Sean Lake (UniSA-Australia) (Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under / Regallo)

Sean Lake has claimed his first Oceania title, powering through the 30km Bendigo course 35 seconds ahead of Avanti Isowhey Sports teammate and 2014 champion Joe Cooper. Lake, 24, finished third at the Australian national titles in January behind the BMC duo of Rohan Dennis and Richie Porte. Ben Dyball rounded out the podium in third place.

Katrin Garfoot made it two time trial championships win on Australian soil this season with the Orica-AIS rider backing up her Australian national title victory in Ballarat with her win in Bendigo, defending her title from 12-months ago. Former UCI World Hour record holder Bridie O'Donnell finished second, at 2:43 minutes, with Kate Perry claiming the bronze medal 3:58 minutes in arrears to Garfoot.

"After Qatar I had a bit of a hole and my legs weren't feeling too good. They didn't feel good in the recon yesterday with the heat or this morning but then after the warmup I felt the legs actually weren't too bad," Garfoot said.

"I wanted to trial pacing myself a bit better which I did until I saw Bridie just before the u-turn. Then I went too hard to overtake her and that meant I struggled a bit on the way back but overall it was a good ride."

The title continues Garfoot's winning start to the season that also saw her claim overall success at the Santos Women's Tour and a stage at the Ladies Tour of Qatar that also netted the race leader's jersey for one day.

In the men's U23 event, Alexander Morgan claimed the title ahead of 28.9 seconds ahead of Oscar Stevenson with 19-year-old Michael Storer third at 41 seconds.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean Lake (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports 0:37:27 2 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Sports 0:00:32 3 Ben Dyball (Aus) 0:00:42 4 Rhys Gillett (Aus) 0:01:40 5 Nicholas Squillari (Aus) 0:02:22 6 Morgan Smith (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder 0:02:31 7 Peter Milostic (Aus) 0:02:32 8 Harry Carpenter (Aus) 0:02:41 9 Nathan Elliott (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder 0:02:58 10 Shaun O'Callaghan (Aus) 0:03:22 11 Lachlan Glasspool (Aus) 0:04:12 12 Samuel Burston (Aus) 0:04:53 13 Aaron Watts (Aus) 0:05:45 14 James Henry (Aus) 0:06:04 15 Andrew Wai (Aus) 0:11:34 16 Peter Dunlop (Aus) 0:12:47

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:41:50 2 Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) 0:02:43 3 Kate Perry (Aus) 0:03:16 4 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) 0:03:59 5 Georgia Catterick (NZl) 0:04:00 6 Rebecca Mackey (Aus) 0:04:30 7 Lucy Barker (Aus) 0:04:33 8 Lisen Hocking (Aus) 0:04:52 9 Rache Ward (Aus) 0:05:05 10 Jade Colligan (Aus) 0:05:32 11 Hollee Simons (Aus) 0:06:39 12 Holly Harris (Aus) 0:08:32 13 Ella Scanlan-Bloor (Aus) 0:08:57