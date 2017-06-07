Trending

Niewiadoma wins Women's Tour opener in Kettering

WM3 Pro Cycling rider solos to victory

Image 1 of 44

Lisa Klein in the sprint jersey

Lisa Klein in the sprint jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 44

WM3 Pro Cycling are presented to the crowd

WM3 Pro Cycling are presented to the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 44

Kasia Niewiadoma (WM3 Pro Cycling) signs an autograph for a young fan

Kasia Niewiadoma (WM3 Pro Cycling) signs an autograph for a young fan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 44

The Orica-Scott team are presented to the crowd

The Orica-Scott team are presented to the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 44

The smiling Wiggle-High5 team

The smiling Wiggle-High5 team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 44

Kasia Niewiadoma wins stage 1 of the 2017 Women's Tour

Kasia Niewiadoma wins stage 1 of the 2017 Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 44

Anna Plichta (WM3 Pro Cycling) on the move

Anna Plichta (WM3 Pro Cycling) on the move
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 44

Romy Kasper (Alé Cipollini)

Romy Kasper (Alé Cipollini)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 44

Rachel Neylan (Orica-Scott)

Rachel Neylan (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 44

Christina Perchtold (Cervelo Bigla)

Christina Perchtold (Cervelo Bigla)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 44

Claudia Lichtenberg (Wiggle High5)

Claudia Lichtenberg (Wiggle High5)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 44

QOM leader Audrey Cordon (Wiggle-High5)

QOM leader Audrey Cordon (Wiggle-High5)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 44

Lisa Klein (Cervelo-Bigla) leads the sprint classification

Lisa Klein (Cervelo-Bigla) leads the sprint classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 44

Alice Barnes (Drops) was the best British rider on stage 1

Alice Barnes (Drops) was the best British rider on stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 44

The red flag about to be dropped

The red flag about to be dropped
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 44

Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling)

Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 44

Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle High5) signs on

Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle High5) signs on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 44

Kasia Niewiadoma (WM3 Pro Cycling) in the green jersey

Kasia Niewiadoma (WM3 Pro Cycling) in the green jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 44

Audrey Cordon (Wiggle-High5) is the QOM

Audrey Cordon (Wiggle-High5) is the QOM
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 44

Stage winner Kasia Niewiadoma (WM3 Pro Cycling)

Stage winner Kasia Niewiadoma (WM3 Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 44

Kasia Niewiadoma (WM3 Pro Cycling) with her bouquet of flowers

Kasia Niewiadoma (WM3 Pro Cycling) with her bouquet of flowers
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 44

Kasia Niewiadoma (WM3 Pro Cycling) smiles from the podium

Kasia Niewiadoma (WM3 Pro Cycling) smiles from the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 44

Kasia Niewiadoma (WM3 Pro Cycling) in the points jersey

Kasia Niewiadoma (WM3 Pro Cycling) in the points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 44

Kasia Niewiadoma (WM3 Pro Cycling) also claimed the combination classification

Kasia Niewiadoma (WM3 Pro Cycling) also claimed the combination classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 44

Bets British rider Alice Barnes (Drops)

Bets British rider Alice Barnes (Drops)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 44

The Cervelo-Bigla team on stage

The Cervelo-Bigla team on stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 44

Kasia Niewiadoma leads the bunch on stage 1 of the Women's Tour

Kasia Niewiadoma leads the bunch on stage 1 of the Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 44

Alex Manly (Orica-Scott)

Alex Manly (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 44

Trixi Worrack finished in the bunch

Trixi Worrack finished in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 44

Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM)

Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 44

Christine Majerus finished third

Christine Majerus finished third
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 44

Marianne Vos won the sprint for second place

Marianne Vos won the sprint for second place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 44

Kasia Niewiadoma celebrates her win on stage 1

Kasia Niewiadoma celebrates her win on stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 44

Kasia Niewiadoma shows off her national colours

Kasia Niewiadoma shows off her national colours
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 44

Gracie Elvin crosses the line

Gracie Elvin crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 44

A few last checks before the start

A few last checks before the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 44

There were plenty of fans about hunting for autographs

There were plenty of fans about hunting for autographs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 44

It's important to know what's coming

It's important to know what's coming
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 44

Elena Cecchini signs on at the start

Elena Cecchini signs on at the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 44

Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM)

Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 44

Former champion Lisa Brennauer

Former champion Lisa Brennauer
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 44

The Lares-Waowdeals team is introduced to the crowd

The Lares-Waowdeals team is introduced to the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 44

Race radios an important part of racing these days

Race radios an important part of racing these days
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 44

The peloton tackles one of the two climbs on stage 1

The peloton tackles one of the two climbs on stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Kasia Niewiadoma (WM3 Pro Cycling) stamped her authority on the Women’s Tour with a storming solo victory in Kettering on stage 1. The rising star of Polish cycling was nursing an injury ahead of the race but showed no signs of being hindered as she took 1:46 out of her rivals.

Marianne Vos made it a 1-2 for the WM3 Pro Cycling team by winning the sprint behind, with Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans), who won in Kettering two years ago, taking third place.

"I'm so happy. It was incredible," Niewiadoma said. "The last weeks have been hard for me; I have a small injury in my knee so I wasn't really convinced about my shape but I felt so great today."

Niewiadoma broke a deadlock in the peloton with just under 50 kilometres to go. To begin with, the move seemed speculative at best, but a failure to react quickly enough behind gave the WM3 rider the advantage she needed.

The last two times the Women's Tour has visited Kettering, the race has ended in a bunch sprint, and the peloton behind may have been expecting more of the same. However, by the time Boels Dolmans got their act together and tried to shut it down, Niewiadoma had 3:30 as a buffer. That did begin to fall, but a confident Niewiadoma did not panic and had plenty of time to plan her celebration as she weaved through the technical finish in Kettering.

Niewiadoma was the only rider to break the clutches of the peloton on the opening 147km stage of the Women's Tour. Mercifully, the race escaped the deluge of rain that has covered the UK in recent days as they set off from Daventry.

Not for want of trying, a breakaway struggled to materialise in the opening kilometres as a quick pace kept the main group together. Orica-Scott's Georgia Baker was an early departure from the race. The Australian climbed off after 18 kilometres following an early crash. The team reported she had also been ill in the build-up to the race.

The main general classification contenders went up against each other on the first climb of the day, with Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Wiggle-High5) securing top points. She was up there again when the group took on the second ascent to ensure she was wearing the queen of the mountains jersey for stage 2.

It wasn't until the 100-kilometre mark on a relatively innocuous stretch of road that the bunch began to break up. Niewiadoma struck out, managing to do what nobody else had throughout the day, and was not seen again until the finish line.

Niewiadoma now holds a substantial lead of 1:46 over the rest of the bunch as the race heads into a testing two days in the hills. The Polish road race champion will have to hold off some serious challenges from her rivals, but she has given herself a serious head start on the pack.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling3:51:39
2Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:01:42
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
4Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
5Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
6Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
7Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
8Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
9Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
10Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
11Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
12Kate Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
13Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
14Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
15Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
16Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
17Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
18Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
19Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:01:49
20Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
21Aude Biannic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:50
22Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
23Eileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
24Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
25Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
26Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
27Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
28Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
29Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
30Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
31Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
32Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
33Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
34Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
35Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
36Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
37Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
38Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling
39Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
40Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
41Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
42Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Hitec Products
43Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
44Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) BePink Cogeas
45Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
46Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
47Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
48Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
49Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
50Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
51Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas
52Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini0:01:59
53Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
54Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
55Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
56Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
57Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
58Anna Plichta (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
59Christina Perchtold (Aut) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
60Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team
61Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
62Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
63Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
64Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:02:05
65Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink Cogeas0:02:06
66Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
67Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
68Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:02:11
69Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals0:02:14
70Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
71Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High50:02:21
72Thea Thorson (Nor) Hitec Products0:02:23
73Shani Bloch-Davidov (Isr) Team Veloconcept Women
74Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals
75Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
76Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
77Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
78Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica Scott Women
79Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women
80Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:02:33
81Elise Maes (Lux) Team WNT Pro Cycling
82Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling0:02:36
83Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:03:05
84Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:04:57
85Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals0:08:00
86Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:08:07
87Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink Cogeas0:15:50
88Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink Cogeas0:19:15
89Hayley Jones (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:21:10
90Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
91Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini
92Willeke Knol (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
93Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:23:18
DNFGeorgia Baker (Aus) Orica Scott Women
DNFKirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFKatia Ragusa (Ita) BePink Cogeas
DNFAlice Cobb (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals
DNFDoris Schweizer (Swi) Team Veloconcept Women
DNFCamilla Møllebro (Den) Team Veloconcept Women

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling15pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling12
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam9
4Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High57
5Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing6
6Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women5
7Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team4
8Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team3
9Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota2
10Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope1

Sprint Classification - Desborough - 55.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High52
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Sprint Classification - Oundle - 97km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High53pts
2Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Queen of the Mountain - Haselbech - 24.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High54pts
2Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling3
3Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope2
4Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Queen of the Mountain - Rockingham Hill - 73.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High56pts
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling5
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High54
4Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women3
5Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling2
6Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

General Classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling3:51:29
2Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:01:46
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:48
4Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High50:01:52
5Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
6Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
7Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
8Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
9Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
10Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
11Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
12Kate Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
13Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
14Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
15Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
16Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
17Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
18Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
19Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:55
20Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
21Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:58
22Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:01:59
23Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
24Aude Biannic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:00
25Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
26Eileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
27Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
28Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
29Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
30Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
31Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
32Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
33Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
34Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
35Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
36Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
37Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
38Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
39Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling
40Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
41Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
42Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Hitec Products
43Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
44Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) BePink Cogeas
45Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
46Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
47Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
48Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
49Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
50Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
51Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas
52Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini0:02:09
53Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
54Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
55Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
56Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
57Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
58Anna Plichta (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
59Christina Perchtold (Aut) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
60Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team
61Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
62Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
63Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
64Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:02:15
65Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink Cogeas0:02:16
66Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
67Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
68Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:02:21
69Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals0:02:24
70Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
71Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High50:02:31
72Thea Thorson (Nor) Hitec Products0:02:33
73Shani Bloch-Davidov (Isr) Team Veloconcept Women
74Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals
75Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
76Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
77Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
78Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica Scott Women
79Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women
80Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:02:43
81Elise Maes (Lux) Team WNT Pro Cycling
82Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling0:02:46
83Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:03:15
84Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:05:07
85Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals0:08:10
86Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:08:17
87Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink Cogeas0:16:00
88Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink Cogeas0:19:25
89Hayley Jones (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:21:20
90Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
91Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini
92Willeke Knol (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
93Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:23:28

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling15pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling12
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam9
4Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High57
5Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing6
6Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women5
7Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team4
8Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team3
9Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota2
10Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope1

Sprints Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High55
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2

Queen of the Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High510pts
2Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling5
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High54
4Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women3
5Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope2
6Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1
7Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1WM3 Pro Cycling Team11:38:29
2Team Sunweb0:01:42
3Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
4Canyon Sram Racing
5FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:50
6Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
7Hitec Products
8Wiggle High5
9Team WNT Pro Cycling
10Drops0:01:51
11Ale Cipollini0:01:59
12Lensworld - Kuota
13Cylance Pro Cycling0:02:06
14Bepink Cogeas0:02:14
15Team Veloconcept Women0:02:23
16Orica Scott0:02:28
17Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:02:55

