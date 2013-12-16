Gilbert wins women's NC Grand Prix
Orton, Zaveta on podium
Sunday Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra/ Big Shark Bicycle
|0:41:49
|2
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M
|0:00:30
|3
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Team Redline
|0:01:01
|4
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Bikesport NW / Jamis
|0:01:16
|5
|Emily Shields (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team
|0:01:30
|6
|Emma Swartz (USA) Brazen Dropouts/Machinery Row Bicycles
|0:01:40
|7
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Power Fix CX
|0:01:46
|8
|Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-Lululemon
|0:02:33
|9
|Katherine Santos (USA) Red Zone Elite Cycling Team
|0:02:35
|10
|Katherine Shields (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team
|0:03:15
|11
|Allison Arensman (USA) Sophisticated Living p/b Bob's Red Mill
|0:03:39
|12
|Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:04:00
|13
|Jane Burlew (USA) Asheville Cyclocross
|0:04:15
|14
|Deb Sweeney Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike Wipes
|0:04:40
|15
|Meghan Korol (USA) Asheville Cyclocross
|0:04:54
|16
|Erin Donohue (USA) Team CHCH National Cycling Centre of Hamilton
|0:06:06
|17
|Julie Hunter (USA) Phaup St. Journal
|0:06:44
|18
|Cinthia Lehner (USA) ASU Cycling
|0:07:37
|19
|Erin Silliman (USA) Colavita Racing, Inc. NJ/NY Colavita Racing Region
|0:07:43
|20
|Kimberly Flynn (USA) The Generals
|0:08:00
|21
|Angelina Stevens (USA) Garneau Custom p/b Hutchinson
|0:08:29
|22
|Genisis Dancer (USA) Pink Rhino Racing
|0:09:59
|23
|Nicki Grupka (USA) Cycle Therapy - Zimmer
|0:10:19
|24
|Mackenzie Green (USA) NorthStar Development Cycling
|0:12:32
|25
|Heather Davis (USA) HD-RV.com
