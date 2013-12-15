Trending

Cutler tops podium during day 1 of North Carolina Gran Prix

Stacher rides to second spot ahead of Arensman in third

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Cutler (USA) Bikesport NW-Jamis0:42:17
2Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:00:54
3Allison Arensman (USA) Sophisticated Living p/b Bob's Red Mill0:01:02
4Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M0:01:19
5Emma Swartz (USA) Junior Dropouts-Brazen Dropouts0:01:28
6Erica Zaveta (USA) Redline0:02:01
7Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) The Fix Studio0:02:10
8Emily Shields (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team0:02:20
9Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra-Big Shark0:02:36
10Jane Burlew (USA)0:02:43
11Julie Hunter (USA) BikeBeat-VaAssetGroup0:02:59
12Meghan Korol (USA) Asheville Cyclocross0:03:17
13Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:03:44
14Katherine Santos (USA) Red Zone Cycling0:03:48
15Katherine Shields (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team0:05:01
16Deb Sweeney Whitmore0:05:56
17Mackenzie Green (USA) Coulee Region Youth Cycling0:06:20
18Kimberly Flynn (USA)0:07:34
19Genisis Dancer (USA)0:07:46
20Angelina Stevens (USA)0:08:16
21Erin Donohue (USA)
22Nicki Grupka (USA)0:08:55
23Heather Davis (USA)

