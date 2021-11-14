Mani double dips at Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross
By Cyclingnews
West takes NECXS title for elite women with second place in C2 race
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Pactimo Fierce Team
|0:48:31
|2
|Ruby West (Can)
|0:00:24
|3
|Anna Megale (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:00:37
|4
|Caitlin Bernstein (USA) Easton Overland / McGovern Cycles
|5
|Lauren Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Silverthorne
|0:01:32
|6
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Liv Racing Collective
|0:01:46
|7
|Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) Rscx - House Industries
|0:01:51
|8
|Anna Dorovskikh (USA) Orion Racing
|0:01:53
|9
|Regina Legge (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:01:56
|10
|Samantha Fox (USA) Pratt Racing
|0:02:02
|11
|Emily Curley (USA) Corner Cycle
|0:02:05
|12
|Stephanie Taplin (USA) Cascadia Wheel Co. Factory Team
|0:02:06
|13
|Anne Usher (USA) Fast fun Nice p/b Wattie Ink
|0:02:38
|14
|Jennifer Malik (USA) Paradise Garage Racing p/b Smanie
|0:02:50
|15
|Anja Genia Meichsner (Ger) Wheelworks Racing
|0:02:59
|16
|Allison Halpin (USA) PDX ti p/b Elevator Coffee
|0:03:09
|17
|Meghan Owens (USA) RSCX - House Industries
|0:03:59
|18
|Christin Reuter (USA) Bikereg | Share Coffee
|0:04:01
|19
|Brenna Wrye-Simpson (USA) Team S&M CX
|0:04:09
|20
|Clementine Nixon (USA) RSCX- House Industries
|0:04:10
|21
|Danielle Power (USA) Corner Cycle
|0:04:17
|22
|Emily Schaldach (USA) Bitchngrit: Firefly, Tenspeed Hero, Bitchstix
|0:04:40
|23
|Kaitlyn Agnew (USA) Pedalpowertraining.Com
|0:04:52
|24
|Leslie Lupien (USA) Apex Velo - Velocio
|0:05:03
|25
|Kim Coleman (USA) Bmb Racing
|0:05:25
|26
|Ivy Audrain (USA) Hand up x the Black Bibs x Squid Bikes
|0:05:36
|27
|Katherine Rusch (USA) Bikereg | Share Coffee
|0:05:44
|28
|Betty Hasse (USA) Ap Junior Development p/b Corner Cycle
|0:05:51
|29
|Shane Ferro (USA) King Kog / sun + air CX
|0:06:10
|30
|Rachel Rubino (USA) Pratt Racing
|0:06:27
|31
|Elizabeth Sheldon (USA) Cxhairs Devo : Trek Bikes
|0:06:35
|32
|Caitrin Huysman (USA) Bikereg|Share Coffee
|0:06:51
|33
|Laura Alagna (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG
|0:07:16
|34
|Barb Millott (USA) Crca/to be Determined f/b Metropolitan Dental Care
|35
|Dana Prey (USA) Pedalpowertraining.Com
|36
|Alexa Harding (USA) Crankskins / RV&E
|37
|Sarah Gibertoni (USA) Bikereg | Share Coffee
|DNF
|Kerry Litka (USA) Sunapee/Buchika’s/Canary Systems
|DNF
|Holly Neckermann (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross Collective
|DNF
|Sophie Russenberger (USA) Team S&M CX
