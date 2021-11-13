Mani scores day 1 victory at Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross
By Cyclingnews
NECXS leaderboard gets tighter for elite women with leader Ruby West in sixth
Caroline Mani (Pactimo Fierce Team) won the opening day of Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross on Saturday in Falmouth, Massachusetts, her third C2 win of the season. She held off Caitlin Bernstein (Easton Overland/ McGovern Cycles) by 20 seconds for the solo victory at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds. Anna Megale (Trek Cyclocross Collective) finished third, sprinting to the line ahead of Crystal Anthony (Liv Racing Collective) and Lauren Zoerner (Alpha Bicycle Co - Groove Silverthorne).
Megale set the early pace with Canadian Ruby West and France’s Mani just one second off her lead after the first of six laps. Mani and Megale took charge at the front on the second lap, and kept the pace high on a clear New England day, while staying in the hunt with West was Anthony, Zoerner and Erica Zaveta (The Pony Shop p/b KPMG). Zaveta fell off the chase on the final lap and finished sixth.
Really Rad provides the final two rounds of New England Cyclocross Series (NECXS) and West was able to retain her overall lead for elite women. With her podium finish, the unofficial tabulation gave Bernstein a bump from fourth to second place in the standings and Zaveta moving down to third place.
Mani opened the season with back-to-back wins at GO Cross and has had six additional podiums this season racing USA Cycling's Pro CX calendar. Saturday's New England race was her first in the NECXS.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Pactimo Fierce Team
|0:47:25
|2
|Caitlin Bernstein (USA) Easton Overland / Mcgovern Cycles
|0:00:30
|3
|Anna Megale (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:00:58
|4
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Liv Racing Collective
|0:01:04
|5
|Lauren Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle co. - Groove Silverthorne
|6
|Ruby West (Can)
|0:01:47
|7
|Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) RSCX - House Industries
|0:02:03
|8
|Anna Dorovskikh (USA) Orion Racing
|0:02:12
|9
|Regina Legge (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:02:24
|10
|Erica Zaveta (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG
|0:02:40
|11
|Jennifer Malik (USA) Paradise Garage Racing p/b Smanie
|0:02:48
|12
|Anne Usher (USA) Fast Fun Nice p/b Wattie Ink
|0:02:49
|13
|Allison Halpin (USA) PDX ti p/b Elevator Coffee
|0:02:52
|14
|Anja Genia Meichsner (Ger) Wheelworks Racing
|0:02:58
|15
|Sophie Russenberger (USA) Team S&M CX
|0:03:35
|16
|Samantha Fox (USA) Pratt Racing
|0:03:47
|17
|Kaitlyn Agnew (USA) Pedalpowertraining.Com
|0:04:08
|18
|Danielle Power (USA) Corner Cycle
|0:04:15
|19
|Christin Reuter (USA) Bikereg | Share Coffee
|0:04:32
|20
|Rachel Rubino (USA) Pratt Racing
|0:04:44
|21
|Emily Schaldach (USA) Bitchngrit: Firefly, Tenspeed Hero, Bitchstix
|22
|Emily Curley (USA) Corner Cycle
|0:04:46
|23
|Clementine Nixon (USA) Rscx- House Industries
|0:04:53
|24
|Brenna Wrye-Simpson (USA) Team S&M CX
|0:05:08
|25
|Leslie Lupien (USA) Apex Velo - Velocio
|0:05:09
|26
|Joanne Grogan (USA) Bmb Racing
|0:05:20
|27
|Leslie Ethridge (USA) Ornot Elite Off-road Team
|0:05:40
|28
|Meghan Owens (USA) Rscx - House Industries
|0:05:43
|29
|Elizabeth Sheldon (USA) CXhairs Devo : Trek Bikes
|0:05:52
|30
|Katherine Rusch (USA) Bikereg | Share Coffee
|0:06:02
|31
|Kim Coleman (USA) BMB Racing
|0:06:03
|32
|Dana Prey (USA) Pedalpowertraining.Com
|0:06:15
|33
|Ivy Audrain (USA) Hand up x the Black Bibs x Squid Bikes
|0:06:21
|34
|Betty Hasse (USA) Ap Junior Development p/b Corner Cycle
|0:06:23
|35
|Alexa Harding (USA) Crankskins / RV&E
|0:06:31
|36
|Molly Clark-Oien (USA) Parallel 44 Racing p/b Sanford Power
|0:06:37
|37
|Barb Millott (USA) CRCA/to be Determined f/b Metropolitan Dental Care
|0:07:32
|38
|Kerry Litka (USA) Sunapee/Buchika’s/Canary Systems
|0:07:38
|39
|Caitrin Huysman (USA) Bikereg | Share Coffee
|0:08:31
|40
|Laura Alagna (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG
|41
|Kelli Montgomery (USA) Stage 1/Airline Cycles
|42
|Alix Norris (USA) Colavita-Cowbell Racing
|43
|Elizabeth White (USA) Fast Fun Nice
|44
|Sarah Gibertoni (USA) Bikereg | Share Coffee
|45
|Stephanie Makoujy (USA)
|DNF
|Stephanie Taplin (USA) Cascadia Wheel co. Factory Team
|DNF
|Tori Glascock (USA) Team EPS p/b Brielle Cyclery/Rutgers University
|DNF
|Shane Ferro (USA) King Kog / sun + air CX
|DNF
|Holly Neckermann (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross Collective

