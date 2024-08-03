Matteo Jorgenson's fight for medal comes up short as French team 'destroyed group dynamic' at Paris Olympics road race

US rider impressed with 'tunnel of noise' from fans during his battle for bronze

Matteo Jorgenson (United States of America) leads the chase group on the final lap in Paris
Matteo Jorgenson (United States of America) leads the chase group on the final lap in Paris (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

“I tried my best to medal and it just didn't happen,” was the summary of the men’s road race at the Paris Olympic Games by debutant Matteo Jorgenson (United States of America). He finished ninth under the Eiffel Tower in a small group chasing the bronze medal, which went to France’s Christophe Laporte. 

Before the road race, the 25-year-old had predicted the Belgians would be the team to beat, since they had a formidable foursome with Remco Evenepoel, who won the Olympic time trial last weekend, Wout van Aert, the silver medallist at the Tokyo Games road race, as well as Jasper Stuyven and Tiesj Benoot.

He was very familiar with the Belgians, as three of them ride for his trade team Visma-Lease a Bike, and his prediction rang true, as Evenepoel charged for a solo victory. Valentin Madous (France) took silver and left everyone else chasing one final podium spot.

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).