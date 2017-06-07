Niewiadoma wins Women's Tour opener in Kettering
WM3 Pro Cycling rider solos to victory
Kasia Niewiadoma (WM3 Pro Cycling) stamped her authority on the Women’s Tour with a storming solo victory in Kettering on stage 1. The rising star of Polish cycling was nursing an injury ahead of the race but showed no signs of being hindered as she took 1:46 out of her rivals.
Related Articles
Marianne Vos made it a 1-2 for the WM3 Pro Cycling team by winning the sprint behind, with Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans), who won in Kettering two years ago, taking third place.
"I'm so happy. It was incredible," Niewiadoma said. "The last weeks have been hard for me; I have a small injury in my knee so I wasn't really convinced about my shape but I felt so great today."
Niewiadoma broke a deadlock in the peloton with just under 50 kilometres to go. To begin with, the move seemed speculative at best, but a failure to react quickly enough behind gave the WM3 rider the advantage she needed.
The last two times the Women's Tour has visited Kettering, the race has ended in a bunch sprint, and the peloton behind may have been expecting more of the same. However, by the time Boels Dolmans got their act together and tried to shut it down, Niewiadoma had 3:30 as a buffer. That did begin to fall, but a confident Niewiadoma did not panic and had plenty of time to plan her celebration as she weaved through the technical finish in Kettering.
Niewiadoma was the only rider to break the clutches of the peloton on the opening 147km stage of the Women's Tour. Mercifully, the race escaped the deluge of rain that has covered the UK in recent days as they set off from Daventry.
Not for want of trying, a breakaway struggled to materialise in the opening kilometres as a quick pace kept the main group together. Orica-Scott's Georgia Baker was an early departure from the race. The Australian climbed off after 18 kilometres following an early crash. The team reported she had also been ill in the build-up to the race.
The main general classification contenders went up against each other on the first climb of the day, with Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Wiggle-High5) securing top points. She was up there again when the group took on the second ascent to ensure she was wearing the queen of the mountains jersey for stage 2.
It wasn't until the 100-kilometre mark on a relatively innocuous stretch of road that the bunch began to break up. Niewiadoma struck out, managing to do what nobody else had throughout the day, and was not seen again until the finish line.
Niewiadoma now holds a substantial lead of 1:46 over the rest of the bunch as the race heads into a testing two days in the hills. The Polish road race champion will have to hold off some serious challenges from her rivals, but she has given herself a serious head start on the pack.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|3:51:39
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:01:42
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|5
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|6
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|7
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|8
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|10
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|11
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|12
|Kate Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|13
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|14
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|15
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|17
|Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|18
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|19
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:01:49
|20
|Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|21
|Aude Biannic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:50
|22
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|23
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|24
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|25
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|26
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|27
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|28
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|29
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
|30
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|31
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
|32
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|34
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|35
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|36
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|37
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|38
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling
|39
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|40
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
|41
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|42
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Hitec Products
|43
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|44
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|45
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|46
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|47
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|48
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|49
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|50
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|51
|Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas
|52
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
|0:01:59
|53
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|54
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|55
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|56
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|58
|Anna Plichta (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|59
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team
|61
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|62
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|63
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|64
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:02:05
|65
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|0:02:06
|66
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|67
|Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|68
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:11
|69
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:02:14
|70
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|71
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
|0:02:21
|72
|Thea Thorson (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:02:23
|73
|Shani Bloch-Davidov (Isr) Team Veloconcept Women
|74
|Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals
|75
|Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
|76
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|77
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|78
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|79
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|80
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:02:33
|81
|Elise Maes (Lux) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|82
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:02:36
|83
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:03:05
|84
|Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:04:57
|85
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:08:00
|86
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:08:07
|87
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|0:15:50
|88
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|0:19:15
|89
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:21:10
|90
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|91
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini
|92
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|93
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:23:18
|DNF
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|DNF
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|DNF
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals
|DNF
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Veloconcept Women
|DNF
|Camilla Møllebro (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|12
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|9
|4
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|7
|5
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|6
|6
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|5
|7
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|2
|10
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|2
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|3
|pts
|2
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
|4
|pts
|2
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2
|4
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
|6
|pts
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|5
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|4
|4
|Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|5
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|2
|6
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|3:51:29
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:01:46
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:48
|4
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:01:52
|5
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|6
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|7
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|8
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|10
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|11
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|12
|Kate Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|13
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|14
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|15
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|17
|Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|18
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|19
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|20
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|21
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:58
|22
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:01:59
|23
|Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|24
|Aude Biannic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:00
|25
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|26
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|27
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|28
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|29
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|30
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|31
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
|32
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|33
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
|34
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|35
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|36
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|37
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|38
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|39
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling
|40
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|41
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
|42
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Hitec Products
|43
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|44
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|45
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|46
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|47
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|48
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|49
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|50
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|51
|Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas
|52
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
|0:02:09
|53
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|54
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|55
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|56
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|58
|Anna Plichta (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|59
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team
|61
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|62
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|63
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|64
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:02:15
|65
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|0:02:16
|66
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|67
|Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|68
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:21
|69
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:02:24
|70
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|71
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
|0:02:31
|72
|Thea Thorson (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:02:33
|73
|Shani Bloch-Davidov (Isr) Team Veloconcept Women
|74
|Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals
|75
|Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
|76
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|77
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|78
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|79
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|80
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:02:43
|81
|Elise Maes (Lux) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|82
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:02:46
|83
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:03:15
|84
|Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:05:07
|85
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:08:10
|86
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:08:17
|87
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|0:16:00
|88
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|0:19:25
|89
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:21:20
|90
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|91
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini
|92
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|93
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:23:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|12
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|9
|4
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|7
|5
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|6
|6
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|5
|7
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|2
|10
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|5
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
|10
|pts
|2
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|5
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|4
|4
|Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|5
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2
|6
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|7
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|WM3 Pro Cycling Team
|11:38:29
|2
|Team Sunweb
|0:01:42
|3
|Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Canyon Sram Racing
|5
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:50
|6
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|7
|Hitec Products
|8
|Wiggle High5
|9
|Team WNT Pro Cycling
|10
|Drops
|0:01:51
|11
|Ale Cipollini
|0:01:59
|12
|Lensworld - Kuota
|13
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:02:06
|14
|Bepink Cogeas
|0:02:14
|15
|Team Veloconcept Women
|0:02:23
|16
|Orica Scott
|0:02:28
|17
|Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:02:55
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy