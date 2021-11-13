Trending

Mani scores day 1 victory at Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross

NECXS leaderboard gets tighter for elite women with leader Ruby West in sixth

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) finished third at the C1 Jingle Cross race in 2021 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Caroline Mani (Pactimo Fierce Team) won the opening day of Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross on Saturday in Falmouth, Massachusetts, her third C2 win of the season. She held off Caitlin Bernstein (Easton Overland/ McGovern Cycles) by 20 seconds for the solo victory at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds. Anna Megale (Trek Cyclocross Collective) finished third, sprinting to the line ahead of Crystal Anthony (Liv Racing Collective) and Lauren Zoerner (Alpha Bicycle Co - Groove Silverthorne).

Megale set the early pace with Canadian Ruby West and France’s Mani just one second off her lead after the first of six laps. Mani and Megale took charge at the front on the second lap, and kept the pace high on a clear New England day, while staying in the hunt with West was Anthony, Zoerner and Erica Zaveta (The Pony Shop p/b KPMG). Zaveta fell off the chase on the final lap and finished sixth.

Really Rad provides the final two rounds of New England Cyclocross Series (NECXS) and West was able to retain her overall lead for elite women. With her podium finish, the unofficial tabulation gave Bernstein a bump from fourth to second place in the standings and Zaveta moving down to third place.

Mani opened the season with back-to-back wins at GO Cross and has had six additional podiums this season racing USA Cycling's Pro CX calendar. Saturday's New England race was her first in the NECXS.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caroline Mani (Fra) Pactimo Fierce Team 0:47:25
2Caitlin Bernstein (USA) Easton Overland / Mcgovern Cycles 0:00:30
3Anna Megale (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0:00:58
4Crystal Anthony (USA) Liv Racing Collective 0:01:04
5Lauren Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle co. - Groove Silverthorne
6Ruby West (Can) 0:01:47
7Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) RSCX - House Industries 0:02:03
8Anna Dorovskikh (USA) Orion Racing 0:02:12
9Regina Legge (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0:02:24
10Erica Zaveta (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG 0:02:40
11Jennifer Malik (USA) Paradise Garage Racing p/b Smanie 0:02:48
12Anne Usher (USA) Fast Fun Nice p/b Wattie Ink 0:02:49
13Allison Halpin (USA) PDX ti p/b Elevator Coffee 0:02:52
14Anja Genia Meichsner (Ger) Wheelworks Racing 0:02:58
15Sophie Russenberger (USA) Team S&M CX 0:03:35
16Samantha Fox (USA) Pratt Racing 0:03:47
17Kaitlyn Agnew (USA) Pedalpowertraining.Com 0:04:08
18Danielle Power (USA) Corner Cycle 0:04:15
19Christin Reuter (USA) Bikereg | Share Coffee 0:04:32
20Rachel Rubino (USA) Pratt Racing 0:04:44
21Emily Schaldach (USA) Bitchngrit: Firefly, Tenspeed Hero, Bitchstix
22Emily Curley (USA) Corner Cycle 0:04:46
23Clementine Nixon (USA) Rscx- House Industries 0:04:53
24Brenna Wrye-Simpson (USA) Team S&M CX 0:05:08
25Leslie Lupien (USA) Apex Velo - Velocio 0:05:09
26Joanne Grogan (USA) Bmb Racing 0:05:20
27Leslie Ethridge (USA) Ornot Elite Off-road Team 0:05:40
28Meghan Owens (USA) Rscx - House Industries 0:05:43
29Elizabeth Sheldon (USA) CXhairs Devo : Trek Bikes 0:05:52
30Katherine Rusch (USA) Bikereg | Share Coffee 0:06:02
31Kim Coleman (USA) BMB Racing 0:06:03
32Dana Prey (USA) Pedalpowertraining.Com 0:06:15
33Ivy Audrain (USA) Hand up x the Black Bibs x Squid Bikes 0:06:21
34Betty Hasse (USA) Ap Junior Development p/b Corner Cycle 0:06:23
35Alexa Harding (USA) Crankskins / RV&E 0:06:31
36Molly Clark-Oien (USA) Parallel 44 Racing p/b Sanford Power 0:06:37
37Barb Millott (USA) CRCA/to be Determined f/b Metropolitan Dental Care 0:07:32
38Kerry Litka (USA) Sunapee/Buchika’s/Canary Systems 0:07:38
39Caitrin Huysman (USA) Bikereg | Share Coffee 0:08:31
40Laura Alagna (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG
41Kelli Montgomery (USA) Stage 1/Airline Cycles
42Alix Norris (USA) Colavita-Cowbell Racing
43Elizabeth White (USA) Fast Fun Nice
44Sarah Gibertoni (USA) Bikereg | Share Coffee
45Stephanie Makoujy (USA)
DNFStephanie Taplin (USA) Cascadia Wheel co. Factory Team
DNFTori Glascock (USA) Team EPS p/b Brielle Cyclery/Rutgers University
DNFShane Ferro (USA) King Kog / sun + air CX
DNFHolly Neckermann (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross Collective

