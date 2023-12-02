Eric Brunner dominates Saturday elite men's C2 contest at Nash Dash CX
Dillman takes second, Hildebrandt third
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
Most Popular
By Jackie Tyson
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Eric Brunner dominates Saturday elite men's C2 contest at Nash Dash CXDillman takes second, Hildebrandt third
-
Myatt wins elite women's opener at inaugural Nash Dash CX in GeorgiaChristian and Curley round out podium at Nash Farm Park
-
Cameron Mason gets closer to breakthrough CX win at Superprestige BoomScottish rider 'had a lot of cheering' with second place on new home soil in Belgium
-
Joris Nieuwenhuis wins men's Superprestige Boom ahead of Cameron MasonSeries leader Eli Iserbyt finishes third