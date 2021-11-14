Mani double dips at Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross

Trending

West takes NECXS title for elite women with second place in C2 race

Caroline Mani won both days of racing for elite women at 2021 Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross
Caroline Mani won both days of racing for elite women at 2021 Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross (Image credit: Angelica Dixon/ NECXS)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caroline Mani (Fra) Pactimo Fierce Team 0:48:31
2Ruby West (Can) 0:00:24
3Anna Megale (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0:00:37
4Caitlin Bernstein (USA) Easton Overland / McGovern Cycles
5Lauren Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Silverthorne 0:01:32
6Crystal Anthony (USA) Liv Racing Collective 0:01:46
7Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) Rscx - House Industries 0:01:51
8Anna Dorovskikh (USA) Orion Racing 0:01:53
9Regina Legge (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0:01:56
10Samantha Fox (USA) Pratt Racing 0:02:02
11Emily Curley (USA) Corner Cycle 0:02:05
12Stephanie Taplin (USA) Cascadia Wheel Co. Factory Team 0:02:06
13Anne Usher (USA) Fast fun Nice p/b Wattie Ink 0:02:38
14Jennifer Malik (USA) Paradise Garage Racing p/b Smanie 0:02:50
15Anja Genia Meichsner (Ger) Wheelworks Racing 0:02:59
16Allison Halpin (USA) PDX ti p/b Elevator Coffee 0:03:09
17Meghan Owens (USA) RSCX - House Industries 0:03:59
18Christin Reuter (USA) Bikereg | Share Coffee 0:04:01
19Brenna Wrye-Simpson (USA) Team S&M CX 0:04:09
20Clementine Nixon (USA) RSCX- House Industries 0:04:10
21Danielle Power (USA) Corner Cycle 0:04:17
22Emily Schaldach (USA) Bitchngrit: Firefly, Tenspeed Hero, Bitchstix 0:04:40
23Kaitlyn Agnew (USA) Pedalpowertraining.Com 0:04:52
24Leslie Lupien (USA) Apex Velo - Velocio 0:05:03
25Kim Coleman (USA) Bmb Racing 0:05:25
26Ivy Audrain (USA) Hand up x the Black Bibs x Squid Bikes 0:05:36
27Katherine Rusch (USA) Bikereg | Share Coffee 0:05:44
28Betty Hasse (USA) Ap Junior Development p/b Corner Cycle 0:05:51
29Shane Ferro (USA) King Kog / sun + air CX 0:06:10
30Rachel Rubino (USA) Pratt Racing 0:06:27
31Elizabeth Sheldon (USA) Cxhairs Devo : Trek Bikes 0:06:35
32Caitrin Huysman (USA) Bikereg|Share Coffee 0:06:51
33Laura Alagna (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG 0:07:16
34Barb Millott (USA) Crca/to be Determined f/b Metropolitan Dental Care
35Dana Prey (USA) Pedalpowertraining.Com
36Alexa Harding (USA) Crankskins / RV&E
37Sarah Gibertoni (USA) Bikereg | Share Coffee
DNFKerry Litka (USA) Sunapee/Buchika’s/Canary Systems
DNFHolly Neckermann (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross Collective
DNFSophie Russenberger (USA) Team S&M CX
