Lasley wins day one of Nittany Lion Cross

Gabriella Durrin wins women's event

Results

Men's result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Lasley (Team Soundpony)1:00:48
2Lukas Winterberg (Mg-Cycling Team)0:00:01
3Stephen Hyde (Jam Fund / Ncc)0:00:02
4Dan Timmerman (House Industries/Simplehuman/Richard Sachs)0:00:03
5Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo Cycling Team)0:00:05
6Mike Garrigan0:00:42
7Curtis White (Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.Com)0:00:46
8Adam Myerson (Team Smartstop)
9Lewis Gaffney (American Classic Pro Team)0:00:47
10Robert Marion (American Classic Pro Team)
11Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy/Scott Bikes)
12Greg Wittwer (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)
13Cole Oberman (Rarediseasecycling.Org)
14Nick Waite (Pro Tested Gear)
15Kerry Werner (Optum Pro Cycling Cx Team)
16Weston Schempf (Seavs/Haymarket Pb Van Dessel)
17Jake Wells (Stan'S Notubes Elite Cx)
18Gerald Adasavage (Crca/Weather Channel Cycling Team)
19Charles Schubert (Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2)
20Sean Pantellere (Stampede!)
21Andrew Messer (Team Upland Brewing - Soma Coffee)
22Matt Timmerman (Cannondale)
23Sam O'Keefe (C3 - Twenty20 Cycling Co.)
24Jordan Snyder (C3 Twenty Twenty Cycling)
25Mark D'Avino (Toasted Head Racing)
26Kevin Carter
27Michael Mihalik (Freddie Fu Cycling Team)
28Christian Favata (Trt Bicycles)
29Mike Festa (Philadelphia Ciclismo)
30Jonah Meadvancort (Kms Cycling- Killington Mountain School)
31Marten T Roberts Beels (Lamprey Cycling)
32Alex Ryan (Mock Orange Pro Cx Team)
33Cody Lacosta (High Gear Cyclery/ Cannondale)
34Joe Pigga (Lamprey Systems)
35Shawn Milne (Boulder Cycle Sport/Yoga Glo)
36Craig Lebair (Philadelphia Ciclismo)
37Kevin Noiles (Voler/Steven'S Creek B.M.W./Hrs/Rocklobster)
38Ryan Comeau (Team Lake Effect)
39Andy Brooks (The Cycle Works)
DNFDaniel Chabanov (House Industries/Simplehuman/Richard Sachs)
DNFJoshua Dillon (Bikereg.Com Elite Cycling Team)
DNFEric Greenberg (Kelpius Cycling)
DNFDan Wolf (Pro Tested Gear)
DNFSteven Ordons (Philadelphia Ciclismo)
DNFEvan Cooper (Hudson-Flash Cyclocross)
DNSMichael Yozell (Kapelmuur Independent)
DNSMike Montalbano (Toasted Head Racing)

Women's result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gabriella Durrin (Neon Velo Cycling Team)0:45:20
2Ellen Noble (Jam Fund / Ncc)
3Arley Kemmerer (Pb2 Pro Cycling)0:00:11
4Laura Van Gilder (Van Dessel P/B Mellow Mushroom)0:00:12
5Stacey Barbossa (Midatlantic Colavita Women'S Team)0:01:04
6Cassandra Maximenko (Rare Vos Racing/Van Dessel/Powerbar)0:01:21
7Brittlee Bowman (House Industries/Simplehuman/Richard Sachs)0:01:29
8Julie Hunter (Seavs/Haymarket Pb Van Dessel)0:01:33
9Emily Shields (Ken'S Bike Shop)0:01:45
10Cheryl Sornson (Team Rare Disease Cycling)0:01:47
11Kathryn Cumming (Team Yacht Club)
12Kathleen Lysakowski (Cycle Lodge)
13Katrina Dowidchuk (Midatlantic Colavita Women'S Team)
14Katherine Shields (Ken'S Bike Shop)
15Kate Northcott (Ness Team New England)
16Allyson Tufano (Sportif Coaching Group/Patapsco Bike And Sport)
17Rebecca Fahringer (Jam Fund / Ncc)
18Carol Jeane Sansome (County Cycles Masters Cx P/B Trek)
19Laurel Rathbun (Raleigh-Clement)
20Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
21Victoria Gates (Jam Fund / Ncc)
22Vickie Monahan (Nycross P/B Craft)
23Joanne Grogan (Cyclocrossracing.Com)
24Leslie Timm (Ladies First Racing)
25Vanessa McCaffery (Stan'S Notubes/Corning Race Team)
26Bailey Semian (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)
27Kathleen Wulfkuhle (C3 Twenty 20 Cycling Co.)
28Victoria Barclay (Stan'S Notubes Elite Women'S Team)
29Frances Morrison (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)
30Jennifer Nordhem (Crca: Stan'S Notubes P/B Endurancewerx)
31Rachel Weaver (Nugo/Koeles)
32Molly Hurford (Midatlantic Colavita Women’S Team)
33Katina Walker (Bike Loft East)
34Robin Dunn (Mtbnj.Com-Halter'S)
35Lauren Festa (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
36Carolyn Popovic (Engin Cycles P/B Kelpius)
37Shane Ferro (Crca / Rockstar Games / Signature Cycles)
38April Nabholz (Giant Northeast Grassroots)
39Melissa Presnell (Rogue Velo Racing)

