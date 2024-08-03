'It didn't go according to plan' - Michael Matthews misses out on shot at Olympic medal

By
published

Australian amongst those caught out by Belgium's Evenepoel-Van Aert tactics

Michael Matthews follows Australian teammate Ben O'connor
Michael Matthews follows Australian teammate Ben O'connor (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australia's Michael Matthews was not selected for the Tokyo Olympics but just representing his country in Paris was not enough. The 33-year-old wanted to be fighting for the medal but narrowly missed the group that went on to fight for bronze. behind Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) and Valentin Madouas (France).

Matthews finished a disappointed 15th at the end of the 273-kilometre route in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

