'A unique opportunity' - Remco Evenepoel and Wout van Aert combine for Belgium in Olympics road race

Evenepoel seeking to become first man to win gold in both road race and time trial

Remco Evenepoel and Wout Van Aert will combine forces to try to win a second road cycling gold medal for Belgium in the men's road race
Remco Evenepoel and Wout Van Aert will combine forces to try to win a second road cycling gold medal for Belgium in the men's road race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel and Wout Van Aert will lead the Belgian team in the men’s road race on Saturday, convinced they can work together to secure a second gold medal. 

The two became bitter rivals after a fallout about tactics and leadership at the 2021 World Championships in Belgium but have since become close after both suffering serious injury in crashes. Evenepoel won the gold medal in last Saturday’s time trial in Paris, with Van Aert taking bronze. 

