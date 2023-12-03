Eric Brunner goes two-for-two at Nash Dash CX for elite men

Eric Brunner won the Pan-American Cyclocross Championship for elite men in 2022 and 2023

Eric Brunner (WTB Pivot) flashed top form to a second consecutive C2 victory at Nash Dash CX in Hampton, Georgia, sweeping both C2 elite men’s contests.

Andrew Dillman (Ignition p/b Rigd-Leitner) repeated in second place, this time 1:37 off the winning time. Lane Maher (JAM / NCC) outsprinted Casey Hildebrandt (Broken Spoke / TNR Tape) for third place, keeping the Wisconsin rider off the podium for another day in Georgia.

Brunner, as well as most of the men’s field, head to Louisville, Kentucky next weekend for US Cyclocross National Championships at Joe Creason Park. The former U23 and elite men’s national champion finished second to Curtis White at ‘cross nationals last year in the elite men’s race. Strohmeyer won the U23 title in Hartford last year.

“It’s really great prep for Louisville. I’m happy everyone put this race on. It’s a great location and a great time leading up to Nats," Brunner said.

Canadian Mackenzie Myatt (Cyclesmith Cycling Club) went back-to-back for wins in the elite women’s races and Emily Curley (Fast Splits) of Massachusetts was second both days.

