Kasia Niewiadoma (WM3 Pro Cycling) stamped her authority on the Women’s Tour with a storming solo victory in Kettering on stage 1. The rising star of Polish cycling was nursing an injury ahead of the race but showed no signs of being hindered as she took 1:46 out of her rivals.

Marianne Vos made it a 1-2 for the WM3 Pro Cycling team by winning the sprint behind, with Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans), who won in Kettering two years ago, taking third place.

"I'm so happy. It was incredible," Niewiadoma said. "The last weeks have been hard for me; I have a small injury in my knee so I wasn't really convinced about my shape but I felt so great today."

Niewiadoma broke a deadlock in the peloton with just under 50 kilometres to go. To begin with, the move seemed speculative at best, but a failure to react quickly enough behind gave the WM3 rider the advantage she needed.

The last two times the Women's Tour has visited Kettering, the race has ended in a bunch sprint, and the peloton behind may have been expecting more of the same. However, by the time Boels Dolmans got their act together and tried to shut it down, Niewiadoma had 3:30 as a buffer. That did begin to fall, but a confident Niewiadoma did not panic and had plenty of time to plan her celebration as she weaved through the technical finish in Kettering.

Niewiadoma was the only rider to break the clutches of the peloton on the opening 147km stage of the Women's Tour. Mercifully, the race escaped the deluge of rain that has covered the UK in recent days as they set off from Daventry.

Not for want of trying, a breakaway struggled to materialise in the opening kilometres as a quick pace kept the main group together. Orica-Scott's Georgia Baker was an early departure from the race. The Australian climbed off after 18 kilometres following an early crash. The team reported she had also been ill in the build-up to the race.

The main general classification contenders went up against each other on the first climb of the day, with Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Wiggle-High5) securing top points. She was up there again when the group took on the second ascent to ensure she was wearing the queen of the mountains jersey for stage 2.

It wasn't until the 100-kilometre mark on a relatively innocuous stretch of road that the bunch began to break up. Niewiadoma struck out, managing to do what nobody else had throughout the day, and was not seen again until the finish line.

Niewiadoma now holds a substantial lead of 1:46 over the rest of the bunch as the race heads into a testing two days in the hills. The Polish road race champion will have to hold off some serious challenges from her rivals, but she has given herself a serious head start on the pack.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 3:51:39 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 0:01:42 3 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 4 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 5 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 6 Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women 7 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 8 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 9 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 10 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 11 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 12 Kate Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 13 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 14 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 15 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 16 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini 17 Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 18 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 19 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women 0:01:49 20 Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 21 Aude Biannic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:50 22 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini 23 Eileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 24 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 25 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 26 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 27 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 28 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products 29 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products 30 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 31 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women 32 Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 33 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 34 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 35 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals 36 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 37 Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 38 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling 39 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 40 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5 41 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5 42 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Hitec Products 43 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing 44 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) BePink Cogeas 45 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 46 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 47 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling 48 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 49 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 50 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 51 Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas 52 Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini 0:01:59 53 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini 54 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 55 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 56 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 57 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 58 Anna Plichta (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 59 Christina Perchtold (Aut) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 60 Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team 61 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 62 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 63 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 64 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women 0:02:05 65 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink Cogeas 0:02:06 66 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women 67 Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 68 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:02:11 69 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals 0:02:14 70 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 71 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5 0:02:21 72 Thea Thorson (Nor) Hitec Products 0:02:23 73 Shani Bloch-Davidov (Isr) Team Veloconcept Women 74 Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals 75 Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products 76 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 77 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 78 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica Scott Women 79 Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women 80 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini 0:02:33 81 Elise Maes (Lux) Team WNT Pro Cycling 82 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:02:36 83 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 0:03:05 84 Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:04:57 85 Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals 0:08:00 86 Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team WNT Pro Cycling 0:08:07 87 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink Cogeas 0:15:50 88 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink Cogeas 0:19:15 89 Hayley Jones (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 0:21:10 90 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 91 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini 92 Willeke Knol (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 93 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 0:23:18 DNF Georgia Baker (Aus) Orica Scott Women DNF Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling DNF Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink Cogeas DNF Alice Cobb (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals DNF Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Veloconcept Women DNF Camilla Møllebro (Den) Team Veloconcept Women

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 15 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 12 3 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 9 4 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 7 5 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 6 6 Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women 5 7 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 4 8 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 9 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 2 10 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 1

Sprint Classification - Desborough - 55.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5 2 3 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Sprint Classification - Oundle - 97km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5 3 pts 2 Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Queen of the Mountain - Haselbech - 24.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5 4 pts 2 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 3 3 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 2 4 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Queen of the Mountain - Rockingham Hill - 73.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5 6 pts 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 5 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 4 4 Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 3 5 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 2 6 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

General Classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 3:51:29 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 0:01:46 3 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:48 4 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:01:52 5 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 6 Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women 7 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 8 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 9 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 10 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 11 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 12 Kate Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 13 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 14 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 15 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 16 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini 17 Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 18 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 19 Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:01:55 20 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5 21 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:58 22 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women 0:01:59 23 Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 24 Aude Biannic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:00 25 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini 26 Eileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 27 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 28 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 29 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 30 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products 31 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products 32 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 33 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women 34 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 35 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 36 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals 37 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 38 Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 39 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling 40 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 41 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5 42 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Hitec Products 43 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing 44 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) BePink Cogeas 45 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 46 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 47 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling 48 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 49 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 50 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 51 Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas 52 Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini 0:02:09 53 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini 54 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 55 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 56 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 57 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 58 Anna Plichta (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 59 Christina Perchtold (Aut) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 60 Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team 61 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 62 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 63 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 64 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women 0:02:15 65 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink Cogeas 0:02:16 66 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women 67 Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 68 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:02:21 69 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals 0:02:24 70 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 71 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5 0:02:31 72 Thea Thorson (Nor) Hitec Products 0:02:33 73 Shani Bloch-Davidov (Isr) Team Veloconcept Women 74 Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals 75 Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products 76 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 77 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 78 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica Scott Women 79 Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women 80 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini 0:02:43 81 Elise Maes (Lux) Team WNT Pro Cycling 82 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:02:46 83 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 0:03:15 84 Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:05:07 85 Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals 0:08:10 86 Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team WNT Pro Cycling 0:08:17 87 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink Cogeas 0:16:00 88 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink Cogeas 0:19:25 89 Hayley Jones (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 0:21:20 90 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 91 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini 92 Willeke Knol (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 93 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 0:23:28

