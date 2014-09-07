Trending

Hyde wins day 2 of Nittany Lion Cross

Laura Van Gilder victorious in women's event

Results

Men's results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Hyde (USA) Jam Fund / Ncc1:03:00
2Curtis White (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.Com0:00:10
3Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team0:00:18
4Cameron Dodge (USA) Pure Energy/Scott Bikes0:00:36
5Dan Timmerman (USA) House Industries/Simplehuman/Richard Sachs0:00:44
6Jake Wells (USA) Stan'S Notubes Elite Cx0:01:11
7Lukas Winterberg (SUI) Mg-Cycling Team0:01:27
8Mike Garrigan (CAN)0:01:33
9Shawn Milne (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yoga Glo0:01:35
10Jerome Townsend (USA) Joe'S Garage Cx P/B Bikereg.Com0:01:39
11Kerry Werner (USA) Optum Pro Cycling Cx Team0:01:52
12Greg Wittwer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.0:01:59
13Weston Schempf (USA) Seavs/Haymarket Pb Van Dessel0:02:03
14Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro Team Cx Team0:02:18
15Daniel Chabanov (USA) House Industries/Simplehuman/Richard Sachs0:02:30
16Cole Oberman (USA) Rarediseasecycling.Org0:02:51
17Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Team0:02:59
18Adam Myerson (USA) Team Cycle-Smart0:03:02
19Nick Waite (USA) Pro Tested Gear0:03:11
20Kevin Noiles (CAN) Voler/Steven'S Creek B.M.W./Hrs/Rocklobster0:03:53
21Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Pro Cx Team0:04:08
22Mark D'Avino (USA) Toasted Head Racing0:04:17
23Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team0:04:20
24Steven Ordons (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo0:04:23
25Sean Pantellere (USA) Stampede!0:04:24
26Jonah Meadvancort (USA) Kms Cycling- Killington Mountain School0:05:03
27Andy Brooks (USA) The Cycle Works0:05:26
28Andrew Messer (USA) Team Upland Brewing - Soma Coffee- 1 lap
29Dan Wolf (USA) Pro Tested Gear
30Mike Festa (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
31Jared Nieters (USA) Seavs/Haymarket Pb Van Dessel- 2 laps
32Greg Whitney (USA) Bicycle Therapy / Melitta
33Kevin Carter (USA)
34Szymon Niemotko (USA) Central Jersey Cycling Team
35Craig Lebair (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo- 3 laps
36Ryan Comeau (USA) Team Lake Effect
37Evan Cooper (USA) Hudson-Flash Cyclocross
38Marten T Roberts Beels (USA) Lamprey Cycling- 4 laps
39Cody Lacosta (USA) High Gear Cyclery/ Cannondale
DNFJacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
DNFJake Sitler (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
DNFJoe Pigga (USA) Lamprey Systems
DNFChristian Favata (USA) Trt Bicycles
DNFJordan Snyder (USA) C3 Twenty Twenty Cycling
DNFJoshua Dillon (USA) Bikereg.Com Elite Cycling Team
DNFGerald Adasavage (USA) Crca/Weather Channel Cycling Team
DNSMike Montalbano (USA) Toasted Head Racing
DNSMatt Timmerman (USA) Cannondale
DNSJordan Vilella (USA) Pro Tested Gear
DNSMichael Yozell (USA) Kapelmuur Independent

Women's result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel P/B Mellow Mushroom0:42:09
2Ellen Noble (USA) Jam Fund / Ncc0:00:01
3Gabriella Durrin (GBR) Neon Velo Cycling Team0:00:19
4Arley Kemmerer (USA) Pb2 Pro Cycling0:00:43
5Stacey Barbossa (USA) Midatlantic Colavita Women'S Team0:00:47
6Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing/Van Dessel/Powerbar0:00:58
7Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Industries/Simplehuman/Richard Sachs0:01:04
8Katerine Northcott (USA) Ness Team New England0:01:07
9Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge
10Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Jam Fund / Ncc0:01:11
11Kathryn Cumming (USA) Team Yacht Club0:01:18
12Cheryl Sornson (USA) Team Rare Disease Cycling0:01:38
13Nicole Thiemann (USA) Rare Disease Cycling0:01:45
14Selene Yeager (USA) Rare Disease Cycling0:01:53
15Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/Patapsco Bike And Sport0:02:01
16Carol Jeane Sansome (USA) County Cycles Masters Cx P/B Trek0:02:05
17Julie Hunter (USA) Seavs/Haymarket Pb Van Dessel0:02:11
18Vicki Barclay (GBR) Stan'S Notubes Elite Women'S Team0:02:16
19Frances Morrison (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.0:02:23
20Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh-Clement0:02:32
21Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing0:02:53
22Katherine Shields (USA) Ken'S Bike Shop0:03:01
23Victoria Gates (USA) Jam Fund / Ncc0:03:02
24Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com0:03:10
25Vickie Monahan (USA) Nycross P/B Craft0:03:23
26Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3 Twenty 20 Cycling Co.0:03:49
27Misty Tilson (USA) Pro Tested Gear0:03:51
28Rachel Weaver (USA) Nugo/Koeles
29Jessica Kutz (USA) Team Eps/Cssp/B Shebell & Shebell /Riptide Cycling, Inc.0:04:01
30Katina Walker (USA) Bike Loft East0:04:02
31Emily Shields (USA) Ken'S Bike Shop0:04:22
32Laura Jorgensen (USA) Mellow Mushroom Racing0:04:34
33Vanessa McCaffery (USA) Stan'S Notubes/Corning Race Team0:04:39
34Carolyn Popovic (USA) Engin Cycles P/B Kelpius0:04:40
35Emily Reynolds (USA) Ladies First Racing
36Jennifer Nordhem (USA) Crca: Stan'S Notubes P/B Endurancewerx0:04:57
37Robin Dunn (USA) Mtbnj.Com-Halter'S0:04:58
38Amy Breyla (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.0:05:31
39Kristine Church (USA) Peanut Butter & Co Human Zoom0:05:32
40Erin Faccone (USA) Gpm Sport0:05:44
41Heather Heinrich (USA) Wooden Wheels Racing0:05:48
42Melissa Presnell (USA) Rogue Velo Racing0:05:53
43April Nabholz (USA) Giant Northeast Grassroots0:05:55
44Julianne Tauscher (USA) Pedalpowertraining.Com- 1 lap
45Erin Mascelli (USA) Sram Factory
46Cati Scheifele (USA) Toasted Head Racing
47Dana McAllister (USA) Peanut Butter And Co. Human Zoom
48Tara Parsons (USA) Crca/Amrita
49Allison Oishi (USA) Team Mtbnj.Com - Halter'S
50Shane Ferro (USA) Crca / Rockstar Games / Signature Cycles
51Lauren Festa (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom- 2 laps
52Travis Rabbit (USA) Qcw P/B Breakawaybikes.Com
DNFLeslie Timm (USA) Ladies First Racing
DNSJenny Ives (USA) Verge Sport-Test Pilot
DNSErica Yozell (USA) Bicycle Therapy / Melitta
DNSSophie Mittelstadt (USA) Rock Creek Velo
DNSBailey Semian (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.
DNSCaitlin Thompson (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom

Latest on Cyclingnews