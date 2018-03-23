Trending

Sharlotte Lucas wins women's Oceania road race title

Brown second, Harvey third in Tasmania

Sharlotte Lucas beats Grace Brown in the sprint to claim the Oceania title

Sharlotte Lucas beats Grace Brown in the sprint to claim the Oceania title
(Image credit: Caitlin Johnston)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sharlotte Lucas (New Zealand)3:15:37
2Grace Brown (Australia)
3Mikayla Harvey (New Zealand)0:01:06
4Grace Anderson (New Zealand)0:01:07
5Justine Barrow (Australia)
6Georgia Catterick (New Zealand)0:01:14
7Kate Perry (Australia)0:04:17
8Kathryn Woolston (Australia)
9Erin Nolan (Australia)
10Elizabeth Stannard (New Zealand)0:04:24
11Kate Smith (New Zealand)0:12:25
12Libby Arbuckle (New Zealand)
13Maeve Plouffe (Australia)0:17:09
14Jessie Sawyer (Australia)0:22:25
15Charlotte Culver (Australia)
DNFAlicia Evans (New Zealand)
DNFChloe Heffernan (Australia)
DNFMakenzie Scott (Australia)
DNFRenee Dykstra (Australia)

Latest on Cyclingnews