Image 1 of 119 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 119 Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 119 The break of the day on the dark wet roads of the 2014 Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 119 Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 119 A Trek rider takes a well earned snack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 119 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 119 Luca Paolini had a very distinctive helmet on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 119 Team Katusha's Viatchelav Ekimov (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 119 Gilbert fronts the press (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 119 Enrico Battaglin attacked and was joined by Gregory Rast (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 119 The photographer Tim de Waele with Thor Hushovd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 119 Oleg TInkoff has a chat to a Katusha rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 119 Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 119 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) put in a solid effort (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 119 South African champion Louis Meintjes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 119 Mark Cavendish didn't have the legs after a long wet day in the saddle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 119 Alesandro 'ale jet' Petacchi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 119 Nico Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 119 Luxumbourg champion Bob Jungels (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 119 Fabio Felline (Trek) finished in the first grouo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 119 Bryan Coquard (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 119 The sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 119 The Japanese national jersey of Yukiya Arashiro was easy to spot amongst the black (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 119 Last year's winner, Gerald Ciolek was ninth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 119 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 119 Luca Paolini was instrumental in setting up Kristoff's win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 119 There was no podium visit for John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 119 Kristoff found one last reserve of energy to spray some champange (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 119 Fabain Cancellara ensures the photographers are soaked (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 119 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) will have to wait for another year (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 119 What awaited the riders, wet roads and persistent rain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 119 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) proved too quick in the wet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 119 The 2014 Milan San Remo podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 119 Marcel Sieberg (Lotto Belisol) contemplates walking (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 119 Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) spent most of the race in the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 119 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) had cramps in the finale and couldn't contend the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 119 A very wet Fabian Cancellara (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 119 David Millar (Garmin Sharp) is wearing a new pair of shoes for every race he enters in 2014 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 119 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) made a late attack in the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 119 Crashing in the cold and wet always hurts a little bit more (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 119 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) barely recognisable in his yellow rainjacket (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 119 It was a day for mudguards (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 119 The riders get set to leave Milan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 119 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) at the finish of Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 119 Gregory Rast (Trek Factory Racing) attacked on the Poggio (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 119 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) was the best sprinter after 300km of racing (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 119 Aleksandr Kuchynski (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 119 Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 119 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 119 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 119 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 119 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 119 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) didn't have the legs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 119 Thomas Lovkvist (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 119 Nikolay Trusov (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 119 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) rides clear of the field (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 57 of 119 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 58 of 119 Dario Cataldo (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 59 of 119 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) goes clear on the Cipressa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 60 of 119 Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) rides to victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 61 of 119 Fabian Cancellar had to make do with second place again (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 62 of 119 Manuel Quinziato (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 63 of 119 Peter Sagan had strong support from his team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 64 of 119 Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani - CSF) went on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 65 of 119 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 66 of 119 Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) wins Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 67 of 119 The final sprint for the line in Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 68 of 119 Luca Wackermann (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 69 of 119 Andrey Amador (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 70 of 119 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 71 of 119 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at the start in Milan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 72 of 119 Davide Cimolai (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 73 of 119 Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) takes the biggest win of his life (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 74 of 119 Mark Cavendish rode well on the final set of climbs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 75 of 119 Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) flanked by Fabian Cancellara and Ben Swift (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 76 of 119 Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) wins Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 77 of 119 Mark Cavendish Had to settle for fifth in Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 78 of 119 Mark Cavendish survived the climbs but lost out in the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 79 of 119 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) launched a solo move but was caught on the Poggio (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 80 of 119 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) went on the attack on the Cipressra (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 81 of 119 Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) wins Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 82 of 119 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) struggled in the finale (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 83 of 119 The podium in Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 84 of 119 Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 85 of 119 Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) takes the win in Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 86 of 119 Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) wins another thrilling edition of Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 87 of 119 Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 88 of 119 Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) wins Milan-San Remo and hugs his teammate Luca Paolini (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 89 of 119 Riders on a wet descent (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 90 of 119 Mark Cavendish on the descent of the Poggio (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 91 of 119 Luca Paolini was crucial for Katusha in the last part of the race (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 92 of 119 The day's break out ahead of the peloton in the rain and cold (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 93 of 119 The break during Milan-San Remo 2014 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 94 of 119 On the start line of Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 95 of 119 Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) wins Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 96 of 119 Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) wins Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 97 of 119 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 98 of 119 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 99 of 119 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 100 of 119 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) leads the charge to the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 101 of 119 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 102 of 119 Riders negotiate a wet descent (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 103 of 119 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) tried a couple of attacks (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 104 of 119 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 105 of 119 Rain was a major factor in Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 106 of 119 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 107 of 119 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) had to settle for second once again (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 108 of 119 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) in action (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 109 of 119 Gerald Ciolek follows Peter Sagan (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 110 of 119 Gerald Ciolek follows Peter Sagan (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 111 of 119 The peloton race along the coastline in Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 112 of 119 The peloton race along the coastline in Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 113 of 119 Sylvain Chavanel (IAM) at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 114 of 119 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 115 of 119 Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 116 of 119 Jan Barta (NetApp-Endura) was in the early breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 117 of 119 A soggy peloton in Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 118 of 119 Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin), Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp), Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida) Marc de Maar (Unitedhealthcare) and Nicola Boem (Bardiani) in the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 119 of 119 It was another rainy Milan-San Remo in 2014 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won the 105th Milan-San Remo taking the sprint ahead of Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) and Ben Swift (Team Sky). He easily pulled away in the closing meters after a perfect leadout from his teammate Luca Paolini.

It was the biggest career win for Kristoff, who became the first Norwegian to win the race.

As expected, the race once again came down to a mass sprint, with most of the top names making it through to the end. However, Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) finished only fifth, last year's winner Gerald Ciolek (MTN Qhubeka) ninth, and heavy favourite Peter Sagan (Cannondale) only 10th in a rain-affected race that split and regrouped several times as the peloton tackled a more traditional looking edition of the race.

The top sprinters had all survived up until the foot of the final climb of the Poggio, at which point an attack from Vincenzo Nibali - who had attacked on the Cipressa - was neutralised. John Degenkolb unluckily punctured near the base of the climb but Team Sky, BMC and Belkin all attempted to split the field on the fast run-in to Sam Remo. It was Katusha who took control. Paolini powered to the front inside the final kilometre at a crucial moment when discipline and calmness were required.

Omega Pharma tried to position Cavendish on the right hand side and although he had enough power to overtake an fading Sacha Modolo, he was powerless to stop Kristoff from charging for the line in a sprint reminiscent of Oscar Friere's last win here in 2010.

Wet, wet, wet

The riders were served a taste of the conditions they would face during the race as they headed to the sign-in close to the Arco della Pace at the end of Corso Sempione. Showers and grey skies alternated in rapid frequency, with riders covered in rain jackets, leg warmers and gloves.

The riders rolled out from central Milan at 9:50 am as planned, with the official race start on the edge of the city in Via della Chiesa Rossa. With the 8.5km transfer and the 294km race route, the riders covered over 300km.

The roads and the Milan tram tracks were wet and slippery, with Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) crashing. He hurt his elbow and was forced to quit the race before it had officially begun.

The attacks came as soon as the flag as dropped, with Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin), Jan Barta (Netapp-Endura) the first to jump away. David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) was keen to get in the move in what is his final Milan-San Remo. However he was chased down and teammate Nathan Haas jumped across as a breakaway of seven riders formed.

The peloton was looking for a controlled race and let the magnificent seven go and they quickly gained a minute. The seven were Matteo Bono (Lampre Merida), Haas (Garmin-Sharp), Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF), Antonio Parrinello (Androni Giocattoli), Tjallingii (Belkin), Barta (NetApp-Endura) and Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthCare).

By the time the riders reached Pavia, after 35km, the break already had a gap of seven minutes. It reached 10 minutes after 45km but then the peloton began to react, with the first hour of the race covered at 47.7km/h.

Cannondale led the pursuit, with additional help from several other teams. However occasional rain showers dampened their enthusiasm and soaked the riders. A hailstorm also hit the race on the gradual slopes of the Passo Turchino, with temperatures falling to 5 degrees Celsius, but the gradual climb up from the Lombardy plain did little to change the race.

The break emerged from the 180m long Passo Turchino tunnel with a lead of eight minutes and a view of the Mediterranean offered hope of a dry finale. However it was not to be and spring had not yet arrived on the Italian Riviera. The rain returned as the riders headed west along the Aurelia coast road. Eating and drinking would be as vital as riding a tactically perfect race.

Peter Sagan stopped for a mechanical problem but was soon on his way and his Cannondale team continued to work on the front, with help from Orica-GreenEdge, Giant-Shimano and Trek Factory Racing.

As the riders reached the 175km point of the race, with still more than 100km to go, Boem struggled at the back of the break with cramp. All the seven breakaway riders were fatigued and wet after making a huge effort together, an effort of glory and sacrifice for their teammates rather than of personal ambition.

Before the second feed zone, at 70km to go, the break was reduced to just five riders. First Boem was dropped, then Haas sat up after an unfortunate puncture. After five hours of racing, much of it in the rain, the average speed was still above 42km/h. The gap between the breakaway and the peloton was down to 6:00 as the first capi climb, the Capo Mele, neared.

The gap was under three minutes as the peloton hit the Capo Berta, with the break down to only three riders. The rain let up as the Cipressa approached but the roads were still wet, and it had rained so heavily at the finish that the road was covered with several inches of water, a potentially dangerous situation which organizers hastened to clear away.

The hard conditions took their toll, as reports came through that Omega Pharma-QuickStep was starting to lose its sprint train, although Cavendish was still holding on.

On the Cipressa, Bono was the first to be dropped. Some 1:30 behind them, Cannondale led the way up, stringing out the field and with riders falling off the back with regularity. Nibali took off with 25km to go and quickly picked up a lead on the winding wet road. In no time he had caught and passed Bono.

As the road rose, the gap to the initial break continued to fall. The bad weather didn't seem to bother Nibali, who calmly made his way up to the two remaining leaders, catching and passing them with 20km left.

More and more riders tried to jump away from the chasing group, but Cannondale did their best to hold things together with Alessandro De Marchi providing Sagan with crucial support. Nibali built his lead up to 49 seconds with 15km to go, as Tjallingii tried unsuccessfully to follow.

Sky moved up to the front of the chase, riding for Edvald Boasson Hagen, and the gap had fallen to 20 seconds with 10km - and the Poggio - still to go. Nibali had started to fade and at the foot of the climb; he only held a 13-second advantage.

Lotto led the furious chase, catching the Astana rider on the ascent with 9km to go, but it was Trek's Fabian Cancellara who took off next with Gregory Rast, along with Enrico Battaglin of Bardiani going clear. There was a brief volley from Gilbert but he was unable to make an impression as up ahead as Rast and Battaglin tried to forge clear. They were caught near the top of the climb and it was Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) who attempted to split the field on the treacherous descent.

Andre Greipel had lost contact on the climb but bravely fought back before the run-in to the line.

With 2km to go, many of the top names were still there as the mass sprint was set up. Katusha led the way to the 1km marker. Gilbert shot up the left hand side, and Cavendish put in his shot, but it was Kristoff who took the win with the Norwegian pulling away in the closing meters for a convincing win.

Full Results