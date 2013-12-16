Trending

Gilbert wins women's NC Grand Prix

Orton, Zaveta on podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra/ Big Shark Bicycle0:41:49
2Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M0:00:30
3Erica Zaveta (USA) Team Redline0:01:01
4Jessica Cutler (USA) Bikesport NW / Jamis0:01:16
5Emily Shields (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team0:01:30
6Emma Swartz (USA) Brazen Dropouts/Machinery Row Bicycles0:01:40
7Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Power Fix CX0:01:46
8Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-Lululemon0:02:33
9Katherine Santos (USA) Red Zone Elite Cycling Team0:02:35
10Katherine Shields (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team0:03:15
11Allison Arensman (USA) Sophisticated Living p/b Bob's Red Mill0:03:39
12Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:04:00
13Jane Burlew (USA) Asheville Cyclocross0:04:15
14Deb Sweeney Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike Wipes0:04:40
15Meghan Korol (USA) Asheville Cyclocross0:04:54
16Erin Donohue (USA) Team CHCH National Cycling Centre of Hamilton0:06:06
17Julie Hunter (USA) Phaup St. Journal0:06:44
18Cinthia Lehner (USA) ASU Cycling0:07:37
19Erin Silliman (USA) Colavita Racing, Inc. NJ/NY Colavita Racing Region0:07:43
20Kimberly Flynn (USA) The Generals0:08:00
21Angelina Stevens (USA) Garneau Custom p/b Hutchinson0:08:29
22Genisis Dancer (USA) Pink Rhino Racing0:09:59
23Nicki Grupka (USA) Cycle Therapy - Zimmer0:10:19
24Mackenzie Green (USA) NorthStar Development Cycling0:12:32
25Heather Davis (USA) HD-RV.com

