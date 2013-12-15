Powers wins day 1 of North Carolina Gran Prix
Johnson and Troy Wells round out top three
Saturday Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus
|1:06:50
|2
|Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:55
|3
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:01:52
|4
|Kerry Werner (USA) MOB CX Team
|0:02:18
|5
|Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus
|0:02:36
|6
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:02:47
|7
|Brian Matter (USA) RACC-Trek CXC
|0:03:28
|8
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)
|0:04:30
|9
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:05:03
|10
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|0:05:24
|11
|Bradford Perley (USA)
|0:05:30
|12
|Eric Thompson (USA) Mt. Borah Epic Team
|0:05:40
|13
|Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|0:06:18
|14
|Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|0:06:30
|15
|Tristan Cowie (USA)
|0:06:49
|16
|Alec Donahue (USA)
|0:07:33
|17
|Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:07:51
|18
|Greg Wittwer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:08:06
|19
|Thomas Turner (USA)
|0:08:18
|20
|Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|0:08:31
|21
|Nate Morse (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:09:23
|22
|Westley Richards (USA) Clemmons Bicycle
|0:09:36
|23
|Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team
|24
|Frank Travieso (USA)
|25
|Gunnar Bergey (USA) Champion System Cannondale
|26
|Olivier Vrambout (USA) Solidsurface fueled by Waffle Power
|27
|Andrew Reardon (USA) Sophisticated Living-Bob's Red Mill
|28
|Joseph Welsh (USA)
|29
|Andrew Bailey (USA)
|30
|David Forkner (USA)
|31
|Todd Hancock (USA)
|32
|Matt Moosa (USA)
|33
|Nathan Brown (USA)
|34
|Elliott Baring (USA) CycleYouth
|35
|Chris Larsen (USA)
|36
|Ryan Murray (USA) TGCR Team Greenville Cycling Racing
|37
|Barret Fishner (USA)
