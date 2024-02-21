Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women past winners

By Cyclingnews
published

Champions 2006-2023

NINOVE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 25 EDITORS NOTE ALTERNATE CROP Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 18th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite 2023 Womens Elite a 1322km one day race from Ghent to Ninove OHN23 on February 25 2023 in Ghent Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Lotte Kopecky wins the 2024 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Past winners
YearCategoryWinner
2023WWTLotte Kopecky
2022(1.Pro)Annemiek van Vleuten
2021(1.Pro)Anna van der Breggen
2020(1.1)Annemiek van Vleuten
2019(1.1)Chantal Blaak
2018(1.1)Christina Siggaard
2017(1.1)Lucinda Brand
2016(1.1)Lizzie Deignan
2015(1.2)Anna van der Breggen
2014(1.2)Amy Pieters
2013(1.2)Tiffany Cromwell
2012(1.2)Loes Gunnewijk
2011(1.2)Emma Johansson
2010(1.2)Emma Johansson
2009(1.2)Suzanne De Goede
2008(1.2)Kirsten Wild
2007(1.2)Mie Bekker Lacota
2006(1.2)Suzanne De Goede

