Coloma wins Open de Espana round
Villar victorious in women's contest
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Carlos Coloma (Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing) and Anna Villar won the final round of the Open de Espana mountain bike series in Navaluenga, Spain on Sunday.
Coloma's win came after making the podium at the Offenburg World Cup two weeks ago and it gave him the overall series championship ahead of David Lozano, who ended up third. Jose Maria Sanchez was second on the day.
Villar defeated Sandra Santanyes and Rocio Gamonal in the women's race.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa)
|1:39:04
|2
|Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Spa)
|0:01:51
|3
|David Lozano Riba (Spa)
|0:02:38
|4
|Juan Pedro Trujillo Hernandez (Spa)
|0:04:16
|5
|Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)
|0:04:50
|6
|Francisco Javrier Macias Bonano (Spa)
|0:05:24
|7
|Cristofer Bosque (Spa)
|0:05:33
|8
|Patxi Cia Apezteguia (Spa)
|0:06:18
|9
|Alejandro Diaz De La Pena Lopez (Spa)
|0:06:37
|10
|Oriol Colome (Spa)
|0:07:03
|11
|Jose Manuel Benito (Spa)
|0:07:45
|12
|Adelino Moll Mut (Spa)
|0:09:03
|13
|Alejandro Carrion Herranz (Spa)
|0:09:16
|14
|Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spa)
|0:09:31
|15
|Umbert Almenara Verges (Spa)
|0:09:44
|16
|Ruben Calvo Gomez (Spa)
|0:10:58
|17
|Jose Anton Rodriguez (Spa)
|0:12:31
|18
|Julian Adrada Rodriguez (Spa)
|0:13:28
|19
|Victor Fernandez (Spa)
|0:13:48
|20
|Diego Latasa Abancens (Spa)
|0:13:59
|21
|Asier Arregui Dominguez (Spa)
|0:14:15
|22
|Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa)
|0:14:42
|23
|Jorge Cantalicio Calero (Spa)
|0:18:37
|24
|Fabian Molina Delgado (Spa)
|0:18:48
|25
|Aitor Tur (Spa)
|0:19:01
|26
|Jose Ramo Villanueva Sabucedo (Spa)
|0:22:31
|27
|Alejandro Guillen (Spa)
|0:24:15
|28
|Santiago Garrido (Spa)
|0:24:42
|29
|Alvaro Santa Cruz (Spa)
|0:01:59
|30
|Nestor Aguilella (Spa)
|0:03:26
|31
|Aitor Escobar Milan (Spa)
|0:06:30
|32
|Alexis Chica (Spa)
|0:10:08
|33
|David Benito (Spa)
|0:00:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|1:12:24
|2
|Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)
|0:01:34
|3
|Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)
|0:02:47
|4
|Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa)
|0:03:57
|5
|Isabel Castro Cal (Spa)
|0:04:43
|6
|Cristina Mascarreras Sabria (Spa)
|0:06:02
|7
|Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa)
|0:07:24
|8
|Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa)
|0:10:48
|9
|Beatriz Gallego Carbajo (Spa)
|0:10:49
|10
|Olatz Odriozola Mujika (Spa)
|0:13:26
|11
|Aurea Ruiz Garcia (Spa)
|0:17:22
|12
|Maroa Calleja (Spa)
|0:19:54
|13
|Vanesa Fernandez Vidueira (Spa)
|14
|Maria Elena Amoros (Spa)
|15
|Judith Sanchez (Spa)
|16
|Marta Antolino De Celis (Spa)
