Brunner wins opening round at Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross
By Cyclingnews
White extends NECXS lead with second-place finish in Falmouth
Eric Brunner (Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build) held off Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) over the final two laps and won the opening day of Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross in Falmouth, Massachusetts. Lance Haidet (L39ION of Los Angeles) took third by just two seconds over Stephen Hyde (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing), while US National Champion Gage Hecht was fifth.
A large bunch raced together for the opening four laps over the undulating course at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds. Heavy rains from Friday and a full schedule of racing on Saturday created deep ruts in the mud and sand.
By the fifth of nine laps, Brunner made his move to create a gap from White and he held the lead for the rest of the contest. It was his second win of the season, following a C1 victory at Kings CX in October. For Hyde, it was his best performance since mid-October when he struggled at the three World Cup races in the US.
With his second-place finish, White extended his lead in the New England Cyclocross Series (NECXS), having scored 40 more points to add to his perfect score of 100 by sweeping C2 races Northampton International. Hecht remained in second place followed by Brannan Fix (Fix Racing). Haidet moved to fourth in the series, just seven points back.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Brunner (USA) Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build
|1:02:27
|2
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.Com
|0:00:32
|3
|Lance Haidet (USA) L39ion of Los Angeles
|0:00:42
|4
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Steve Tilford Foundation Racing
|0:00:44
|5
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:01:05
|6
|Brannan Fix (USA) Fix Racing
|0:01:26
|7
|Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo
|0:02:10
|8
|Gosse van der Meer (Ned) Bombtrack Bicycles p/b Hunt Wheels
|0:02:23
|9
|Ben Frederick (USA) Ornot/Thesmallmonstersproject/Ritchey
|0:02:38
|10
|Scott Funston (USA) Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build
|0:02:40
|11
|Ross Ellwood (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Silverthorne
|0:02:41
|12
|Sam Noel (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|0:02:44
|13
|Eric Thompson (USA) Mspeedwax.Com
|0:03:09
|14
|Tommy Servetas (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|0:03:40
|15
|Jonathan Anderson (USA) J Moneyz Racing
|0:03:52
|16
|Alexandre Vialle (Can) Toyota St-Eustache
|0:04:09
|17
|Jacob Leblanc (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|0:04:20
|18
|Sam Brown (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Silverthorne
|0:04:25
|19
|Jules van Kempen (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Silverthorne
|0:04:26
|20
|Hugo Brisebois (Can) Ride With Rendall
|21
|Mark Myles (USA) Be Real Sports
|0:04:43
|22
|Finnegan O'Connor (USA) Comp Edge Racing
|0:04:51
|23
|Tayne Andrade (USA) Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team
|0:05:06
|24
|Max Judelson (USA) Voler/Clif/hrs/Rock Lobster
|0:05:25
|25
|Andrew Giniat (USA) The Pony Shop p.b. KPMG
|0:05:53
|26
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Team Walla Walla
|0:06:10
|27
|Nick Lando (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|0:06:24
|28
|Mike Dietrich (USA) Velocio Northeast
|0:06:55
|29
|Nicholas F Tabares (USA) ASU Devo pro CX
|30
|Patrick Frank (USA) JAM / NCC
|31
|Mark Hewitt (USA) JAM / NCC
|32
|Eneas Freyre (USA) Ttendurance
|33
|Frederick Junge (USA) Broom Wagon Works
|34
|Michael Marston (USA) Daedalus / Allstonvelo & Somervelo Racing
|35
|Thierry Laliberte (Can) Julbo - Bioracer
|36
|Chris Niesen (USA) JAM / NCC
|37
|Andrew Loaiza (USA) Mettle Cycling p/b Leave it on the Road
|38
|Aiden Mapel (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|39
|Matthew Graham-O'Regan (USA) Pratt Racing
|40
|Cole Ellison (USA) Pratt Racing
|41
|William Crabtree (USA) Community Bicycle Racing
|42
|Gorgi Popstefanov (USA) Equipe CMI
|DNF
|Molly Cameron (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tyres
|DNF
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|DNF
|Joshua Noggle (USA) Gambit Racing
|DNF
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz Bicycles
-
Mani scores day 1 victory at Really Rad Festival of CyclocrossNECXS leaderboard gets tighter for elite women with leader Ruby West in sixth
Filippo Ganna tempted by 2022 Giro d'Italia and Tour de France time trialsIneos Grenadiers rider also eyes the Hour Record and world time trial championships
Laurens Sweeck wins alone at GP LeuvenLocal rider takes second consecutive victory ahead of Meeusen and Orts
