Lizzie Armitstead won the women’s European season opener at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday. The world champion soloed across the line in Gent, celebrating the victory in her rainbow jersey debut. Armitstead’s win marks the first time a world champion has graced the top step of the podium at the Belgian Classic.

Chantal Blaak delivered a one-two for Boels-Dolmans as she bested Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) in the reduced bunch sprint. The 22-rider chase group finished 29 seconds behind Armitstead.

“That wasn’t the plan,” a breathless Armitstead told Cyclingnews moments after her solo effort. “That wasn’t the plan at all. When I was away I was almost hoping they would catch me. I was out there way too long.”

Armitstead found herself in what she called “an accidental breakaway” when she lifted the pace with 20 kilometres remaining.

“It wasn’t an attack,” Armitstead insisted. “It was people messing around and watching each other and not watching me, which never happens, so that was really cool.

“I went to the front of the group and accelerated and somehow ended up on my own.”

Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) made it a two-rider move. The duo stretched out their advantage to 45 seconds but Elvin wasn’t sharing in the work.

“It was really frustrating to me,” Armitstead said. “I thought, well, we still have the numbers to play behind, so I’m not working if you’re not working. We stopped completely in the road and looked really stupid. But there was a slight drag in the road. I attacked Gracie, and I never looked back."

Behind Armitstead, the chase was disorganised. Rabo-Liv and Wiggle High5 eventually collaborated on the front, but their efforts weren’t enough to close the gap.

“People hesitated a bit,” noted Blaak, who was in the chase group when Armitstead went away. “Wiggle and Rabo started riding. They kept Lizzie at a certain distance but they couldn’t close it completely. We were waiting because we know when it comes back, we might need to attack again.”

Future attacks proved unnecessary. Armitstead maintained her advantage all the way to the line. The world champion fielded questions about the ‘curse of the rainbow jersey’ all winter. Her win on Saturday was a powerful response.

“I was number 13 today as well,” Armitstead said. “That shows how much I believe in those things. Yeah. I think World Champions aren’t lucky. You work hard and you don’t suddenly stop working next winter because you’re world champion. It gives me extra motivation more than anything.”

How it happened

Nearly 200 riders set out under sunny skies for 123-kilometre race that is widely regarded as the start of the Classics season. Typically Omloop Het Nieuwsblad is a two-act affair for the women. A nervous but inactive first half gives way for non-stop attacks over the climbs and cobbles that feature in the second half of the race.

“The plan today was to make the race selective after the Cote de Trie – the first difficult climb,” explained Armitstead. “That worked but then there was a lot of headwind and it all came back together.”

Jessie Daams (Lotto Soudal Ladies) slipped away from the peloton for a short-lived solo effort. The lone leader gained a maximum advantage of 30 seconds over the peloton heading into the Wolvenberg. Forty kilometres from the finish, the peloton overtook Daams and the action began in earnest.

“Over the Molenerg, we made it hard again, and Ellen [van Dijk] went away,” Armitstead said. “That opened the race again. We caught her on the [Paddestraat] cobbles. Anna van der Breggen was really strong there but so were we.”

Romy Kasper (Boels-Dolmans) led a trio of riders, part of a fragmented reduced bunch, just beyond the Paddestraat. Ten kilometres later, Armitstead and Elvin went up the road. It would prove the race’s decisive moment.

“I’m really happy,” Armitstead said. “It’s always nice to start a season with a win. It makes the rest of the wins easier. The morale in the team is high right now. We’re in a really good place. I’m really proud of how the team road today. I think this is only the start.”



