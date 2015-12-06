Trending

Clark wins day 2 of NBX Gran Prix

Emma White wins women's race ahead of Ellen Noble

Myerson and U23 Series leader Scott Smith
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Clark in charge of the lead group
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
McNicholas and Martin holding on to the leaders
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Myerson on his way to a seventh-place finish
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Sam O'Keefe and Jack Kisseberth on a sandy descent
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
White tried to shake Clark without success
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
White in the lead
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
McNicholas hoped to redeem his weekend after a late-race crash stole the win from him on day one
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Anthony Clark claims his first UCI victory decisively
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Today's podium: White wins, Noble second, and Greaser third
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
White and McNicholas charge through the beach run
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Clark, determined for a win, chased by Martin, White, and McNicholas
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Emma White wins day two of the NBX Gran Prix of Cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
White and Noble led the field from the start
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Kemmerer and Greaser chase the leaders
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Bowman charges up a climb
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
No one could touch White and Noble
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Lysakowski and Kemmerer locked in battle for fourth
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
White launched an unmatchable attack
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Greaser, determinedly chasing
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Greaser held on for third today
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
White runs the beach section, Greenwich Bay in the background
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Noble claimed the overall Series win today
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Today's men's podium was also the final Series podium: Clark wins, McNicholas second, White third
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Clark (Squid Bikes)1:00:53
2Dylan McNicholas (POLARTEC)0:00:31
3Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com)0:00:45
4Jeremy Martin (Louis Garneau)0:01:21
5Scott Smith (JAM/NCC/Vittoria)0:01:47
6Jack Kisseberth (JAM/NCC/Vittoria)0:02:29
7Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart)0:02:41
8Adam St Germain (NEXT-BMB)0:02:42
9Alec Donahue (JAM/NCC/Vittoria)0:02:43
10Matthew Timmerman (Cannondale)0:02:47
11Kyle Murphy (Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing)0:02:58
12Daniel Chabanov (HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN)0:03:19
13Evan Murphy (Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing)0:03:23
14Michael Mihalik (Jmac Cycling/Novacare)0:03:24
15Gerald Adasavage (Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing)0:04:13
16Charles Berhtram (Team Cuppow)0:04:20
17Nicholas Keough (Keough Cyclocross)0:04:31
18Austin Skomra (Cycle-Smart Grassroots Team)0:04:35
19Patrick Collins (Minuteman Road Club)0:04:46
20Benjamin Grenier (Rancourt & Co. Cycling)0:04:52
21Michael Landry (Yale)0:04:59
22Nicolas Catlin (Sherpa)0:05:04
23Andrew Lints (RIT Cycling)0:05:23
24Matthew Sousa (Team Cuppow)0:05:27
25Matt Perreault (Colonial Bicycle Company)0:05:42
26Timothy Ratta (Barks X Wreck Adventure Club)0:05:58
27David Berg (Dartmouth College)0:06:05
28Aaron Oakes (NYCROSS p/b Craft)
29Colin Reuter (crossresults.com)0:07:27
30Keith Garrison (KING KOG)0:07:39
31Colin Tanner (KING KOG)0:08:07
32Ian Schon (Team Cuppow)0:08:26
33Ford Murphy (Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg)0:08:37
34Andrew McGowan (C3-Twenty20 Cycling)0:09:00
35Eric Carlson (Team Edge)0:09:11
36Andrew Reimann (Cyclocross Magazine Racing)- 2 laps
37Jesse Keough (Keough Cyclocross)- 3 laps
DNFChristian Favata (TRT BICYCLES)
DNFSamuel O'Keefe (HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN)
DNFTim Willis (King Kog)
DNFIan Keough (Keough Cyclocross)
DNFSylvain Jean (Icebreaker Merino)
DNFKurt Belhumeur

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma White (Cyclocrossworld Devo Team)0:49:06
2Ellen Noble (JAM/NCC/Vittoria)0:00:34
3Jena Greaser (JAM/NCC/Vittoria)0:00:48
4Arley Kemmerer (Level Eleven Racing p/b PB2)0:01:26
5Kathleen Lysakowski (Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg)0:01:44
6Kathryn Cumming (Cyclocross Magazine Racing)0:02:17
7Julie Wright (Team Averica)0:02:19
8BrittLee Bowman (HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN)
9Ruby West (Centurion Next Wave)0:02:46
10Stacey Barbossa (MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Team)0:02:53
11Rachel Rubino (Level Eleven Racing p/b PB2)0:03:19
12Jenny Ives (Verge Test Pilot/Jamis)0:03:30
13Joanne Grogan (NEXT-BMB)0:03:36
14Catherine Sterling (Bikeman.com)0:03:51
15Regina Legge (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar)0:03:56
16Jauron Vetter (State 9 Racing p/b Vittoria)0:04:26
17Anna Dingman (TRT Bicycles)0:04:29
18Elizabeth White (HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN)0:04:54
19Erin Faccone (Team Averica)0:04:57
20Bryna Blanchard (North American Velo)0:05:00
21Natasja Brooijmans (GREEN LINE VELO Driven by ZipCar)0:05:23
22Julie vanderHoop (MIT Cycling Team p/b Thoughtforms)0:05:41
23Jessica Duppler (Colonial Bicycle Company)0:06:07
24Melissa Seib (UVM Cycling)0:06:39
25Leslie Timm (ladies first racing)0:07:05
26Hannah Rossi (Team Averica)0:07:28
27Melissa Lafleur (Stedman's Bicycle Co.)0:07:44
28Michele M Smith (HUP United)0:08:38
29Katina Walker (Park Ave. Bike Shop)0:08:41
DNFKatherine Northcott (West Hill Shop)

