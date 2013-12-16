Powers cleans up in NC Grand Prix
McDonald, Wells round out podium
Sunday Men: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha - Focus
|1:01:28
|2
|Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha - Focus
|0:01:13
|3
|Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR
|0:02:22
|4
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale Cyclocross World
|0:02:58
|5
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:04:05
|6
|Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM FUND/NCC
|0:05:24
|7
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Sophisticated Living p/b Bobs Red Mill
|0:05:59
|8
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET coaching/Specialized
|0:06:17
|9
|Kerry Werner (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team
|0:06:31
|10
|Brian Matter (USA) RACC/Trek/Pro Gold
|0:06:37
|11
|Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop - Mountain Khakis
|0:06:49
|12
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|0:07:54
|13
|Eric Thompson (USA) Mt. Borah Epic Team
|0:08:29
|14
|Anthony Clark (USA) Jam Fund/NCC
|0:08:39
|15
|Greg Wittwer (USA) C3 Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|0:09:10
|16
|Nathaniel Morse (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX Team
|0:09:31
|17
|Alex Ryan (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:09:56
|18
|Alec Donahue (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:10:09
|19
|Thomas Turner (USA) Pro Gold Lubricants
|0:10:34
|20
|Andrew Reardon (USA) Sophisticated Living p/b Bobs Red Mill
|21
|Tristan Cowie (USA) Sycamore Cycles
|22
|Gunnar Bergey (USA) Champion System Cannondale
|23
|David Forkner (USA) Team Athletix Benefiting Globalbike
|24
|Oliver Vrambout (USA) Solidsurface Fueled By Waffle Power
|25
|Westley Richards (USA) Clemmons Bicycle Racing
|26
|Elliott Baring (USA) Deeds Publishing/Epic Customs
|27
|Bradford Perley (USA) Champion System/Cannondale
|28
|Andrew Bailey (USA) Piney Flats Bicycles and Fitness
|29
|Todd Hancock (USA) Oak City Cycling Project Race Team
|30
|Nathan Brown (USA)
|31
|Luke Sagur (Can) Cannondale MTB Pb Spirited Cyclist
|32
|Jacob Sitler (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket pb Van Dessel
|33
|Matt Moosa (USA) Stans No Tubes/ pb Proferrin
|34
|Barret Fishner (USA) HSE Elite Cycling Team
