|Ale Cipollini
|0:14:11
|10
|Drops Cycling Team
|0:18:38
|11
|WM3 Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:55
|12
|Hitec Products
|0:23:01
|13
|Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:34:30
|14
|Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:50:16
|15
|Lensworld - Kuota
|1:10:56
|16
|Team Veloconcept Women
|1:43:55
