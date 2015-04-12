Barnes defends Novant Health Invitational Criterium title
Briton out-sprints Ryan and Allar in Charlotte
Elite Women: Charlotte, NC -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare)
|1:00:02
|2
|Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
|3
|Erica Allar (Colavita-Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking)
|4
|Tina Pic (Pepper Palace Pb/ The Happy Tooth)
|0:00:01
|5
|Jo Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
|0:00:02
|6
|Jamie Gilgen (Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodbridge)
|7
|Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare)
|8
|Samantha Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
|0:00:03
|9
|Laura Van Gilder (Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom)
|0:00:04
|10
|Robin Farina (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|11
|Liza Rachetto (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|0:00:05
|12
|Yusseli Soto (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
|13
|Skylar Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
|0:00:06
|14
|Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare)
|15
|Christy Keely (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|0:00:08
|16
|Debbie Milne (DOM360.com)
|17
|Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:09
|18
|Meredith Miller (Pepper Palace Pb/ The Happy Tooth)
|0:00:10
|19
|Morgan Brown (Colavita-Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking)
|0:00:15
|20
|Sara Tussey (Carolina Cycling Team)
|21
|Jessica Cutler (Colavita-Bianch p/b Fine Cooking)
|0:00:16
|22
|Vanessa Drigo (Argon18 Racing p/b November & Fast Freddie Apparel)
|0:00:21
|23
|Holly Mathews (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
|0:00:22
|24
|Jeannie Kuhajek (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
|0:00:23
|25
|Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pb/ The Happy Tooth)
|26
|Jan Bennett (FCS|Cycling p/b Visit Dallas Cycling + Noise4Good)
|0:00:26
|27
|Amy Floyd (Argon18Racing p/b November &Fast Freddie Apparel)
|0:00:27
|28
|Ashley Barson (Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodbridge)
|0:00:36
|29
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pb/ The Happy Tooth)
|0:00:40
|30
|Mary Zider (Colavita-Bianch p/b Fine Cooking)
|0:00:42
|31
|Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
|0:00:50
|32
|Fiona Meade (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|0:00:58
|33
|Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Bianch p/b Fine Cooking)
|34
|Erica Zaveta (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|35
|Mary Elizabeth Maroon (ACADEMY)
|36
|Caroline Moakley (Happy Tooth Women's Racing)
|37
|Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|38
|Meghan Korol (PainPathways)
|39
|Abigail Aldridge (PCP Race Team)
|40
|Samantha Bendt (Carolina Cycling Team)
|41
|Korina Huizar (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
|42
|Jacqueline Flynn (Hearts Racing/Kens Bike Shop)
|DNS
|Jessica Prinner (Colavita-Bianch p/b Fine Cooking)
|DNF
|Janelle Cole (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|DNF
|Arden Stelly (Carolina Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pb/ The Happy Tooth)
|DNF
|Julie Hunter (Unattached)
|DNF
|Cheryl Fuller-Muller (Argon18 Racing p/b November & Fast Freddie Apparel)
