Powers wins day 1 of North Carolina Gran Prix

Johnson and Troy Wells round out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus1:06:50
2Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:55
3Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar0:01:52
4Kerry Werner (USA) MOB CX Team0:02:18
5Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus0:02:36
6Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized0:02:47
7Brian Matter (USA) RACC-Trek CXC0:03:28
8Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)0:04:30
9Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team0:05:03
10Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team0:05:24
11Bradford Perley (USA)0:05:30
12Eric Thompson (USA) Mt. Borah Epic Team0:05:40
13Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund-NCC0:06:18
14Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund-NCC0:06:30
15Tristan Cowie (USA)0:06:49
16Alec Donahue (USA)0:07:33
17Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:07:51
18Greg Wittwer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:08:06
19Thomas Turner (USA)0:08:18
20Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team0:08:31
21Nate Morse (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com0:09:23
22Westley Richards (USA) Clemmons Bicycle0:09:36
23Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team
24Frank Travieso (USA)
25Gunnar Bergey (USA) Champion System Cannondale
26Olivier Vrambout (USA) Solidsurface fueled by Waffle Power
27Andrew Reardon (USA) Sophisticated Living-Bob's Red Mill
28Joseph Welsh (USA)
29Andrew Bailey (USA)
30David Forkner (USA)
31Todd Hancock (USA)
32Matt Moosa (USA)
33Nathan Brown (USA)
34Elliott Baring (USA) CycleYouth
35Chris Larsen (USA)
36Ryan Murray (USA) TGCR Team Greenville Cycling Racing
37Barret Fishner (USA)

