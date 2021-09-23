Van der Hoorne wins Omloop van het Houtland
By Cyclingnews
Intermarché goes 1-2 with Van Poppel securing second place in field sprint
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
