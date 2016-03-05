Shannon Malseed wins women's Oceania road title
Jessica Mundy and Lisen Hockings round out podium
Elite Women Road Race: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|3:09:36
|2
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) SASI
|3
|Lisen Hockings (Aus)
|4
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica AIS
|0:00:34
|5
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Total Rush
|6
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|0:00:37
|7
|Rebecca Mackey (Aus)
|0:00:41
|8
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Holden Cycling Team
|9
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica AIS
|0:00:44
|10
|Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling
|0:01:04
|11
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus)
|12
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Total Rush
|0:02:26
|13
|Peta Mullens (Aus)
|0:03:15
|14
|Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling P/B Club La
|15
|Harriet Smith (Aus) BCWS
|0:03:26
|16
|Samantha De Riter (Aus) VIS
|0:04:39
|17
|Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:04:42
|18
|Georgia Catterick (NZl) Roxsolt
|19
|Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Bikebug-Nextgen
|0:07:17
|20
|Holly Harris (Aus) Hogsbreath Tineli Womens Racing
|21
|Rebecca Stephens (Aus)
|22
|Jessica Allen (Aus) WAIS
|23
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Holden Cycling
|0:09:04
|24
|Lucy Barker (Aus)
|0:09:16
|25
|Emily Cust (Aus) BCWS
|0:10:11
|26
|Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Rush Women's Team
|27
|Kristy Glover (Aus) Bike Bug
|28
|Jessica Huston (Aus) Nicheliving Vault
|0:13:54
|29
|Aimee Ingram (Aus) Rush Womens
|0:14:49
|OTL
|Ella Scanlan-Bloor (Aus) Roxsolt
|OTL
|Jade Colligan (Aus) Subaru Nswis Nkc
|OTL
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Total Rush
|OTL
|Sarah Duffield (Aus) Nicheliving-Vault
|OTL
|Tayla Evans (Aus) Bike Bug Nextgen
|OTL
|Chloe McIntosh (Aus) Cbr Cycling
|OTL
|Minda Murray (Aus) Total Rush
|OTL
|Jessica Lane (Aus)
|OTL
|Margeaux Thompson (Aus) BCWS
|OTL
|Rachel Ward (Aus)
|DNF
|Hollee Simons (Aus) Subaru Nswis Nk-C
|DNF
|Davina Summers (Aus) Bikebug Nextgen
|DNS
|Ainslie Bakker (Aus)
|DNS
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|DNS
|Kirsty Deacon (Aus)
|DNS
|Elizabeth Doueal (Aus) Roxsolt
|DNS
|Brittany Lindores (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
|DNS
|Sophie Mackay (Aus)
