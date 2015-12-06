Clark wins day 2 of NBX Gran Prix
Emma White wins women's race ahead of Ellen Noble
Day 2: -
Image 1 of 24
Image 2 of 24
Image 3 of 24
Image 4 of 24
Image 5 of 24
Image 6 of 24
Image 7 of 24
Image 8 of 24
Image 9 of 24
Image 10 of 24
Image 11 of 24
Image 12 of 24
Image 13 of 24
Image 14 of 24
Image 15 of 24
Image 16 of 24
Image 17 of 24
Image 18 of 24
Image 19 of 24
Image 20 of 24
Image 21 of 24
Image 22 of 24
Image 23 of 24
Image 24 of 24
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Clark (Squid Bikes)
|1:00:53
|2
|Dylan McNicholas (POLARTEC)
|0:00:31
|3
|Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com)
|0:00:45
|4
|Jeremy Martin (Louis Garneau)
|0:01:21
|5
|Scott Smith (JAM/NCC/Vittoria)
|0:01:47
|6
|Jack Kisseberth (JAM/NCC/Vittoria)
|0:02:29
|7
|Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart)
|0:02:41
|8
|Adam St Germain (NEXT-BMB)
|0:02:42
|9
|Alec Donahue (JAM/NCC/Vittoria)
|0:02:43
|10
|Matthew Timmerman (Cannondale)
|0:02:47
|11
|Kyle Murphy (Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing)
|0:02:58
|12
|Daniel Chabanov (HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN)
|0:03:19
|13
|Evan Murphy (Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing)
|0:03:23
|14
|Michael Mihalik (Jmac Cycling/Novacare)
|0:03:24
|15
|Gerald Adasavage (Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing)
|0:04:13
|16
|Charles Berhtram (Team Cuppow)
|0:04:20
|17
|Nicholas Keough (Keough Cyclocross)
|0:04:31
|18
|Austin Skomra (Cycle-Smart Grassroots Team)
|0:04:35
|19
|Patrick Collins (Minuteman Road Club)
|0:04:46
|20
|Benjamin Grenier (Rancourt & Co. Cycling)
|0:04:52
|21
|Michael Landry (Yale)
|0:04:59
|22
|Nicolas Catlin (Sherpa)
|0:05:04
|23
|Andrew Lints (RIT Cycling)
|0:05:23
|24
|Matthew Sousa (Team Cuppow)
|0:05:27
|25
|Matt Perreault (Colonial Bicycle Company)
|0:05:42
|26
|Timothy Ratta (Barks X Wreck Adventure Club)
|0:05:58
|27
|David Berg (Dartmouth College)
|0:06:05
|28
|Aaron Oakes (NYCROSS p/b Craft)
|29
|Colin Reuter (crossresults.com)
|0:07:27
|30
|Keith Garrison (KING KOG)
|0:07:39
|31
|Colin Tanner (KING KOG)
|0:08:07
|32
|Ian Schon (Team Cuppow)
|0:08:26
|33
|Ford Murphy (Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg)
|0:08:37
|34
|Andrew McGowan (C3-Twenty20 Cycling)
|0:09:00
|35
|Eric Carlson (Team Edge)
|0:09:11
|36
|Andrew Reimann (Cyclocross Magazine Racing)
|- 2 laps
|37
|Jesse Keough (Keough Cyclocross)
|- 3 laps
|DNF
|Christian Favata (TRT BICYCLES)
|DNF
|Samuel O'Keefe (HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN)
|DNF
|Tim Willis (King Kog)
|DNF
|Ian Keough (Keough Cyclocross)
|DNF
|Sylvain Jean (Icebreaker Merino)
|DNF
|Kurt Belhumeur
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma White (Cyclocrossworld Devo Team)
|0:49:06
|2
|Ellen Noble (JAM/NCC/Vittoria)
|0:00:34
|3
|Jena Greaser (JAM/NCC/Vittoria)
|0:00:48
|4
|Arley Kemmerer (Level Eleven Racing p/b PB2)
|0:01:26
|5
|Kathleen Lysakowski (Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg)
|0:01:44
|6
|Kathryn Cumming (Cyclocross Magazine Racing)
|0:02:17
|7
|Julie Wright (Team Averica)
|0:02:19
|8
|BrittLee Bowman (HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN)
|9
|Ruby West (Centurion Next Wave)
|0:02:46
|10
|Stacey Barbossa (MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Team)
|0:02:53
|11
|Rachel Rubino (Level Eleven Racing p/b PB2)
|0:03:19
|12
|Jenny Ives (Verge Test Pilot/Jamis)
|0:03:30
|13
|Joanne Grogan (NEXT-BMB)
|0:03:36
|14
|Catherine Sterling (Bikeman.com)
|0:03:51
|15
|Regina Legge (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar)
|0:03:56
|16
|Jauron Vetter (State 9 Racing p/b Vittoria)
|0:04:26
|17
|Anna Dingman (TRT Bicycles)
|0:04:29
|18
|Elizabeth White (HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN)
|0:04:54
|19
|Erin Faccone (Team Averica)
|0:04:57
|20
|Bryna Blanchard (North American Velo)
|0:05:00
|21
|Natasja Brooijmans (GREEN LINE VELO Driven by ZipCar)
|0:05:23
|22
|Julie vanderHoop (MIT Cycling Team p/b Thoughtforms)
|0:05:41
|23
|Jessica Duppler (Colonial Bicycle Company)
|0:06:07
|24
|Melissa Seib (UVM Cycling)
|0:06:39
|25
|Leslie Timm (ladies first racing)
|0:07:05
|26
|Hannah Rossi (Team Averica)
|0:07:28
|27
|Melissa Lafleur (Stedman's Bicycle Co.)
|0:07:44
|28
|Michele M Smith (HUP United)
|0:08:38
|29
|Katina Walker (Park Ave. Bike Shop)
|0:08:41
|DNF
|Katherine Northcott (West Hill Shop)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
-
Kastelijn takes gold at women's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsLechner and Worst round out podium in Silvelle
-
Crispin wins U23 men's European cyclo-cross titleFrenchman beats Kelich and Benoist in Silvelle
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy