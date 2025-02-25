Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2025 route
Eight major climbs and six cobbled sectors line the 135.5km route between Gent and Ninove
|Distance
|137.9km
|Start
|Gent
|Finish
|Ninove
|Start time
|13:20 CET
|Finish time
|17:07 CET
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad marks the start of the 2025 Spring Classics with a 137.9 kilometre route between Gent and Ninove. Eight major climbs and six cobbled sectors feature in the 2025 route.
The early kilometres are constantly undulating through the Flemish countryside with two cobbled stretches - the Paddestraat and Lange Munte - the main challenge in the first hour of racing.
All of the named climbs come in the second half of the race route, with the Edelareberg the first berg after 81.7km or racing. It is quickly followed by the Wolvenberg and the third through fifth cobbled sections, the Holleweg, Karel Martelstraat and Jagerij.
The Molenberg comes at kilometre 95.4 followed by the Leberg, Berendries and Elverenberg before the end game starts on the Muur-Kapelmuur.
The famed cobbled ascent, also known as the Muur van Geraardsbergen comes with 15.5km to go and is quickly followed by Bosberg and a fast mostly downhill run-in to the finish in Ninove.
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2025 climbs
- Edelareberg (81.7km)
- Wolvenberg (88.5km)
- Molenberg (95.4km)
- Leberg (102.9km)
- Berendries (106.9km)
- Elverenberg Vossenhol (109.4km)
- Muur-Kapelmuur (122.2km)
- Bosberg (126.1km)
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2025 cobbled sectors
- Paddestraat (33.1km)
- Lange Munte (41.3km)
- Holleweg (86.7km)
- Karel Martelstraat (89.5km)
- Jagerij (89.5km)
- Haaghoek (99.9km)
