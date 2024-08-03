Late puncture adds 'extra spice' to Remco Evenepoel's historic second Olympic gold medal performance

By
published

Olympic champion says Belgian squad deserves '11 out of 10' for race teamwork

Paris Olympics 2024: Remco Evenepoel celebrates double gold
Paris Olympics 2024: Remco Evenepoel celebrates double gold (Image credit: Getty Images)

A perfect race, the perfect terrain, and a perfect team strategy delivered Belgian Remco Evenepoel to a historic gold medal in the Paris Olympics men's road race. With the victory, Evenepoel became the first male rider to win both road events at the Olympic Games. Leontien Zijlaard van Moorsel of the Netherlands is the only other athlete to do so, in Sydney in 2000.

But Evenepoel's road race win came with one heart-stopping moment when, with 3.8km to go, he suffered a puncture. Waving frantically for his team car, Evenepoel believed his medal hopes could have been over when he was within minutes of celebrating in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.