Hyde wins day 2 of Nittany Lion Cross
Laura Van Gilder victorious in women's event
Day 2: Breinigsville - Breinigsville
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Jam Fund / Ncc
|1:03:00
|2
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.Com
|0:00:10
|3
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|4
|Cameron Dodge (USA) Pure Energy/Scott Bikes
|0:00:36
|5
|Dan Timmerman (USA) House Industries/Simplehuman/Richard Sachs
|0:00:44
|6
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan'S Notubes Elite Cx
|0:01:11
|7
|Lukas Winterberg (SUI) Mg-Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|8
|Mike Garrigan (CAN)
|0:01:33
|9
|Shawn Milne (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yoga Glo
|0:01:35
|10
|Jerome Townsend (USA) Joe'S Garage Cx P/B Bikereg.Com
|0:01:39
|11
|Kerry Werner (USA) Optum Pro Cycling Cx Team
|0:01:52
|12
|Greg Wittwer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|0:01:59
|13
|Weston Schempf (USA) Seavs/Haymarket Pb Van Dessel
|0:02:03
|14
|Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro Team Cx Team
|0:02:18
|15
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) House Industries/Simplehuman/Richard Sachs
|0:02:30
|16
|Cole Oberman (USA) Rarediseasecycling.Org
|0:02:51
|17
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Team
|0:02:59
|18
|Adam Myerson (USA) Team Cycle-Smart
|0:03:02
|19
|Nick Waite (USA) Pro Tested Gear
|0:03:11
|20
|Kevin Noiles (CAN) Voler/Steven'S Creek B.M.W./Hrs/Rocklobster
|0:03:53
|21
|Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Pro Cx Team
|0:04:08
|22
|Mark D'Avino (USA) Toasted Head Racing
|0:04:17
|23
|Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team
|0:04:20
|24
|Steven Ordons (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
|0:04:23
|25
|Sean Pantellere (USA) Stampede!
|0:04:24
|26
|Jonah Meadvancort (USA) Kms Cycling- Killington Mountain School
|0:05:03
|27
|Andy Brooks (USA) The Cycle Works
|0:05:26
|28
|Andrew Messer (USA) Team Upland Brewing - Soma Coffee
|- 1 lap
|29
|Dan Wolf (USA) Pro Tested Gear
|30
|Mike Festa (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
|31
|Jared Nieters (USA) Seavs/Haymarket Pb Van Dessel
|- 2 laps
|32
|Greg Whitney (USA) Bicycle Therapy / Melitta
|33
|Kevin Carter (USA)
|34
|Szymon Niemotko (USA) Central Jersey Cycling Team
|35
|Craig Lebair (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
|- 3 laps
|36
|Ryan Comeau (USA) Team Lake Effect
|37
|Evan Cooper (USA) Hudson-Flash Cyclocross
|38
|Marten T Roberts Beels (USA) Lamprey Cycling
|- 4 laps
|39
|Cody Lacosta (USA) High Gear Cyclery/ Cannondale
|DNF
|Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
|DNF
|Jake Sitler (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|DNF
|Joe Pigga (USA) Lamprey Systems
|DNF
|Christian Favata (USA) Trt Bicycles
|DNF
|Jordan Snyder (USA) C3 Twenty Twenty Cycling
|DNF
|Joshua Dillon (USA) Bikereg.Com Elite Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gerald Adasavage (USA) Crca/Weather Channel Cycling Team
|DNS
|Mike Montalbano (USA) Toasted Head Racing
|DNS
|Matt Timmerman (USA) Cannondale
|DNS
|Jordan Vilella (USA) Pro Tested Gear
|DNS
|Michael Yozell (USA) Kapelmuur Independent
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel P/B Mellow Mushroom
|0:42:09
|2
|Ellen Noble (USA) Jam Fund / Ncc
|0:00:01
|3
|Gabriella Durrin (GBR) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|4
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) Pb2 Pro Cycling
|0:00:43
|5
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) Midatlantic Colavita Women'S Team
|0:00:47
|6
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing/Van Dessel/Powerbar
|0:00:58
|7
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Industries/Simplehuman/Richard Sachs
|0:01:04
|8
|Katerine Northcott (USA) Ness Team New England
|0:01:07
|9
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge
|10
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Jam Fund / Ncc
|0:01:11
|11
|Kathryn Cumming (USA) Team Yacht Club
|0:01:18
|12
|Cheryl Sornson (USA) Team Rare Disease Cycling
|0:01:38
|13
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Rare Disease Cycling
|0:01:45
|14
|Selene Yeager (USA) Rare Disease Cycling
|0:01:53
|15
|Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/Patapsco Bike And Sport
|0:02:01
|16
|Carol Jeane Sansome (USA) County Cycles Masters Cx P/B Trek
|0:02:05
|17
|Julie Hunter (USA) Seavs/Haymarket Pb Van Dessel
|0:02:11
|18
|Vicki Barclay (GBR) Stan'S Notubes Elite Women'S Team
|0:02:16
|19
|Frances Morrison (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|0:02:23
|20
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|0:02:32
|21
|Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing
|0:02:53
|22
|Katherine Shields (USA) Ken'S Bike Shop
|0:03:01
|23
|Victoria Gates (USA) Jam Fund / Ncc
|0:03:02
|24
|Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com
|0:03:10
|25
|Vickie Monahan (USA) Nycross P/B Craft
|0:03:23
|26
|Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3 Twenty 20 Cycling Co.
|0:03:49
|27
|Misty Tilson (USA) Pro Tested Gear
|0:03:51
|28
|Rachel Weaver (USA) Nugo/Koeles
|29
|Jessica Kutz (USA) Team Eps/Cssp/B Shebell & Shebell /Riptide Cycling, Inc.
|0:04:01
|30
|Katina Walker (USA) Bike Loft East
|0:04:02
|31
|Emily Shields (USA) Ken'S Bike Shop
|0:04:22
|32
|Laura Jorgensen (USA) Mellow Mushroom Racing
|0:04:34
|33
|Vanessa McCaffery (USA) Stan'S Notubes/Corning Race Team
|0:04:39
|34
|Carolyn Popovic (USA) Engin Cycles P/B Kelpius
|0:04:40
|35
|Emily Reynolds (USA) Ladies First Racing
|36
|Jennifer Nordhem (USA) Crca: Stan'S Notubes P/B Endurancewerx
|0:04:57
|37
|Robin Dunn (USA) Mtbnj.Com-Halter'S
|0:04:58
|38
|Amy Breyla (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|0:05:31
|39
|Kristine Church (USA) Peanut Butter & Co Human Zoom
|0:05:32
|40
|Erin Faccone (USA) Gpm Sport
|0:05:44
|41
|Heather Heinrich (USA) Wooden Wheels Racing
|0:05:48
|42
|Melissa Presnell (USA) Rogue Velo Racing
|0:05:53
|43
|April Nabholz (USA) Giant Northeast Grassroots
|0:05:55
|44
|Julianne Tauscher (USA) Pedalpowertraining.Com
|- 1 lap
|45
|Erin Mascelli (USA) Sram Factory
|46
|Cati Scheifele (USA) Toasted Head Racing
|47
|Dana McAllister (USA) Peanut Butter And Co. Human Zoom
|48
|Tara Parsons (USA) Crca/Amrita
|49
|Allison Oishi (USA) Team Mtbnj.Com - Halter'S
|50
|Shane Ferro (USA) Crca / Rockstar Games / Signature Cycles
|51
|Lauren Festa (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
|- 2 laps
|52
|Travis Rabbit (USA) Qcw P/B Breakawaybikes.Com
|DNF
|Leslie Timm (USA) Ladies First Racing
|DNS
|Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Sport-Test Pilot
|DNS
|Erica Yozell (USA) Bicycle Therapy / Melitta
|DNS
|Sophie Mittelstadt (USA) Rock Creek Velo
|DNS
|Bailey Semian (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|DNS
|Caitlin Thompson (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy