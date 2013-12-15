Cutler tops podium during day 1 of North Carolina Gran Prix
Stacher rides to second spot ahead of Arensman in third
Saturday Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Bikesport NW-Jamis
|0:42:17
|2
|Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:54
|3
|Allison Arensman (USA) Sophisticated Living p/b Bob's Red Mill
|0:01:02
|4
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M
|0:01:19
|5
|Emma Swartz (USA) Junior Dropouts-Brazen Dropouts
|0:01:28
|6
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Redline
|0:02:01
|7
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) The Fix Studio
|0:02:10
|8
|Emily Shields (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team
|0:02:20
|9
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra-Big Shark
|0:02:36
|10
|Jane Burlew (USA)
|0:02:43
|11
|Julie Hunter (USA) BikeBeat-VaAssetGroup
|0:02:59
|12
|Meghan Korol (USA) Asheville Cyclocross
|0:03:17
|13
|Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:03:44
|14
|Katherine Santos (USA) Red Zone Cycling
|0:03:48
|15
|Katherine Shields (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team
|0:05:01
|16
|Deb Sweeney Whitmore
|0:05:56
|17
|Mackenzie Green (USA) Coulee Region Youth Cycling
|0:06:20
|18
|Kimberly Flynn (USA)
|0:07:34
|19
|Genisis Dancer (USA)
|0:07:46
|20
|Angelina Stevens (USA)
|0:08:16
|21
|Erin Donohue (USA)
|22
|Nicki Grupka (USA)
|0:08:55
|23
|Heather Davis (USA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy