Powers cleans up in NC Grand Prix

McDonald, Wells round out podium

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha - Focus1:01:28
2Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha - Focus0:01:13
3Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR0:02:22
4Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale Cyclocross World0:02:58
5Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:04:05
6Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM FUND/NCC0:05:24
7Andrew Dillman (USA) Sophisticated Living p/b Bobs Red Mill0:05:59
8Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET coaching/Specialized0:06:17
9Kerry Werner (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team0:06:31
10Brian Matter (USA) RACC/Trek/Pro Gold0:06:37
11Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop - Mountain Khakis0:06:49
12Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team0:07:54
13Eric Thompson (USA) Mt. Borah Epic Team0:08:29
14Anthony Clark (USA) Jam Fund/NCC0:08:39
15Greg Wittwer (USA) C3 Twenty20 Cycling Co.0:09:10
16Nathaniel Morse (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX Team0:09:31
17Alex Ryan (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com0:09:56
18Alec Donahue (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:10:09
19Thomas Turner (USA) Pro Gold Lubricants0:10:34
20Andrew Reardon (USA) Sophisticated Living p/b Bobs Red Mill
21Tristan Cowie (USA) Sycamore Cycles
22Gunnar Bergey (USA) Champion System Cannondale
23David Forkner (USA) Team Athletix Benefiting Globalbike
24Oliver Vrambout (USA) Solidsurface Fueled By Waffle Power
25Westley Richards (USA) Clemmons Bicycle Racing
26Elliott Baring (USA) Deeds Publishing/Epic Customs
27Bradford Perley (USA) Champion System/Cannondale
28Andrew Bailey (USA) Piney Flats Bicycles and Fitness
29Todd Hancock (USA) Oak City Cycling Project Race Team
30Nathan Brown (USA)
31Luke Sagur (Can) Cannondale MTB Pb Spirited Cyclist
32Jacob Sitler (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket pb Van Dessel
33Matt Moosa (USA) Stans No Tubes/ pb Proferrin
34Barret Fishner (USA) HSE Elite Cycling Team

