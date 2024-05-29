Mathieu van der Poel will be joined by Daan Hoole, Dylan Van Baarle in Paris Olympic team, Dutch federation announces

Vollering, Wiebes joined by Vos, Van Dijk for road events

Mathieu van der Poel
Mathieu van der Poel (Image credit: Getty Images)
The Dutch federation announced their team for the 2024 Olympic Games road cycling events, naming Dylan van Baarle and Daan Hoole to support leader Mathieu van der Poel in the road races.

Demi Vollering will have Ellen van Dijk, Lorena Wiebes and 2012 Olympic champion Marianne Vos alongside for the road race.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.