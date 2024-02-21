Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women past winners
Champions 2006-2023
|Year
|Category
|Winner
|2023
|WWT
|Lotte Kopecky
|2022
|(1.Pro)
|Annemiek van Vleuten
|2021
|(1.Pro)
|Anna van der Breggen
|2020
|(1.1)
|Annemiek van Vleuten
|2019
|(1.1)
|Chantal Blaak
|2018
|(1.1)
|Christina Siggaard
|2017
|(1.1)
|Lucinda Brand
|2016
|(1.1)
|Lizzie Deignan
|2015
|(1.2)
|Anna van der Breggen
|2014
|(1.2)
|Amy Pieters
|2013
|(1.2)
|Tiffany Cromwell
|2012
|(1.2)
|Loes Gunnewijk
|2011
|(1.2)
|Emma Johansson
|2010
|(1.2)
|Emma Johansson
|2009
|(1.2)
|Suzanne De Goede
|2008
|(1.2)
|Kirsten Wild
|2007
|(1.2)
|Mie Bekker Lacota
|2006
|(1.2)
|Suzanne De Goede
