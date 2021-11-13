Trending

Brunner wins opening round at Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross

By

White extends NECXS lead with second-place finish in Falmouth

Eric Brunner (Blue Competition Cycles)
Eric Brunner (Blue Competition Cycles) (Image credit: Blue Competition Cycles)

Eric Brunner (Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build) held off Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) over the final two laps and won the opening day of Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross in Falmouth, Massachusetts. Lance Haidet (L39ION of Los Angeles) took third by just two seconds over Stephen Hyde (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing), while US National Champion Gage Hecht was fifth.

A large bunch raced together for the opening four laps over the undulating course at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds. Heavy rains from Friday and a full schedule of racing on Saturday created deep ruts in the mud and sand. 

By the fifth of nine laps, Brunner made his move to create a gap from White and he held the lead for the rest of the contest. It was his second win of the season, following a C1 victory at Kings CX in October. For Hyde, it was his best performance since mid-October when he struggled at the three World Cup races in the US.

With his second-place finish, White extended his lead in the New England Cyclocross Series (NECXS), having scored 40 more points to add to his perfect score of 100 by sweeping C2 races Northampton International. Hecht remained in second place followed by Brannan Fix (Fix Racing). Haidet moved to fourth in the series, just seven points back.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Brunner (USA) Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build 1:02:27
2Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.Com 0:00:32
3Lance Haidet (USA) L39ion of Los Angeles 0:00:42
4Stephen Hyde (USA) Steve Tilford Foundation Racing 0:00:44
5Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:01:05
6Brannan Fix (USA) Fix Racing 0:01:26
7Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo 0:02:10
8Gosse van der Meer (Ned) Bombtrack Bicycles p/b Hunt Wheels 0:02:23
9Ben Frederick (USA) Ornot/Thesmallmonstersproject/Ritchey 0:02:38
10Scott Funston (USA) Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build 0:02:40
11Ross Ellwood (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Silverthorne 0:02:41
12Sam Noel (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 0:02:44
13Eric Thompson (USA) Mspeedwax.Com 0:03:09
14Tommy Servetas (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 0:03:40
15Jonathan Anderson (USA) J Moneyz Racing 0:03:52
16Alexandre Vialle (Can) Toyota St-Eustache 0:04:09
17Jacob Leblanc (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 0:04:20
18Sam Brown (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Silverthorne 0:04:25
19Jules van Kempen (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Silverthorne 0:04:26
20Hugo Brisebois (Can) Ride With Rendall
21Mark Myles (USA) Be Real Sports 0:04:43
22Finnegan O'Connor (USA) Comp Edge Racing 0:04:51
23Tayne Andrade (USA) Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team 0:05:06
24Max Judelson (USA) Voler/Clif/hrs/Rock Lobster 0:05:25
25Andrew Giniat (USA) The Pony Shop p.b. KPMG 0:05:53
26Kaler Marshall (USA) Team Walla Walla 0:06:10
27Nick Lando (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 0:06:24
28Mike Dietrich (USA) Velocio Northeast 0:06:55
29Nicholas F Tabares (USA) ASU Devo pro CX
30Patrick Frank (USA) JAM / NCC
31Mark Hewitt (USA) JAM / NCC
32Eneas Freyre (USA) Ttendurance
33Frederick Junge (USA) Broom Wagon Works
34Michael Marston (USA) Daedalus / Allstonvelo & Somervelo Racing
35Thierry Laliberte (Can) Julbo - Bioracer
36Chris Niesen (USA) JAM / NCC
37Andrew Loaiza (USA) Mettle Cycling p/b Leave it on the Road
38Aiden Mapel (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
39Matthew Graham-O'Regan (USA) Pratt Racing
40Cole Ellison (USA) Pratt Racing
41William Crabtree (USA) Community Bicycle Racing
42Gorgi Popstefanov (USA) Equipe CMI
DNFMolly Cameron (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tyres
DNFAdam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
DNFJoshua Noggle (USA) Gambit Racing
DNFTobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz Bicycles
