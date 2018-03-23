Sharlotte Lucas wins women's Oceania road race title
Brown second, Harvey third in Tasmania
Elite Women Road Race: Railton -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sharlotte Lucas (New Zealand)
|3:15:37
|2
|Grace Brown (Australia)
|3
|Mikayla Harvey (New Zealand)
|0:01:06
|4
|Grace Anderson (New Zealand)
|0:01:07
|5
|Justine Barrow (Australia)
|6
|Georgia Catterick (New Zealand)
|0:01:14
|7
|Kate Perry (Australia)
|0:04:17
|8
|Kathryn Woolston (Australia)
|9
|Erin Nolan (Australia)
|10
|Elizabeth Stannard (New Zealand)
|0:04:24
|11
|Kate Smith (New Zealand)
|0:12:25
|12
|Libby Arbuckle (New Zealand)
|13
|Maeve Plouffe (Australia)
|0:17:09
|14
|Jessie Sawyer (Australia)
|0:22:25
|15
|Charlotte Culver (Australia)
|DNF
|Alicia Evans (New Zealand)
|DNF
|Chloe Heffernan (Australia)
|DNF
|Makenzie Scott (Australia)
|DNF
|Renee Dykstra (Australia)
