Brown wins women's Oceania TT crown

Perry second, Lucas third

The women's Oceania TT podium with Grace Brown on the top step

(Image credit: Caitlin Johnston)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing0:36:44
2Kate Perry (Aus)0:00:45
3Sharlotte Lucas (Aus)0:02:01
4Kristy Grubits (Aus)0:03:12
5Alicia Evans (NZl)0:04:02
DNSJessie Sawyer (Aus)

