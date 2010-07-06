Sauser wins in Tallinn
Meier victorious in women's race
Christoph Sauser (Specialized) won the MTB Port of Tallinn GP 2010 held during the Estonian MTB Estonian Weekend in Tallinn. The Estonian rider Martin Loo, who finished the overall competition in second place after Sauser, was victorious in the Under 23 class. Caspar Austa was second in the elite men's category, and Racenajs Kristofers was third.
Sauser finished in two hours, seven minutes and 52 seconds. He compared the track, due to its technical complexity and level of difficulty, with the World Cup courses.
"The difference in the track of Tallinn is the lack of long climbs. At the same time, the ascents are shorter, but steeper. And there are a vast number of technical sections that make the race course particularly hard," said Sauser.
Each 6.5km lap of the course included 170m of climbing.
Maaris Meier won the elite women's race, ahead of Ivanda Eiduka.
In association with the Estonian Cyclists Union and Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the goal of the organizers is to raise the category of the MTB Port of Tallinn GP competition each year and apply to host the 2014 European Championships.
Next year's race, a UCI Cat. 1, event will happen on July 9.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser (Swi)
|2:07:52
|2
|Martin Loo (Est)
|0:04:41
|3
|Caspar Austa (Est)
|0:13:32
|4
|Kristofers Racenajs (Lat)
|0:15:09
|5
|Tauri Selder (Est)
|0:15:30
|6
|Matis Preimanis (Lat)
|0:17:10
|7
|Ernests Benhens (Lat)
|0:17:22
|8
|Erki Pütsep (Est)
|0:21:52
|9
|Ravshan Balgabaev (Rus)
|10
|Dmitrijs Sorokins (Lat)
|11
|Priit Prous (Rus)
|DNF
|Erki Kukk (Est)
|DNF
|Ivo Suur (Est)
|DNF
|Riivo Schumann (Est)
|DNF
|Allan Oras (Est)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maaris Meier (Est)
|1:58:50
|2
|Ivanda Eiduka (Lat)
|0:01:27
|3
|Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)
|0:11:42
|4
|Emmy Thelberg (Swe)
|0:15:33
|DNS
|Lelde Tipane (Lat)
