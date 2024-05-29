Mathieu van der Poel will be joined by Daan Hoole, Dylan Van Baarle in Paris Olympic team, Dutch federation announces

The Dutch federation announced their team for the 2024 Olympic Games road cycling events, naming Dylan van Baarle and Daan Hoole to support leader Mathieu van der Poel in the road races.

Demi Vollering will have Ellen van Dijk, Lorena Wiebes and 2012 Olympic champion Marianne Vos alongside for the road race.

Vollering, Van Dijk and Hoole will also compete in the individual time trial in Paris.

The Dutch team passed over a host of riders who were higher ranked than Hoole and Van Baarle, including sprinters Olav Kooij and Dylan Groenewegen, Fabio Jakobsen, and Thymen Arensman who placed third in the Giro d'Italia stage 14 time trial.

Koos Moerenhout built the team entirely around the reigning road world champion, Van der Poel, with Van Baarle as co-leader.

"Everyone now knows that I'm happy that Mathieu has made the choice to only start the road race in Paris," Moerenhout said in a KNWU press statement. Van der Poel had considered racing the mountain bike event but abandoned those plans in December.

"With a clear focus and a decent route for the Games, we will once again go for success with this team. The course leads the riders right through the streets all around Paris and especially the climbs around Montmartre offer opportunities. Daan Hoole will support the two leaders and will participate in the time trial."

Loes Gunnewijk was in charge of selecting the women's team and chose the top three ranked Dutch riders - Demi Vollering, Lorena Wiebes and Marianne Vos, along with Van Dijk, whose position was impacted by her year off for maternity leave. This year, Van Dijk has won the Tour de Normandie along with three stages and a stage of the Vuelta España Femenina.

"Obviously it was a difficult choice with the wide top of riders that the Netherlands is currently rich," Gunnewijk said.

"These four ladies complement each other and have absolute qualities to flame in orange and for the medals. All the recent successes of the riders underline this. We look at the preparations with this team with great confidence and go for nothing less than gold."

Netherlands' Olympic road team