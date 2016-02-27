World champion Armitstead wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women
One-two for Boels Dolmans as Blaak takes second place
Lizzie Armitstead won the women’s European season opener at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday. The world champion soloed across the line in Gent, celebrating the victory in her rainbow jersey debut. Armitstead’s win marks the first time a world champion has graced the top step of the podium at the Belgian Classic.
Chantal Blaak delivered a one-two for Boels-Dolmans as she bested Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) in the reduced bunch sprint. The 22-rider chase group finished 29 seconds behind Armitstead.
“That wasn’t the plan,” a breathless Armitstead told Cyclingnews moments after her solo effort. “That wasn’t the plan at all. When I was away I was almost hoping they would catch me. I was out there way too long.”
Armitstead found herself in what she called “an accidental breakaway” when she lifted the pace with 20 kilometres remaining.
“It wasn’t an attack,” Armitstead insisted. “It was people messing around and watching each other and not watching me, which never happens, so that was really cool.
“I went to the front of the group and accelerated and somehow ended up on my own.”
Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) made it a two-rider move. The duo stretched out their advantage to 45 seconds but Elvin wasn’t sharing in the work.
“It was really frustrating to me,” Armitstead said. “I thought, well, we still have the numbers to play behind, so I’m not working if you’re not working. We stopped completely in the road and looked really stupid. But there was a slight drag in the road. I attacked Gracie, and I never looked back."
Behind Armitstead, the chase was disorganised. Rabo-Liv and Wiggle High5 eventually collaborated on the front, but their efforts weren’t enough to close the gap.
“People hesitated a bit,” noted Blaak, who was in the chase group when Armitstead went away. “Wiggle and Rabo started riding. They kept Lizzie at a certain distance but they couldn’t close it completely. We were waiting because we know when it comes back, we might need to attack again.”
Future attacks proved unnecessary. Armitstead maintained her advantage all the way to the line. The world champion fielded questions about the ‘curse of the rainbow jersey’ all winter. Her win on Saturday was a powerful response.
“I was number 13 today as well,” Armitstead said. “That shows how much I believe in those things. Yeah. I think World Champions aren’t lucky. You work hard and you don’t suddenly stop working next winter because you’re world champion. It gives me extra motivation more than anything.”
How it happened
Nearly 200 riders set out under sunny skies for 123-kilometre race that is widely regarded as the start of the Classics season. Typically Omloop Het Nieuwsblad is a two-act affair for the women. A nervous but inactive first half gives way for non-stop attacks over the climbs and cobbles that feature in the second half of the race.
“The plan today was to make the race selective after the Cote de Trie – the first difficult climb,” explained Armitstead. “That worked but then there was a lot of headwind and it all came back together.”
Jessie Daams (Lotto Soudal Ladies) slipped away from the peloton for a short-lived solo effort. The lone leader gained a maximum advantage of 30 seconds over the peloton heading into the Wolvenberg. Forty kilometres from the finish, the peloton overtook Daams and the action began in earnest.
“Over the Molenerg, we made it hard again, and Ellen [van Dijk] went away,” Armitstead said. “That opened the race again. We caught her on the [Paddestraat] cobbles. Anna van der Breggen was really strong there but so were we.”
Romy Kasper (Boels-Dolmans) led a trio of riders, part of a fragmented reduced bunch, just beyond the Paddestraat. Ten kilometres later, Armitstead and Elvin went up the road. It would prove the race’s decisive moment.
“I’m really happy,” Armitstead said. “It’s always nice to start a season with a win. It makes the rest of the wins easier. The morale in the team is high right now. We’re in a really good place. I’m really proud of how the team road today. I think this is only the start.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3:23:05
|2
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|3
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|4
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|5
|Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|6
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|7
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|8
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|9
|Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|11
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
|12
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|13
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|14
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|15
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|16
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|17
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|18
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|19
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|21
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|22
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|23
|Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
|24
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:36
|25
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:38
|26
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:03:32
|27
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:04:09
|28
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|29
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|30
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|31
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team BMS Birn
|32
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|33
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|34
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|35
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|36
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|37
|Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|38
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|39
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|40
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
|41
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women
|42
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|43
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|44
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|45
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini
|46
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
|47
|Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek
|48
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|49
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|50
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|51
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
|52
|Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|53
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|54
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
|55
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|56
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|57
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Alé Cipollini
|58
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|59
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|60
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|61
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|62
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|63
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|64
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|65
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|66
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:08:56
|67
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Lensworld-Zannata
|68
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|69
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|70
|Céline Van Severen (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|71
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|72
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Great Britain
|73
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|74
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team BMS Birn
|75
|Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women
|76
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
|77
|Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|78
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|79
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:11:34
|80
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|81
|Claudia Koster (Ned) GRC Jan Van Arckel
|82
|Liisi Rist (Est) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|83
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Maaslandster Nicheliving
|84
|Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
|85
|Chloe Fraser (GBr) Lointek
|86
|Daniela Gass (Ger) De Sprinters Malderen
|87
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|88
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|89
|Laura Gorter (Ned) WV Breda
|90
|Diana Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women
|91
|Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|92
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team BMS Birn
|93
|Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink
|94
|Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|95
|Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|96
|Marie Vilmann (Den) Team BMS Birn
|97
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur
|98
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|99
|Lenore Pipes (Gum) Bepink
|100
|Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Bizkaia - Durango
|101
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|102
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|103
|Dana Rožlapa (Lat) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|104
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|105
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|106
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink
|107
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|108
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|110
|Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek
|111
|Anna Ramirez Bauxel (Spa) Lointek
|112
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
|0:11:38
|DNF
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
|DNF
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women
|DNF
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|DNF
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|DNF
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|DNF
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|DNF
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink
|DNF
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|DNF
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|DNF
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|DNF
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|DNF
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|DNF
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|DNF
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|DNF
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|DNF
|Coral Casado Ortiz (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|DNF
|Irati Idirin Egana (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|DNF
|Paula Lanz Blazquez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|DNF
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sara Penton (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Camilla Møllebro (Den) Team BMS Birn
|DNF
|Tine Rasch Hansen (Den) Team BMS Birn
|DNF
|Evie Richards (GBr) Great Britain
|DNF
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Great Britain
|DNF
|Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain
|DNF
|Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain
|DNF
|Justina Jovaišyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|DNF
|Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|DNF
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|DNF
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) Autoglass Wetteren-Group Solar
|DNF
|Annick Dircx (Bel) Autoglass Wetteren-Group Solar
|DNF
|Sarah Borremans (Bel) Autoglass Wetteren-Group Solar
|DNF
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Autoglass Wetteren-Group Solar
|DNF
|Marieke Blomme (Bel) Autoglass Wetteren-Group Solar
|DNF
|Katleen Jacobs (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|DNF
|Laurence Thill (Lux) De Sprinters Malderen
|DNF
|Kathleen Sterckx (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|DNF
|Sanne Bamelis (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|DNF
|Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|DNF
|Eva Van Den Born (Ned) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|DNF
|Brenda Goessens (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kato Zegers (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|DNF
|Claire Thomas (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|DNF
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
|DNF
|Genevieve Whitson (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mieke Leeman (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jasmien De Boeck (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mathilde Matthysse (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|DNF
|Celesta Op Den Brouw (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|DNF
|Natasja Nieuwenhuizen (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|DNF
|Fatima Berton (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
|DNF
|Anneloes Stoelwinder (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|DNF
|Chantal Verstraten (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|DNF
|Kim Van Dijk (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
|DNF
|Sylvie Boermans (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
|DNF
|Jarna De Jong (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
|DNF
|Femke Van Kessel (Ned) WV Breda
|DNF
|Sanne Van Helmond (Ned) WV Breda
|DNF
|Linda Ringlever (Ned) WV Breda
|DNF
|Kirsten Howard (Aus) Maaslandster Nicheliving
|DNF
|Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Maaslandster Nicheliving
|DNF
|Angela Smith (Aus) Maaslandster Nicheliving
|DNF
|Sara Verhaest (Bel) Maaslandster Nicheliving
|DNF
|Elissa Wundersitz (Aus) Maaslandster Nicheliving
|DNF
|Robin Driehuis (Ned) WV De Jonge Renner
|DNF
|Kim Lahaije (Ned) WV De Jonge Renner
|DNF
|Ymke Stegink (Ned) WV De Jonge Renner
|DNF
|Anne Posthuma (Ned) WV De Jonge Renner
|DNF
|Danique Spekle (Ned) WV De Jonge Renner
|DNF
|Charlotte Peeters (Ned) WV De Jonge Renner
