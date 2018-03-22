Trending

Bond wins Oceania TT title

Defending champion Lake second, Ogilvie third

Hamish Bond (New Zealand) riding to the Oceania TT title

(Image credit: Caitlin Johnston)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hamish Bond (NZl)0:51:03
2Sean Lake (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness0:00:32
3James Ogilvie (Aus)0:01:07
4Ben Van Dam (Aus)0:01:15
5Tom Ayliffe (Aus)0:01:25
6Liam White (Aus)0:02:15
7Oliver Martin (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:02:29
8Chris Harper (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness0:02:47
9Tom Kaesler (Aus) Drapac-EF0:03:56
10Kris Birtwistle (Aus)0:10:01
DNSConor Murtagh (Aus) Mobius-BridgeLane
DNSJoel Coxon (Aus)

