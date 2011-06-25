Trending

Cioban takes out national championships

Cozonac, Mironov get silver and bronze

Brief Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:35:00
2Eugeniu Cozonac (Mda) Louletano/Loule Conselho0:00:57
3Victor Mironov (Mda) CTN Moldova0:01:04
4Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:02:12
5Mihail Gac (Mda) Construcciones Paulino - Charterworld0:12:35
6Veaceslav Verciuc (Mda) SSC Chisinau0:04:04
7Maxim Rusnac (Mda) CTN Moldova0:04:47

