Alzate wins Novant Health Invitational Criterium

UHC teammate Clarke takes second, Astellas' Aitcheson third

Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare) showed he likes racing with the boys in blue with hard efforts at the front.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)1:48:04
2Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
3Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
4Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
5Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing Team)
6Frank Travieso (Team United HealthCare / The 706 Project)
7Chad Burdzilauskus (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
8Nicola Dal Santo (Amore&Vita-USA Racing)
9Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
10Adam Myerson (Astellas Cycling Team)
11Peter Olejniczak (Astellas Cycling Team)
12David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
13Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
14Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
15Benjamin Renkema (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
16Steven Perezluha (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
17Ruben Companioni (Stradalli Cycle P/b Safetti)
18Thomas Brown (Team United HealthCare / The 706 Project)
19Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
20Christopher Uberti (Team United HealthCare / The 706 Project)
21Charlie Hough (Hincapie Racing Team)
22Gavriel Epstein (Champion System Stan's NoTubes)
23Emile Abraham (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
24Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
25Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling Team)
26Shane Kline (Team SmartStop)
27Scottie Weiss (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
28Adam Koble (Team United HealthCare / The 706 Project)
29Cristian Torres (CRCA/Foundation)
30Fletcher Lydick (Team United HealthCare / The 706 Project)
31Stephen Vogel (Ken's Bike Shop - Hearts RC)
32Ryan DeWald (Team Skyline)
33Alfredo Balloni (Amore&Vita-USA Racing)
34Artur Sagat (J. Brown p/b Ms. Roses)
35Michael Stoop (Van Dessel Factory Team)
36Marco Aledia (sharecare p/b wheelandsprocket.com)
37Oliver Flautt (Lupus Racing Team)
38Brendan Cornett (LITESPEED-BMW)
39Rolly Weaver (Pioneer Mortgage Funding)
40Jonathan Atkins (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
41Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
42Nathaniel Ward (Cycletherapy/RideFastGear)
43Tim Savre (Credit Velo - Trek)
44Justin Meade (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
45Garrett Olsen (Team Skyline)
46Ryan Joyce (Buffalo Bicycling Club)
47Sebastian Morfin (Stradalli Cycle P/b Safetti)
48Parker Kyzer (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
49Jamie Anderson (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
50Gregory Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
51Kip Spaude (nova/IScorp)
52Colton Valentine (QCW Cycling p.b. Breakawaybikes.com)
53Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber P/B MVP)
54Michael Chauner (Atomic Energy Squad/JL Racing)
55Hank Booth (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
56Justin Lowe (J-brown p/b Ms. Roses)
57Zack Kratche (J.Brown p/b Ms.Roses)
58Matthew Bruner (Cycletherapy/RideFastGear)
59Lucas Livermon (Happy Tooth Racing)
60Ross White (Credit Velo - Trek)
61Alex Kellum (J. Brown p/b Ms. Roses)
62David Dawson (Team Skyline)
63Alex Mclaughlin (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
64Hector Aguilar (Southern Cresent Cycling)
DNSBrad Parkerson (Ridely Bicycles/Reality Bikes)
DNSAdam Leibovitz (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
DNFChristopher Meacham (AirGas/Safeway)
DNFMatt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
DNFMatt Moosa (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
DNFJustin Williams (Astellas Cycling Team)
DNFYosvany Falcon (Stradalli Cycle P/b Safetti)
DNFdavid duquette (DOM360.com)
DNFAndrew Crater (DOM360.com)
DNFEvan Lang (Van Dessel Factory Team)
DNFChristopher Zieman (Electric Banana p/b FSC)
DNFJoseph Carpisassi (Cycletherapy/RideFastGear)
DNFChristopher Harkey (Ken's Bike Shop - Hearts RC)
DNFDavid Flynn (Ken's Bike Shop - Hearts RC)
DNFDiego Garavito (Yohamar Tires & Wheels)
DNFDylan DeGan (Village Volkswagen)
DNFCorey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
DNFDavid Hall (Myrtle Beach Bicycle Racing)
DNFAlex Ryan (Mock Orange Pro CX Team)
DNFShane Braley (DOM360.com)
DNFAndrew Buntz (Credit Velo - Trek)
DNFJacob Hill (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
DNFBob O'Gorman (Happy Tooth Racing)
DNFFrank Marrs (Happy Tooth Racing)
DNFBrock Denis (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
DNFLeif Byrge-Liebig (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
DNFAndrew Shetler (Oak City Cycling Project Racing Team)
DNFZachary Felpel (BATTLEY DUCATI-SPOKES ETC p/b DISTRICT TACO)
DNFMatt Zimmer (Credit Velo - Trek)

