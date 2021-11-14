Trending

Brunner repeats on day 2 at Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross

By

White earns NECXS men's title with second place finish on Sunday

Eric Brunner won back-to-back C2 races at 2021 Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross
Eric Brunner won back-to-back C2 races at 2021 Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross (Image credit: Angelica Dixon/ NECXS)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Brunner (USA) Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build 0:56:12
2Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 0:00:20
3Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:00:54
4Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz Bicycles 0:01:06
5Brannan Fix (USA) Fix Racing 0:01:15
6Lance Haidet (USA) L39ION of los Angeles 0:01:28
7Scott Funston (USA) Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build 0:01:36
8Stephen Hyde (USA) Steve Tilford Foundation Racing 0:01:50
9Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo 0:02:06
10Gosse van der Meer (Ned) Bombtrack Bicycles p/b Hunt Wheels 0:02:15
11Ross Ellwood (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Silverthorne 0:02:41
12Jules van Kempen (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company - Groove Silverthorne
13Tommy Servetas (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 0:02:56
14Sam Brown (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Silverthorne 0:03:04
15Ben Frederick (USA) Ornot/Thesmallmonstersproject/Ritchey
16Eric Thompson (USA) Mspeedwax.com 0:03:08
17Jacob Leblanc (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 0:03:26
18Alexandre Vialle (Can) Toyota St-Eustache 0:03:43
19Hugo Brisebois (Can) Ride With Rendall 0:03:52
20Mark Myles (USA) Be Real Sports 0:03:55
21Jonathan Anderson (USA) J Moneyz Racing 0:04:06
22Nick Lando (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 0:04:15
23Sam Noel (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 0:04:24
24Finnegan O'Connor (USA) Comp Edge Racing 0:04:30
25Max Judelson (USA) Voler/Clif/hrs/Rock Lobster 0:04:58
26Tayne Andrade (USA) Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team 0:05:20
27Andrew Giniat (USA) The Pony Shop p.b. KPMG 0:05:27
28Andy Scott (USA) Riverside Racing 0:05:29
29Nicholas F Tabares (USA) ASU Devo pro CX 0:05:40
30Patrick Frank (USA) JAM / NCC 0:05:41
31Eneas Freyre (USA) Ttendurance 0:05:42
32Breeze Keller (USA) Specialized 0:07:13
33Mike Dietrich (USA) Velocio Northeast
34Christopher Niesen (USA) JAM / NCC 0:07:23
35Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart 0:07:36
36Matthew Graham-O'Regan (USA) Pratt Racing
37Molly Cameron (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tyres
38Andrew Loaiza (USA) Mettle Cycling p/b Leave it on the Road
39Michael Marston (USA) Daedalus / Allstonvelo & Somervelo Racing
40Aiden Mapel (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
41Kaler Marshall (USA) Team Walla Walla
42Cole Ellison (USA) Pratt Racing
43Nick Hight-Huf (USA) Northampton Cycling Club
44Frederick Junge (USA) Broom Wagon Works
DNFJoshua Noggle (USA) Gambit Racing
DNFMark Hewitt (USA) JAM / NCC
DNFBrody Sanderson (Can) AWI Racing p/b the Crank & Sprocket Bicycle Co.
