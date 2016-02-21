Trending

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women past winners

Champions 2006- 2015

 

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2015Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
2014Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
2013Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
2012Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
2011Emma Johansson (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team
2010Emma Johansson (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team
2009Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Equipe Nürnberger Versicherung
2008Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA-Drink Cycling Team
2007Mie Lacota (Den) Team Flexpoint
2006Suzanne de Goede (Ned) AA Cycling Team

