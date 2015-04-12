Alzate wins Novant Health Invitational Criterium
UHC teammate Clarke takes second, Astellas' Aitcheson third
Elite Men: Charlotte, NC -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|1:48:04
|2
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|3
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|4
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|5
|Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing Team)
|6
|Frank Travieso (Team United HealthCare / The 706 Project)
|7
|Chad Burdzilauskus (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
|8
|Nicola Dal Santo (Amore&Vita-USA Racing)
|9
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|10
|Adam Myerson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|11
|Peter Olejniczak (Astellas Cycling Team)
|12
|David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|13
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|14
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|15
|Benjamin Renkema (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
|16
|Steven Perezluha (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|17
|Ruben Companioni (Stradalli Cycle P/b Safetti)
|18
|Thomas Brown (Team United HealthCare / The 706 Project)
|19
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|20
|Christopher Uberti (Team United HealthCare / The 706 Project)
|21
|Charlie Hough (Hincapie Racing Team)
|22
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System Stan's NoTubes)
|23
|Emile Abraham (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
|24
|Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
|25
|Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling Team)
|26
|Shane Kline (Team SmartStop)
|27
|Scottie Weiss (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|28
|Adam Koble (Team United HealthCare / The 706 Project)
|29
|Cristian Torres (CRCA/Foundation)
|30
|Fletcher Lydick (Team United HealthCare / The 706 Project)
|31
|Stephen Vogel (Ken's Bike Shop - Hearts RC)
|32
|Ryan DeWald (Team Skyline)
|33
|Alfredo Balloni (Amore&Vita-USA Racing)
|34
|Artur Sagat (J. Brown p/b Ms. Roses)
|35
|Michael Stoop (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|36
|Marco Aledia (sharecare p/b wheelandsprocket.com)
|37
|Oliver Flautt (Lupus Racing Team)
|38
|Brendan Cornett (LITESPEED-BMW)
|39
|Rolly Weaver (Pioneer Mortgage Funding)
|40
|Jonathan Atkins (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
|41
|Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
|42
|Nathaniel Ward (Cycletherapy/RideFastGear)
|43
|Tim Savre (Credit Velo - Trek)
|44
|Justin Meade (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|45
|Garrett Olsen (Team Skyline)
|46
|Ryan Joyce (Buffalo Bicycling Club)
|47
|Sebastian Morfin (Stradalli Cycle P/b Safetti)
|48
|Parker Kyzer (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
|49
|Jamie Anderson (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
|50
|Gregory Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|51
|Kip Spaude (nova/IScorp)
|52
|Colton Valentine (QCW Cycling p.b. Breakawaybikes.com)
|53
|Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber P/B MVP)
|54
|Michael Chauner (Atomic Energy Squad/JL Racing)
|55
|Hank Booth (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
|56
|Justin Lowe (J-brown p/b Ms. Roses)
|57
|Zack Kratche (J.Brown p/b Ms.Roses)
|58
|Matthew Bruner (Cycletherapy/RideFastGear)
|59
|Lucas Livermon (Happy Tooth Racing)
|60
|Ross White (Credit Velo - Trek)
|61
|Alex Kellum (J. Brown p/b Ms. Roses)
|62
|David Dawson (Team Skyline)
|63
|Alex Mclaughlin (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
|64
|Hector Aguilar (Southern Cresent Cycling)
|DNS
|Brad Parkerson (Ridely Bicycles/Reality Bikes)
|DNS
|Adam Leibovitz (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|DNF
|Christopher Meacham (AirGas/Safeway)
|DNF
|Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
|DNF
|Matt Moosa (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
|DNF
|Justin Williams (Astellas Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Yosvany Falcon (Stradalli Cycle P/b Safetti)
|DNF
|david duquette (DOM360.com)
|DNF
|Andrew Crater (DOM360.com)
|DNF
|Evan Lang (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|DNF
|Christopher Zieman (Electric Banana p/b FSC)
|DNF
|Joseph Carpisassi (Cycletherapy/RideFastGear)
|DNF
|Christopher Harkey (Ken's Bike Shop - Hearts RC)
|DNF
|David Flynn (Ken's Bike Shop - Hearts RC)
|DNF
|Diego Garavito (Yohamar Tires & Wheels)
|DNF
|Dylan DeGan (Village Volkswagen)
|DNF
|Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|DNF
|David Hall (Myrtle Beach Bicycle Racing)
|DNF
|Alex Ryan (Mock Orange Pro CX Team)
|DNF
|Shane Braley (DOM360.com)
|DNF
|Andrew Buntz (Credit Velo - Trek)
|DNF
|Jacob Hill (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|DNF
|Bob O'Gorman (Happy Tooth Racing)
|DNF
|Frank Marrs (Happy Tooth Racing)
|DNF
|Brock Denis (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
|DNF
|Leif Byrge-Liebig (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|DNF
|Andrew Shetler (Oak City Cycling Project Racing Team)
|DNF
|Zachary Felpel (BATTLEY DUCATI-SPOKES ETC p/b DISTRICT TACO)
|DNF
|Matt Zimmer (Credit Velo - Trek)
