Image 1 of 28

The Elite Women's podium: Noble claims the win, White second, Kemmerer third

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Bowman and Wright through the barriers

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Martin's technical skill helped him on course today

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Clark leading Martin and White on a punchy climb

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Jack Kisseberth on his way to a phenomenal race

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Clark and Martin angle for the win

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Clark leads Martin, White left behind with a mechanical

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
White trying to chase back on, McNicholas and Kisseberth in tow

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Ben Frederick (beyondCX) and Dan Chabonov (House Ind/Withings/SimpleHuman) riding to a top ten finish

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
The lead group flies through the barriers

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Clark, on top form, hoping for the Series lead

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
The scenic Greenwich Bay serves as a backdrop for the weekend's racing. Here, series founder and president Adam Myerson sprints up a climb.

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
The Elite Men's podium: Martin wins, Clark second, Kisseberth third

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Smith, hopping the logs in the U23 Series leader's jersey

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Martin, White, and Clark leading the race

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Emma White took control of the race early on

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Noble runs through the beach section, chased by teammate Greaser

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Greaser held onto third for much of the race

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Kemmerer chasing

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Noble wears the leader's jersey in the Verge New England Cyclo-cross Series heading into the final race of the season on Sunday

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Noble and White together through the logs

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Lysakowski heading to a fifth-place finish

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Noble remained focused throughout today's race

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Greaser and Kemmerer chasing the two leaders

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Noble claimed a win today, cementing her Series lead

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Noble, thrilled with the win

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
McNicholas leading the chase early in the race

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Clark moves into the much-deserved series leader's jersey

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)

On a course lauded as the best in New England, the first day of the NBX Gran Prix of Cyclo-cross got underway in Warwick, Rhode Island's Goddard Park today. Round 5 of the Verge New England Cyclo-cross Series presented by Stan's NoTubes and Cycle-Smart, each one of the day's races was action-packed as racers fought for Series points in this final weekend of the 2015 Series.

In addition to its place as a favorite among racers, NBX is a quintessential New England race course. The race carves its way through challenging, rugged terrain against the scenic backdrop of Greenwich Bay. A successful race in Warwick today required finesse through rooty turns, skill in sand, and the fitness to sprint through the long sand runs the NBX course is famous for.

In the Elite Women's race, fans anticipated a duel between Ellen Noble (JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria) and Emma White (Cyclocrossworld.com) -- both U23 racers, and both among the best in the country. Noble wears the Series leader's jersey in both the U23 and overall women's categories, and hopes to end the weekend with the Series win, while White hopes to overtake the crown. The two opened a gap almost immediately, leaving Arley Kemmerer (Level Eleven Racing p/b PB2) and Jena Greaser (JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria) to chase.

White launched an early attack and shook Noble, eventually gaining a gap of almost twenty seconds. Greaser shook Kemmerer and was alone in the chase, closing in on Noble, when White suffered a mechanical and had to pit. Noble caught and passed White, reversing the roles of the hunter and the hunted. Kemmerer surged from her fourth-place spot to catch Greaser, the two working together to reel in the two leaders, but the young racers were just too strong. Noble took the win, solidifying her Series lead, with White hot on her heels for second. A battle for third resulted in Kemmerer outsprinting Greaser in the final stretch. 

The Elite Men were up next. The overall men's leader's jersey was up for grabs, since Raphael Gagne has now set his sights on next year's World Cup mountain bike season. Next in line for the crown were Anthony Clark (Squid Bikes) and Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com), and both were ready to throw down to claim the jersey today.

U23 Series leader Scott Smith (JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria) led the charge onto the course, with Clark, White, Jeremy Martin (Louis Garneau), and Dylan McNicholas (Polartec) in tow. Clark raced determinedly, working to open a gap with Martin and White. McNicholas caught on, but the course claimed another victim in the White family: Curtis was forced to the pit for a new bike, falling back to a chase group just as the lead group was snapping into action. White was unable to bridge back in the short time remaining. In the final few corners, with the group still together, McNicholas went down in a corner with Clark behind him, allowing Martin to escape. Martin claimed the win, with Clark second. Jack Kisseberth broke away from the chase group to claim the final podium spot.

Clark's finish earned him the Series leader's jersey, and Smith held onto his lead in the U23 men's category. Clark will work to retain his Series lead tomorrow, the final day of the 2015 Verge New England Cyclo-cross Series presented by Stan's NoTubes and Cycle-Smart. Awards in fifteen categories of racing will be presented in a closing ceremony after the completion of the Elite races.

Elite Men

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Martin (Can) Louis Garneau1:05:32
2Anthony Clark (USA) Squid Bikes0:00:02
3Jack Kisseberth (USA) JAM/NCC/Vittoria0:00:13
4Ben Frederick (USA) beyondCX0:00:14
5Dylan Mcnicholas (USA) POLARTEC0:00:35
6Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:39
7Sam O'keefe (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN
8Scott Smith (USA) JAM/NCC/Vittoria0:01:23
9Daniel Chabanov (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN0:02:31
10Alec Donahue (USA) JAM/NCC/Vittoria0:02:56
11Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart0:03:33
12Adam St. germain (USA) NEXT-BMB0:04:06
13Gerald Adasavage (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing0:04:13
14Kyle Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing0:04:16
15Patrick Collins (USA) Minuteman Road Club0:04:18
16Charles Berhtram (USA) Team Cuppow
17Michael Mihalik (USA) Jmac Cycling/Novacare0:04:44
18Nicolas Catlin (USA) Sherpa0:04:45
19Ian Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross0:04:49
20Andrew Lints (USA) RIT Cycling0:04:58
21Tim Ratta (USA) Barks X Wreck Adventure Club0:05:14
22Evan Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing0:05:24
23Matthew Sousa (USA) Team Cuppow0:05:28
24Aaron Oakes (USA) NYCROSS p/b Craft0:05:39
25Chris Field (USA) Essex County Velo0:05:43
26Benjamin Grenier (USA) Rancourt & Co. Cycling0:05:47
27Michael Landry (USA) Yale0:05:53
28Scott Fitzgerald (NZl) Photon Racing p/b Engineered Assemb0:05:58
29Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com0:06:57
30Case Butler (USA) JAM/NCC/Vittoria0:06:59
31Adam Sullivan (USA) Grinta! p/b Best Buddies Challenge0:07:04
32David Berg (USA) Dartmouth College0:07:28
33Ian Schon (USA) Team Cuppow0:07:29
34Brad Smith (USA) The Drifters0:07:37
35Tim Willis (USA) King Kog0:07:46
36Peter Striegel (USA) UVM Cycling0:08:24
37Cory Small (USA) UVM Cycling0:08:49
38Andrew Mcgowan (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:09:23
39Pete Macleod (USA) BARFLY0:09:34
40Matthew Erchull (USA) KindHuman-CycleSmart
41Nolan Garon (USA) Wentworth Institute of Technology
42Ford Murphy (USA) Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg
DQJesse Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross
DNFMatt Timmerman (USA) Cannondale
DNFAndrew Reimann (USA) Cyclocross Magazine Racing
DNFIan Gielar (USA) Rochester Institute of Technology
DNFAustin Skomra (USA) Cycle-Smart Grassroots Team
DNFKurt Belhumeur (USA)
DNFAJ Moran (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar
DNFChristian Favata (USA) TRT BICYCLES
DNFNicholas Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross
DNFPeter Goguen (USA) RACE CF

Elite Women

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Noble (USA) JAM/NCC/Vittoria0:50:53
2Emma White (USA) Cyclocrossworld Devo Team0:00:11
3Arley Kemmerer (USA) Level Eleven Racing p/b PB20:00:28
4Jena Greaser (USA) JAM/NCC/Vittoria0:00:29
5Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg0:01:35
6Kate Northcott (USA) West Hill Shop0:02:13
7Brittlee Bowman (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN0:02:45
8Stacey Barbossa (USA) MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Team0:02:56
9Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com0:03:09
10Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Test Pilot/Jamis0:03:36
11Jessica Duppler (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company0:03:48
12Joanne Grogan (USA) NEXT-BMB0:03:54
13Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica0:04:00
14Regina Legge (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar
15Ruby West (Can) Centurion Next Wave0:04:30
16Roni Vetter (USA) State 9 Racing p/b Vittoria0:04:32
17Anna Dingman (USA) TRT Bicycles0:04:35
18Katina Walker (USA) Park Ave. Bike Shop0:04:55
19Leslie Timm (USA) ladies first racing0:05:16
20Bryna Blanchard (USA) North American Velo0:05:21
21Natasja Brooijmans (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar0:05:28
22Melissa Seib (USA) UVM Cycling0:06:13
23Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica0:06:14
24Julie Van der hoop (Can) MIT Cycling Team p/b Thoughtforms0:06:34
25Melissa Lafleur (USA) Stedman's Bicycle Co.0:08:24
26Natalie Tapias (USA) ThisTeamSavesLives0:08:53
DNFElizabeth White (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN
DNFChristin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com
DNFFrances Morrison (USA) C3 Twenty20 Cycling

 

