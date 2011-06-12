Trending

Carlos Coloma (Wild Wolf Trek)
Carlos Coloma (Wild Wolf Trek) celebrates the win.
Carlos Coloma (Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing) and Anna Villar won the final round of the Open de Espana mountain bike series in Navaluenga, Spain on Sunday.

Coloma's win came after making the podium at the Offenburg World Cup two weeks ago and it gave him the overall series championship ahead of David Lozano, who ended up third.  Jose Maria Sanchez was second on the day.

Villar defeated Sandra Santanyes and Rocio Gamonal in the women's race.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa)1:39:04
2Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Spa)0:01:51
3David Lozano Riba (Spa)0:02:38
4Juan Pedro Trujillo Hernandez (Spa)0:04:16
5Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)0:04:50
6Francisco Javrier Macias Bonano (Spa)0:05:24
7Cristofer Bosque (Spa)0:05:33
8Patxi Cia Apezteguia (Spa)0:06:18
9Alejandro Diaz De La Pena Lopez (Spa)0:06:37
10Oriol Colome (Spa)0:07:03
11Jose Manuel Benito (Spa)0:07:45
12Adelino Moll Mut (Spa)0:09:03
13Alejandro Carrion Herranz (Spa)0:09:16
14Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spa)0:09:31
15Umbert Almenara Verges (Spa)0:09:44
16Ruben Calvo Gomez (Spa)0:10:58
17Jose Anton Rodriguez (Spa)0:12:31
18Julian Adrada Rodriguez (Spa)0:13:28
19Victor Fernandez (Spa)0:13:48
20Diego Latasa Abancens (Spa)0:13:59
21Asier Arregui Dominguez (Spa)0:14:15
22Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa)0:14:42
23Jorge Cantalicio Calero (Spa)0:18:37
24Fabian Molina Delgado (Spa)0:18:48
25Aitor Tur (Spa)0:19:01
26Jose Ramo Villanueva Sabucedo (Spa)0:22:31
27Alejandro Guillen (Spa)0:24:15
28Santiago Garrido (Spa)0:24:42
29Alvaro Santa Cruz (Spa)0:01:59
30Nestor Aguilella (Spa)0:03:26
31Aitor Escobar Milan (Spa)0:06:30
32Alexis Chica (Spa)0:10:08
33David Benito (Spa)0:00:11

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Villar Argente (Spa)1:12:24
2Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)0:01:34
3Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)0:02:47
4Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa)0:03:57
5Isabel Castro Cal (Spa)0:04:43
6Cristina Mascarreras Sabria (Spa)0:06:02
7Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa)0:07:24
8Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa)0:10:48
9Beatriz Gallego Carbajo (Spa)0:10:49
10Olatz Odriozola Mujika (Spa)0:13:26
11Aurea Ruiz Garcia (Spa)0:17:22
12Maroa Calleja (Spa)0:19:54
13Vanesa Fernandez Vidueira (Spa)
14Maria Elena Amoros (Spa)
15Judith Sanchez (Spa)
16Marta Antolino De Celis (Spa)

 

 

