Rosser wins Mont-Sainte-Anne cross country
Lanthier-Nadeau, Trudel earn silver, bronze
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Rosser (Can) Canada
|1:06:15
|2
|Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can) Canada
|0:02:49
|3
|Frederique Trudel (Can) Canada
|0:02:58
|4
|Alicia Rose Pastore (USA) United States of America
|0:06:39
|5
|Laurence Harvey (Can) Canada
|0:10:29
|6
|Samantha Wagler (Can) Canada
|0:12:11
|7
|Bruna Rafaela Moura (Bra) Brazil
|0:17:27
|8
|Haley Smith (Can) Canada
|0:25:38
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
-
Cavendish and Keisse win Memorial Sercu at Gent Six Day despite beer spillDe Ketele and Ghys continue to lead overall
-
Double Olympic champion Steven Burke announces retirement'I've achieved all I've wanted to' says 31-year-old
-
Ewan wins Shanghai CriteriumTrentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy