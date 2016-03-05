Trending

Shannon Malseed wins women's Oceania road title

Jessica Mundy and Lisen Hockings round out podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team3:09:36
2Jessica Mundy (Aus) SASI
3Lisen Hockings (Aus)
4Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica AIS0:00:34
5Ruth Corset (Aus) Total Rush
6Kendelle Hodges (Aus) High5 Dream Team0:00:37
7Rebecca Mackey (Aus)0:00:41
8Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Holden Cycling Team
9Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica AIS0:00:44
10Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling0:01:04
11Lucy Kennedy (Aus)
12Joanne Hogan (Aus) Total Rush0:02:26
13Peta Mullens (Aus)0:03:15
14Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling P/B Club La
15Harriet Smith (Aus) BCWS0:03:26
16Samantha De Riter (Aus) VIS0:04:39
17Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:04:42
18Georgia Catterick (NZl) Roxsolt
19Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Bikebug-Nextgen0:07:17
20Holly Harris (Aus) Hogsbreath Tineli Womens Racing
21Rebecca Stephens (Aus)
22Jessica Allen (Aus) WAIS
23Brodie Chapman (Aus) Holden Cycling0:09:04
24Lucy Barker (Aus)0:09:16
25Emily Cust (Aus) BCWS0:10:11
26Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Rush Women's Team
27Kristy Glover (Aus) Bike Bug
28Jessica Huston (Aus) Nicheliving Vault0:13:54
29Aimee Ingram (Aus) Rush Womens0:14:49
OTLElla Scanlan-Bloor (Aus) Roxsolt
OTLJade Colligan (Aus) Subaru Nswis Nkc
OTLKirsty Broun (Aus) Total Rush
OTLSarah Duffield (Aus) Nicheliving-Vault
OTLTayla Evans (Aus) Bike Bug Nextgen
OTLChloe McIntosh (Aus) Cbr Cycling
OTLMinda Murray (Aus) Total Rush
OTLJessica Lane (Aus)
OTLMargeaux Thompson (Aus) BCWS
OTLRachel Ward (Aus)
DNFHollee Simons (Aus) Subaru Nswis Nk-C
DNFDavina Summers (Aus) Bikebug Nextgen
DNSAinslie Bakker (Aus)
DNSKimberley Wells (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
DNSKirsty Deacon (Aus)
DNSElizabeth Doueal (Aus) Roxsolt
DNSBrittany Lindores (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
DNSSophie Mackay (Aus)

