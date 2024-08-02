'A unique opportunity' - Remco Evenepoel and Wout van Aert combine for Belgium in Olympics road race

Remco Evenepoel and Wout Van Aert will combine forces to try to win a second road cycling gold medal for Belgium in the men's road race

Remco Evenepoel and Wout Van Aert will lead the Belgian team in the men’s road race on Saturday, convinced they can work together to secure a second gold medal.

The two became bitter rivals after a fallout about tactics and leadership at the 2021 World Championships in Belgium but have since become close after both suffering serious injury in crashes. Evenepoel won the gold medal in last Saturday’s time trial in Paris, with Van Aert taking bronze.

They seemed genuinely happy to give Belgium two medals in one event and will work together in the 273 km road race, with support from Jasper Stuyven and Tiesj Benoot.

Evenepoel is hoping for another ‘super compensation’ after finishing third at the Tour de France just 12 days ago. In 2022 he won the Vuelta a España but found a peak of form two weeks later to win the world title in Wollongong, Australia.

"It's the last big race before I take a break, so I'm looking forward to it. Last week's time trial gold medal has boosted my excitement," Evenepoel told the Dutch speaking media on Friday in the Olympic Village.

"The experience from Australia has taught us that I have a peak two weeks after a Grand Tour. Let's hope that's the case again on Saturday," Evenepoel said.

This is a unique opportunity to achieve the Olympic gold medal double. If it works out, I'd be the first to do that. The fact that I already have a medal also gives me extra motivation."

Like Evenepoel, Van Aert has battled back from serious injury in the spring after a 70 km/h crash at Dwars door Vlaanderen. He switched his plans and rode the Tour de France to peak for the Paris Olympics. Using front and rear disc wheels appeared to give him an advantage in the time trial and he believes he is back to best. Van Aart won a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, beating Tadej Pogačar in a small group sprint behind lone winner Richard Carapaz.

“I think I’m once again the best Wout I can be on the bike,” Van Aert said.

“It is difficult to determine whether I could have been even better without that fall in Dwars door Vlaanderen. I have made good progress and last Saturday I gained a lot of confidence. I start the road race with ambition and confidence.

"Jasper and Tiesj are busy collecting pins here in the Olympic village. I like to collect medals, though I’d like to have a different colour this time, then that collection is complete.”

Evenepoel and Van Aert rode several laps of the Montmatre finishing circuit in central Paris on Thursday, alongside many of their rivals for Saturday and many of the women who will race on Sunday.

They knew the cobbled climb would make the long race like a major Classics but were surprised by just how selective it could be. Only 90 riders will line up for each road race with ten teams having a maximum of four riders.

“Seeing it confirmed what I already suspected. It is a kind of course that suits me, with explosive climbs that are not too long and not too steep either,” Van Aert said.

“The cobblestone climb to Montmartre is a real killer and the third and last time over it will be very important. If you can make a difference there, it is almost all downhill to the Seine and then it’s just another 3.5 km to the finish.

“Even the big loop out of Paris is demanding and the last fifty kilometres are quite tough. There is no climb that stands out. It’s not steep anywhere, you never climb very long but the succession of slopes will make it tough.”

Evenepoel also liked what he saw during the recon ride.

"Do I think I’ve got a chance? Yes, definitely," he said.

"Montmartre is not the only climb. It’ll be a real elimination race, especially in these temperatures and at the end of the summer block of racing.

"The circuit suits me. I think the fatigue will pile up in the run-in to the circuit and so there will be splits during the laps.

“We are one of the few countries with four riders, so we have to use that to our advantage. Wout and I are racing to do as well as possible. During the race we have to see how we feel and communicate well.”

Mathieu van der Poel - the biggest rival

Jasper Stuyven, Remco Evenepoel and Belgian national coach Sven Vanthourenhout ride on the Montmartre circuit (Image credit: Getty Images)

Race radios are not allowed at the Olympics and so race craft and communications will be vital. Evenepoel is more suited to long-range attacks or solo moves, while Van Aert has the finishing speed to race more tactically.

"Wout has the choice to go it alone or gamble on his sprint. For me it has to be a tough race again, then I can put all my cards on the table,” Evenepoel said.

"It won't be that easy to win alone again like I did in Australia. It will have to happen from a tired group.”

Van Aert hopes they can race together against their biggest rivals on the Montmartre circuits.

“Let's first hope that we reach the final together, we know each other's qualities,” he said.

“I have a better chance in a possible sprint but if Remco gets ten metres, there are few who can catch him. We have ridden enough championships to understand each other. We’ve already discussed things and there’ll be a final meeting. Our aim must be to race as long as we can together."

Both Evenepoel and Van Aert named Mathieu van der Poel as their biggest rival, reviving the longstanding Belgians-Netherlands rivalry.

“Mathieu is always dangerous,” Evenepoel said.

“Pidcock is also in good shape, we could see that in the mountain bike. It is a course that suits many riders but we also have to focus on ourselves and not adjust the race to one rival. A lot can happen.”

“Just because we didn't see him in the Tour doesn't mean we won't see Mathieu in Paris. He was working towards it one hundred percent,” Van Aert warned of his eternal rival.

