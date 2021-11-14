Brunner repeats on day 2 at Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross
By Cyclingnews
White earns NECXS men's title with second place finish on Sunday
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Brunner (USA) Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build
|0:56:12
|2
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:20
|3
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:54
|4
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz Bicycles
|0:01:06
|5
|Brannan Fix (USA) Fix Racing
|0:01:15
|6
|Lance Haidet (USA) L39ION of los Angeles
|0:01:28
|7
|Scott Funston (USA) Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build
|0:01:36
|8
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Steve Tilford Foundation Racing
|0:01:50
|9
|Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo
|0:02:06
|10
|Gosse van der Meer (Ned) Bombtrack Bicycles p/b Hunt Wheels
|0:02:15
|11
|Ross Ellwood (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Silverthorne
|0:02:41
|12
|Jules van Kempen (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company - Groove Silverthorne
|13
|Tommy Servetas (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|0:02:56
|14
|Sam Brown (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Silverthorne
|0:03:04
|15
|Ben Frederick (USA) Ornot/Thesmallmonstersproject/Ritchey
|16
|Eric Thompson (USA) Mspeedwax.com
|0:03:08
|17
|Jacob Leblanc (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|0:03:26
|18
|Alexandre Vialle (Can) Toyota St-Eustache
|0:03:43
|19
|Hugo Brisebois (Can) Ride With Rendall
|0:03:52
|20
|Mark Myles (USA) Be Real Sports
|0:03:55
|21
|Jonathan Anderson (USA) J Moneyz Racing
|0:04:06
|22
|Nick Lando (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|0:04:15
|23
|Sam Noel (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|0:04:24
|24
|Finnegan O'Connor (USA) Comp Edge Racing
|0:04:30
|25
|Max Judelson (USA) Voler/Clif/hrs/Rock Lobster
|0:04:58
|26
|Tayne Andrade (USA) Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team
|0:05:20
|27
|Andrew Giniat (USA) The Pony Shop p.b. KPMG
|0:05:27
|28
|Andy Scott (USA) Riverside Racing
|0:05:29
|29
|Nicholas F Tabares (USA) ASU Devo pro CX
|0:05:40
|30
|Patrick Frank (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:05:41
|31
|Eneas Freyre (USA) Ttendurance
|0:05:42
|32
|Breeze Keller (USA) Specialized
|0:07:13
|33
|Mike Dietrich (USA) Velocio Northeast
|34
|Christopher Niesen (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:07:23
|35
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:07:36
|36
|Matthew Graham-O'Regan (USA) Pratt Racing
|37
|Molly Cameron (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tyres
|38
|Andrew Loaiza (USA) Mettle Cycling p/b Leave it on the Road
|39
|Michael Marston (USA) Daedalus / Allstonvelo & Somervelo Racing
|40
|Aiden Mapel (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|41
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Team Walla Walla
|42
|Cole Ellison (USA) Pratt Racing
|43
|Nick Hight-Huf (USA) Northampton Cycling Club
|44
|Frederick Junge (USA) Broom Wagon Works
|DNF
|Joshua Noggle (USA) Gambit Racing
|DNF
|Mark Hewitt (USA) JAM / NCC
|DNF
|Brody Sanderson (Can) AWI Racing p/b the Crank & Sprocket Bicycle Co.
