Jovanovic wins in Kopaonik
Maric, Kansiz round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Jovanovic (Srb)
|1:33:23
|2
|Aleksa Maric (Srb)
|0:01:06
|3
|Hamza Kansiz (Tur)
|0:01:57
|4
|Boris Popovic (Srb)
|0:02:59
|5
|Bojan Djurdjic (Srb)
|0:03:19
|6
|Ivan Tomic (Srb)
|0:03:33
|7
|Oliver Strbac (Srb)
|0:05:33
|8
|Bayram Eroglu (Tur)
|0:05:37
|9
|Marko Curcic (Srb)
|0:10:52
|10
|Cumhur Boyraz (Tur)
|0:11:55
|11
|Ozan Ali Bulunmaz (Tur)
|0:12:01
|12
|Igor Jemcov (Srb)
|0:12:56
|13
|Radosav Bezmarevic MNE
|0:12:58
|14
|Demir Berkay Yavrucuk (Tur)
|15
|Ismail Demirkan (Tur)
|16
|Marko Popovic (Srb)
|17
|Aleksandar Djurovic (Srb)
|DNF
|Stefan Gazibaric (Srb)
