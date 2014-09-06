Lasley wins day one of Nittany Lion Cross
Gabriella Durrin wins women's event
Day 1: Breinigsville - Breinigsville
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Lasley (Team Soundpony)
|1:00:48
|2
|Lukas Winterberg (Mg-Cycling Team)
|0:00:01
|3
|Stephen Hyde (Jam Fund / Ncc)
|0:00:02
|4
|Dan Timmerman (House Industries/Simplehuman/Richard Sachs)
|0:00:03
|5
|Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo Cycling Team)
|0:00:05
|6
|Mike Garrigan
|0:00:42
|7
|Curtis White (Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.Com)
|0:00:46
|8
|Adam Myerson (Team Smartstop)
|9
|Lewis Gaffney (American Classic Pro Team)
|0:00:47
|10
|Robert Marion (American Classic Pro Team)
|11
|Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy/Scott Bikes)
|12
|Greg Wittwer (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)
|13
|Cole Oberman (Rarediseasecycling.Org)
|14
|Nick Waite (Pro Tested Gear)
|15
|Kerry Werner (Optum Pro Cycling Cx Team)
|16
|Weston Schempf (Seavs/Haymarket Pb Van Dessel)
|17
|Jake Wells (Stan'S Notubes Elite Cx)
|18
|Gerald Adasavage (Crca/Weather Channel Cycling Team)
|19
|Charles Schubert (Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2)
|20
|Sean Pantellere (Stampede!)
|21
|Andrew Messer (Team Upland Brewing - Soma Coffee)
|22
|Matt Timmerman (Cannondale)
|23
|Sam O'Keefe (C3 - Twenty20 Cycling Co.)
|24
|Jordan Snyder (C3 Twenty Twenty Cycling)
|25
|Mark D'Avino (Toasted Head Racing)
|26
|Kevin Carter
|27
|Michael Mihalik (Freddie Fu Cycling Team)
|28
|Christian Favata (Trt Bicycles)
|29
|Mike Festa (Philadelphia Ciclismo)
|30
|Jonah Meadvancort (Kms Cycling- Killington Mountain School)
|31
|Marten T Roberts Beels (Lamprey Cycling)
|32
|Alex Ryan (Mock Orange Pro Cx Team)
|33
|Cody Lacosta (High Gear Cyclery/ Cannondale)
|34
|Joe Pigga (Lamprey Systems)
|35
|Shawn Milne (Boulder Cycle Sport/Yoga Glo)
|36
|Craig Lebair (Philadelphia Ciclismo)
|37
|Kevin Noiles (Voler/Steven'S Creek B.M.W./Hrs/Rocklobster)
|38
|Ryan Comeau (Team Lake Effect)
|39
|Andy Brooks (The Cycle Works)
|DNF
|Daniel Chabanov (House Industries/Simplehuman/Richard Sachs)
|DNF
|Joshua Dillon (Bikereg.Com Elite Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Eric Greenberg (Kelpius Cycling)
|DNF
|Dan Wolf (Pro Tested Gear)
|DNF
|Steven Ordons (Philadelphia Ciclismo)
|DNF
|Evan Cooper (Hudson-Flash Cyclocross)
|DNS
|Michael Yozell (Kapelmuur Independent)
|DNS
|Mike Montalbano (Toasted Head Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gabriella Durrin (Neon Velo Cycling Team)
|0:45:20
|2
|Ellen Noble (Jam Fund / Ncc)
|3
|Arley Kemmerer (Pb2 Pro Cycling)
|0:00:11
|4
|Laura Van Gilder (Van Dessel P/B Mellow Mushroom)
|0:00:12
|5
|Stacey Barbossa (Midatlantic Colavita Women'S Team)
|0:01:04
|6
|Cassandra Maximenko (Rare Vos Racing/Van Dessel/Powerbar)
|0:01:21
|7
|Brittlee Bowman (House Industries/Simplehuman/Richard Sachs)
|0:01:29
|8
|Julie Hunter (Seavs/Haymarket Pb Van Dessel)
|0:01:33
|9
|Emily Shields (Ken'S Bike Shop)
|0:01:45
|10
|Cheryl Sornson (Team Rare Disease Cycling)
|0:01:47
|11
|Kathryn Cumming (Team Yacht Club)
|12
|Kathleen Lysakowski (Cycle Lodge)
|13
|Katrina Dowidchuk (Midatlantic Colavita Women'S Team)
|14
|Katherine Shields (Ken'S Bike Shop)
|15
|Kate Northcott (Ness Team New England)
|16
|Allyson Tufano (Sportif Coaching Group/Patapsco Bike And Sport)
|17
|Rebecca Fahringer (Jam Fund / Ncc)
|18
|Carol Jeane Sansome (County Cycles Masters Cx P/B Trek)
|19
|Laurel Rathbun (Raleigh-Clement)
|20
|Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|21
|Victoria Gates (Jam Fund / Ncc)
|22
|Vickie Monahan (Nycross P/B Craft)
|23
|Joanne Grogan (Cyclocrossracing.Com)
|24
|Leslie Timm (Ladies First Racing)
|25
|Vanessa McCaffery (Stan'S Notubes/Corning Race Team)
|26
|Bailey Semian (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)
|27
|Kathleen Wulfkuhle (C3 Twenty 20 Cycling Co.)
|28
|Victoria Barclay (Stan'S Notubes Elite Women'S Team)
|29
|Frances Morrison (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)
|30
|Jennifer Nordhem (Crca: Stan'S Notubes P/B Endurancewerx)
|31
|Rachel Weaver (Nugo/Koeles)
|32
|Molly Hurford (Midatlantic Colavita Women’S Team)
|33
|Katina Walker (Bike Loft East)
|34
|Robin Dunn (Mtbnj.Com-Halter'S)
|35
|Lauren Festa (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
|36
|Carolyn Popovic (Engin Cycles P/B Kelpius)
|37
|Shane Ferro (Crca / Rockstar Games / Signature Cycles)
|38
|April Nabholz (Giant Northeast Grassroots)
|39
|Melissa Presnell (Rogue Velo Racing)
