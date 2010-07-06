Trending

Sauser wins in Tallinn

Meier victorious in women's race



Elite women's podium

Elite women's podium
(Image credit: Pro Cyclists Club Estonia)


Elite men's podium

Elite men's podium
(Image credit: Pro Cyclists Club Estonia)


The women race at the MTB Port of Tallinn GP

The women race at the MTB Port of Tallinn GP
(Image credit: Pro Cyclists Club Estonia)


Christoph Sauser (Specialized) wins in Tallinn

Christoph Sauser (Specialized) wins in Tallinn
(Image credit: Pro Cyclists Club Estonia)


The start of the men's race at the MTB Port of Tallinn GP

The start of the men's race at the MTB Port of Tallinn GP
(Image credit: Pro Cyclists Club Estonia)


And they're off.

And they're off.
(Image credit: Pro Cyclists Club Estonia)


All lined up and ready to go

All lined up and ready to go
(Image credit: Pro Cyclists Club Estonia)


Christoph Sauser (Specialized) on his way to a win.

Christoph Sauser (Specialized) on his way to a win.
(Image credit: Pro Cyclists Club Estonia)

Christoph Sauser (Specialized) won the MTB Port of Tallinn GP 2010 held during the Estonian MTB Estonian Weekend in Tallinn. The Estonian rider Martin Loo, who finished the overall competition in second place after Sauser, was victorious in the Under 23 class. Caspar Austa was second in the elite men's category, and Racenajs Kristofers was third.

Sauser finished in two hours, seven minutes and 52 seconds. He compared the track, due to its technical complexity and level of difficulty, with the World Cup courses.

"The difference in the track of Tallinn is the lack of long climbs. At the same time, the ascents are shorter, but steeper. And there are a vast number of technical sections that make the race course particularly hard," said Sauser.

Each 6.5km lap of the course included 170m of climbing.

Maaris Meier won the elite women's race, ahead of Ivanda Eiduka.

In association with the Estonian Cyclists Union and Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the goal of the organizers is to raise the category of the MTB Port of Tallinn GP competition each year and apply to host the 2014 European Championships.

Next year's race, a UCI Cat. 1, event will happen on July 9.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi)2:07:52
2Martin Loo (Est)0:04:41
3Caspar Austa (Est)0:13:32
4Kristofers Racenajs (Lat)0:15:09
5Tauri Selder (Est)0:15:30
6Matis Preimanis (Lat)0:17:10
7Ernests Benhens (Lat)0:17:22
8Erki Pütsep (Est)0:21:52
9Ravshan Balgabaev (Rus)
10Dmitrijs Sorokins (Lat)
11Priit Prous (Rus)
DNFErki Kukk (Est)
DNFIvo Suur (Est)
DNFRiivo Schumann (Est)
DNFAllan Oras (Est)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maaris Meier (Est)1:58:50
2Ivanda Eiduka (Lat)0:01:27
3Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)0:11:42
4Emmy Thelberg (Swe)0:15:33
DNSLelde Tipane (Lat)

 

