Paris Olympics: Lotte Kopecky hoping Dutch team will take charge as favourites in women's road race

By
published

Belgian confident in her flexibility to work any situation to her advantage

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 13/08/2023 - Road Cycling - 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships - Loch Lomond to Glasgow, Scotland - Womenâ€™s Elite Road Race - Demi Vollering, Netherlands, Lotte Kopecky, Belgium.
Demi Vollering (Netherlands) looking back warily on Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) at the Road World Championships in 2023 (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

As reigning world champion, Lotte Kopecky is a favourite for the women's road race in the Paris Olympic Games on Sunday, but the Belgian is hoping that the Dutch team with Lorena Wiebes, Marianne Vos, Ellen van Dijk and Demi Vollering will take control of making the race.

The Olympic format mixes the best riders from around the globe rather than bringing all of the top riders in the world, many of whom come from traditional European cycling countries. Attrition means that the key closing circuits of the race in Paris will have eliminated many of the 96 starters before they reach the finishing circuits and hit the key climb of Montmarte.

