Van der Hoorne wins Omloop van het Houtland

Intermarché goes 1-2 with Van Poppel securing second place in field sprint

Taco Van Der Hoorn of Netherlands and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
3Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal

