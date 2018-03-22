Bond wins Oceania TT title
Defending champion Lake second, Ogilvie third
Elite Men TT: Evandale -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hamish Bond (NZl)
|0:51:03
|2
|Sean Lake (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:00:32
|3
|James Ogilvie (Aus)
|0:01:07
|4
|Ben Van Dam (Aus)
|0:01:15
|5
|Tom Ayliffe (Aus)
|0:01:25
|6
|Liam White (Aus)
|0:02:15
|7
|Oliver Martin (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|8
|Chris Harper (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:02:47
|9
|Tom Kaesler (Aus) Drapac-EF
|0:03:56
|10
|Kris Birtwistle (Aus)
|0:10:01
|DNS
|Conor Murtagh (Aus) Mobius-BridgeLane
|DNS
|Joel Coxon (Aus)
