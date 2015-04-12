Trending

Barnes defends Novant Health Invitational Criterium title

Briton out-sprints Ryan and Allar in Charlotte

Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win with teammate Coryn Rivera second

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare)1:00:02
2Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
3Erica Allar (Colavita-Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking)
4Tina Pic (Pepper Palace Pb/ The Happy Tooth)0:00:01
5Jo Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)0:00:02
6Jamie Gilgen (Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodbridge)
7Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare)
8Samantha Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)0:00:03
9Laura Van Gilder (Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom)0:00:04
10Robin Farina (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
11Liza Rachetto (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)0:00:05
12Yusseli Soto (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
13Skylar Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)0:00:06
14Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare)
15Christy Keely (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:00:08
16Debbie Milne (DOM360.com)
17Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:09
18Meredith Miller (Pepper Palace Pb/ The Happy Tooth)0:00:10
19Morgan Brown (Colavita-Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking)0:00:15
20Sara Tussey (Carolina Cycling Team)
21Jessica Cutler (Colavita-Bianch p/b Fine Cooking)0:00:16
22Vanessa Drigo (Argon18 Racing p/b November & Fast Freddie Apparel)0:00:21
23Holly Mathews (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)0:00:22
24Jeannie Kuhajek (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)0:00:23
25Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pb/ The Happy Tooth)
26Jan Bennett (FCS|Cycling p/b Visit Dallas Cycling + Noise4Good)0:00:26
27Amy Floyd (Argon18Racing p/b November &Fast Freddie Apparel)0:00:27
28Ashley Barson (Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodbridge)0:00:36
29Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pb/ The Happy Tooth)0:00:40
30Mary Zider (Colavita-Bianch p/b Fine Cooking)0:00:42
31Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)0:00:50
32Fiona Meade (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:00:58
33Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Bianch p/b Fine Cooking)
34Erica Zaveta (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
35Mary Elizabeth Maroon (ACADEMY)
36Caroline Moakley (Happy Tooth Women's Racing)
37Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
38Meghan Korol (PainPathways)
39Abigail Aldridge (PCP Race Team)
40Samantha Bendt (Carolina Cycling Team)
41Korina Huizar (BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental)
42Jacqueline Flynn (Hearts Racing/Kens Bike Shop)
DNSJessica Prinner (Colavita-Bianch p/b Fine Cooking)
DNFJanelle Cole (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
DNFArden Stelly (Carolina Cycling Team)
DNFJulie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pb/ The Happy Tooth)
DNFJulie Hunter (Unattached)
DNFCheryl Fuller-Muller (Argon18 Racing p/b November & Fast Freddie Apparel)

