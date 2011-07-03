Trending

Rosser wins Mont-Sainte-Anne cross country

Lanthier-Nadeau, Trudel earn silver, bronze

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Rosser (Can) Canada1:06:15
2Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can) Canada0:02:49
3Frederique Trudel (Can) Canada0:02:58
4Alicia Rose Pastore (USA) United States of America0:06:39
5Laurence Harvey (Can) Canada0:10:29
6Samantha Wagler (Can) Canada0:12:11
7Bruna Rafaela Moura (Bra) Brazil0:17:27
8Haley Smith (Can) Canada0:25:38

