‘When Remco went, I knew it was a really dangerous moment’ - Mathieu van der Poel accepts defeat in Olympic road race

By
Contributions from
published

Dutchman made several attacks on the Montmartre climb but was chased down

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 03: Mathieu Van Der Poel of Team Netherlands attacks in the chase group during the Men's Road Race on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at trocadero on August 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Mathieu van der Poel finished 12th in the Paris Olympic road race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) made a huge attack on the Côte de la butte Montmartre climb and tried to blow up the Olympic Games road race on the spectacular finishing circuits, but had no reply when Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) counter-attacked and eventually rode alone to victory

The Paris-Roubaix winner and current World Champion could only finish 12th, 1:49 down on Evenepoel, bringing home the second chase group. 

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

With contributions from