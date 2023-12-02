Myatt wins elite women's opener at inaugural Nash Dash CX in Georgia

Saturday elite women's C2 podium, with MacKenzie Myatt in centre as winner of Nash Dash for elite women

Canadian MacKenzie Myatt (Cyclesmith Cycling Club) won the Saturday C2 opener at Nash Dash CX in Hampton, Georgia.

Anna Christian (SCAD Atlanta) finished 34 seconds back in second and Emily Curley (Fast Splits) was third, another three minutes back.

Heavy rain was forecast for Saturday at Nash Farm Park, south of Atlanta, but warm and dry conditions prevailed. The fields were lighter than usual due to the proximity on the calendar to USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships in Kentucky next weekend.

“We were waiting for the skies to open up, but it didn’t so that was nice,” Myatt said about the dark, overcast conditions, noting the mud tyres were ready for Sunday.

“The course was awesome, a lot of slight changes in elevation. This weekend and last weekend at Hendersonville very likely qualified me for ‘cross Worlds for Canada. I’m pretty stoked about that.”

It marked a sixth year that races were hosted in Hampton, near the Atlanta Motor Speedway. This year the event was upgraded to a weekend of UCI C2 races for elite men and elite women, with a second day of competitions on Sunday.

