Image 1 of 28 The Elite Women's podium: Noble claims the win, White second, Kemmerer third (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 2 of 28 Bowman and Wright through the barriers (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 3 of 28 Martin's technical skill helped him on course today (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 4 of 28 Clark leading Martin and White on a punchy climb (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 5 of 28 Jack Kisseberth on his way to a phenomenal race (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 6 of 28 Clark and Martin angle for the win (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 7 of 28 Clark leads Martin, White left behind with a mechanical (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 8 of 28 White trying to chase back on, McNicholas and Kisseberth in tow (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 9 of 28 Ben Frederick (beyondCX) and Dan Chabonov (House Ind/Withings/SimpleHuman) riding to a top ten finish (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 10 of 28 The lead group flies through the barriers (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 11 of 28 Clark, on top form, hoping for the Series lead (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 12 of 28 The scenic Greenwich Bay serves as a backdrop for the weekend's racing. Here, series founder and president Adam Myerson sprints up a climb. (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 13 of 28 The Elite Men's podium: Martin wins, Clark second, Kisseberth third (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 14 of 28 Smith, hopping the logs in the U23 Series leader's jersey (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 15 of 28 Martin, White, and Clark leading the race (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 16 of 28 Emma White took control of the race early on (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 17 of 28 Noble runs through the beach section, chased by teammate Greaser (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 18 of 28 Greaser held onto third for much of the race (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 19 of 28 Kemmerer chasing (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 20 of 28 Noble wears the leader's jersey in the Verge New England Cyclo-cross Series heading into the final race of the season on Sunday (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 21 of 28 Noble and White together through the logs (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 22 of 28 Lysakowski heading to a fifth-place finish (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 23 of 28 Noble remained focused throughout today's race (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 24 of 28 Greaser and Kemmerer chasing the two leaders (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 25 of 28 Noble claimed a win today, cementing her Series lead (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 26 of 28 Noble, thrilled with the win (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 27 of 28 McNicholas leading the chase early in the race (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 28 of 28 Clark moves into the much-deserved series leader's jersey (Image credit: Todd Prekaski)

On a course lauded as the best in New England, the first day of the NBX Gran Prix of Cyclo-cross got underway in Warwick, Rhode Island's Goddard Park today. Round 5 of the Verge New England Cyclo-cross Series presented by Stan's NoTubes and Cycle-Smart, each one of the day's races was action-packed as racers fought for Series points in this final weekend of the 2015 Series.

In addition to its place as a favorite among racers, NBX is a quintessential New England race course. The race carves its way through challenging, rugged terrain against the scenic backdrop of Greenwich Bay. A successful race in Warwick today required finesse through rooty turns, skill in sand, and the fitness to sprint through the long sand runs the NBX course is famous for.

In the Elite Women's race, fans anticipated a duel between Ellen Noble (JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria) and Emma White (Cyclocrossworld.com) -- both U23 racers, and both among the best in the country. Noble wears the Series leader's jersey in both the U23 and overall women's categories, and hopes to end the weekend with the Series win, while White hopes to overtake the crown. The two opened a gap almost immediately, leaving Arley Kemmerer (Level Eleven Racing p/b PB2) and Jena Greaser (JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria) to chase.

White launched an early attack and shook Noble, eventually gaining a gap of almost twenty seconds. Greaser shook Kemmerer and was alone in the chase, closing in on Noble, when White suffered a mechanical and had to pit. Noble caught and passed White, reversing the roles of the hunter and the hunted. Kemmerer surged from her fourth-place spot to catch Greaser, the two working together to reel in the two leaders, but the young racers were just too strong. Noble took the win, solidifying her Series lead, with White hot on her heels for second. A battle for third resulted in Kemmerer outsprinting Greaser in the final stretch.

The Elite Men were up next. The overall men's leader's jersey was up for grabs, since Raphael Gagne has now set his sights on next year's World Cup mountain bike season. Next in line for the crown were Anthony Clark (Squid Bikes) and Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com), and both were ready to throw down to claim the jersey today.

U23 Series leader Scott Smith (JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria) led the charge onto the course, with Clark, White, Jeremy Martin (Louis Garneau), and Dylan McNicholas (Polartec) in tow. Clark raced determinedly, working to open a gap with Martin and White. McNicholas caught on, but the course claimed another victim in the White family: Curtis was forced to the pit for a new bike, falling back to a chase group just as the lead group was snapping into action. White was unable to bridge back in the short time remaining. In the final few corners, with the group still together, McNicholas went down in a corner with Clark behind him, allowing Martin to escape. Martin claimed the win, with Clark second. Jack Kisseberth broke away from the chase group to claim the final podium spot.

Clark's finish earned him the Series leader's jersey, and Smith held onto his lead in the U23 men's category. Clark will work to retain his Series lead tomorrow, the final day of the 2015 Verge New England Cyclo-cross Series presented by Stan's NoTubes and Cycle-Smart. Awards in fifteen categories of racing will be presented in a closing ceremony after the completion of the Elite races.

Elite Men

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremy Martin (Can) Louis Garneau 1:05:32 2 Anthony Clark (USA) Squid Bikes 0:00:02 3 Jack Kisseberth (USA) JAM/NCC/Vittoria 0:00:13 4 Ben Frederick (USA) beyondCX 0:00:14 5 Dylan Mcnicholas (USA) POLARTEC 0:00:35 6 Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 0:00:39 7 Sam O'keefe (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN 8 Scott Smith (USA) JAM/NCC/Vittoria 0:01:23 9 Daniel Chabanov (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN 0:02:31 10 Alec Donahue (USA) JAM/NCC/Vittoria 0:02:56 11 Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart 0:03:33 12 Adam St. germain (USA) NEXT-BMB 0:04:06 13 Gerald Adasavage (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing 0:04:13 14 Kyle Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing 0:04:16 15 Patrick Collins (USA) Minuteman Road Club 0:04:18 16 Charles Berhtram (USA) Team Cuppow 17 Michael Mihalik (USA) Jmac Cycling/Novacare 0:04:44 18 Nicolas Catlin (USA) Sherpa 0:04:45 19 Ian Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross 0:04:49 20 Andrew Lints (USA) RIT Cycling 0:04:58 21 Tim Ratta (USA) Barks X Wreck Adventure Club 0:05:14 22 Evan Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing 0:05:24 23 Matthew Sousa (USA) Team Cuppow 0:05:28 24 Aaron Oakes (USA) NYCROSS p/b Craft 0:05:39 25 Chris Field (USA) Essex County Velo 0:05:43 26 Benjamin Grenier (USA) Rancourt & Co. Cycling 0:05:47 27 Michael Landry (USA) Yale 0:05:53 28 Scott Fitzgerald (NZl) Photon Racing p/b Engineered Assemb 0:05:58 29 Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com 0:06:57 30 Case Butler (USA) JAM/NCC/Vittoria 0:06:59 31 Adam Sullivan (USA) Grinta! p/b Best Buddies Challenge 0:07:04 32 David Berg (USA) Dartmouth College 0:07:28 33 Ian Schon (USA) Team Cuppow 0:07:29 34 Brad Smith (USA) The Drifters 0:07:37 35 Tim Willis (USA) King Kog 0:07:46 36 Peter Striegel (USA) UVM Cycling 0:08:24 37 Cory Small (USA) UVM Cycling 0:08:49 38 Andrew Mcgowan (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling 0:09:23 39 Pete Macleod (USA) BARFLY 0:09:34 40 Matthew Erchull (USA) KindHuman-CycleSmart 41 Nolan Garon (USA) Wentworth Institute of Technology 42 Ford Murphy (USA) Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg DQ Jesse Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross DNF Matt Timmerman (USA) Cannondale DNF Andrew Reimann (USA) Cyclocross Magazine Racing DNF Ian Gielar (USA) Rochester Institute of Technology DNF Austin Skomra (USA) Cycle-Smart Grassroots Team DNF Kurt Belhumeur (USA) DNF AJ Moran (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar DNF Christian Favata (USA) TRT BICYCLES DNF Nicholas Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross DNF Peter Goguen (USA) RACE CF

Elite Women