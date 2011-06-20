Trending

Jovanovic wins in Kopaonik

Maric, Kansiz round out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Jovanovic (Srb)1:33:23
2Aleksa Maric (Srb)0:01:06
3Hamza Kansiz (Tur)0:01:57
4Boris Popovic (Srb)0:02:59
5Bojan Djurdjic (Srb)0:03:19
6Ivan Tomic (Srb)0:03:33
7Oliver Strbac (Srb)0:05:33
8Bayram Eroglu (Tur)0:05:37
9Marko Curcic (Srb)0:10:52
10Cumhur Boyraz (Tur)0:11:55
11Ozan Ali Bulunmaz (Tur)0:12:01
12Igor Jemcov (Srb)0:12:56
13Radosav Bezmarevic MNE0:12:58
14Demir Berkay Yavrucuk (Tur)
15Ismail Demirkan (Tur)
16Marko Popovic (Srb)
17Aleksandar Djurovic (Srb)
DNFStefan Gazibaric (Srb)

Latest on Cyclingnews