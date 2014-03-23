Trending

Kristoff wins Milan-San Remo

Cancellara and Swift round out top three

Image 1 of 119

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins Milan-San Remo

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 119

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol)

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 119

The break of the day on the dark wet roads of the 2014 Milan-San Remo

The break of the day on the dark wet roads of the 2014 Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 119

Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin)

Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 119

A Trek rider takes a well earned snack

A Trek rider takes a well earned snack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 119

Fabian Cancellara (Trek)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 119

Luca Paolini had a very distinctive helmet on

Luca Paolini had a very distinctive helmet on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 119

Team Katusha's Viatchelav Ekimov

Team Katusha's Viatchelav Ekimov
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 119

Gilbert fronts the press

Gilbert fronts the press
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 119

Enrico Battaglin attacked and was joined by Gregory Rast

Enrico Battaglin attacked and was joined by Gregory Rast
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 119

The photographer Tim de Waele with Thor Hushovd

The photographer Tim de Waele with Thor Hushovd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 119

Oleg TInkoff has a chat to a Katusha rider

Oleg TInkoff has a chat to a Katusha rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 119

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 119

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) put in a solid effort

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) put in a solid effort
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 119

South African champion Louis Meintjes

South African champion Louis Meintjes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 119

Mark Cavendish didn't have the legs after a long wet day in the saddle

Mark Cavendish didn't have the legs after a long wet day in the saddle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 119

Alesandro 'ale jet' Petacchi

Alesandro 'ale jet' Petacchi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 119

Nico Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Nico Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 119

Luxumbourg champion Bob Jungels (Trek)

Luxumbourg champion Bob Jungels (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 119

Fabio Felline (Trek) finished in the first grouo

Fabio Felline (Trek) finished in the first grouo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 119

Bryan Coquard (Europcar)

Bryan Coquard (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 119

The sprint

The sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 119

The Japanese national jersey of Yukiya Arashiro was easy to spot amongst the black

The Japanese national jersey of Yukiya Arashiro was easy to spot amongst the black
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 119

Last year's winner, Gerald Ciolek was ninth

Last year's winner, Gerald Ciolek was ninth
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 119

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) on the attack

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 119

Luca Paolini was instrumental in setting up Kristoff's win

Luca Paolini was instrumental in setting up Kristoff's win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 119

There was no podium visit for John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano)

There was no podium visit for John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 119

Kristoff found one last reserve of energy to spray some champange

Kristoff found one last reserve of energy to spray some champange
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 119

Fabain Cancellara ensures the photographers are soaked

Fabain Cancellara ensures the photographers are soaked
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 119

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) will have to wait for another year

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) will have to wait for another year
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 119

What awaited the riders, wet roads and persistent rain

What awaited the riders, wet roads and persistent rain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 119

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) proved too quick in the wet

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) proved too quick in the wet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 119

The 2014 Milan San Remo podium

The 2014 Milan San Remo podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 119

Marcel Sieberg (Lotto Belisol) contemplates walking

Marcel Sieberg (Lotto Belisol) contemplates walking
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 119

Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) spent most of the race in the break

Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) spent most of the race in the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 119

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) had cramps in the finale and couldn't contend the sprint

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) had cramps in the finale and couldn't contend the sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 119

A very wet Fabian Cancellara (Trek)

A very wet Fabian Cancellara (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 119

David Millar (Garmin Sharp) is wearing a new pair of shoes for every race he enters in 2014

David Millar (Garmin Sharp) is wearing a new pair of shoes for every race he enters in 2014
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 119

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) made a late attack in the race

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) made a late attack in the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 119

Crashing in the cold and wet always hurts a little bit more

Crashing in the cold and wet always hurts a little bit more
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 119

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) barely recognisable in his yellow rainjacket

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) barely recognisable in his yellow rainjacket
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 119

It was a day for mudguards

It was a day for mudguards
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 119

The riders get set to leave Milan

The riders get set to leave Milan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 119

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) at the finish of Milan-San Remo

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) at the finish of Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 119

Gregory Rast (Trek Factory Racing) attacked on the Poggio

Gregory Rast (Trek Factory Racing) attacked on the Poggio
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 119

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) was the best sprinter after 300km of racing

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) was the best sprinter after 300km of racing
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 119

Aleksandr Kuchynski (Katusha)

Aleksandr Kuchynski (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 119

Francesco Gavazzi (Astana)

Francesco Gavazzi (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 119

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 119

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 119

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 119

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 119

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) didn't have the legs

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) didn't have the legs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 119

Thomas Lovkvist (IAM Cycling)

Thomas Lovkvist (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 119

Nikolay Trusov (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Nikolay Trusov (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 119

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) rides clear of the field

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) rides clear of the field
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 119

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the attack

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 119

Dario Cataldo (Sky)

Dario Cataldo (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 119

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) goes clear on the Cipressa

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) goes clear on the Cipressa
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 119

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) rides to victory

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) rides to victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 119

Fabian Cancellar had to make do with second place again

Fabian Cancellar had to make do with second place again
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 119

Manuel Quinziato (BMC)

Manuel Quinziato (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 119

Peter Sagan had strong support from his team

Peter Sagan had strong support from his team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 119

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani - CSF) went on the attack

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani - CSF) went on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 119

Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Androni Giocattoli)

Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 119

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) wins Milan-San Remo

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) wins Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 119

The final sprint for the line in Milan-San Remo

The final sprint for the line in Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 119

Luca Wackermann (Lampre - Merida)

Luca Wackermann (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 119

Andrey Amador (Movistar)

Andrey Amador (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 119

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 119

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at the start in Milan

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at the start in Milan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 119

Davide Cimolai (Lampre - Merida)

Davide Cimolai (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 119

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) takes the biggest win of his life

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) takes the biggest win of his life
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 119

Mark Cavendish rode well on the final set of climbs

Mark Cavendish rode well on the final set of climbs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 119

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) flanked by Fabian Cancellara and Ben Swift

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) flanked by Fabian Cancellara and Ben Swift
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 119

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) wins Milan-San Remo

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) wins Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 119

Mark Cavendish Had to settle for fifth in Milan-San Remo

Mark Cavendish Had to settle for fifth in Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 119

Mark Cavendish survived the climbs but lost out in the sprint

Mark Cavendish survived the climbs but lost out in the sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 119

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) launched a solo move but was caught on the Poggio

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) launched a solo move but was caught on the Poggio
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 119

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) went on the attack on the Cipressra

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) went on the attack on the Cipressra
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 119

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) wins Milan-San Remo

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) wins Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 119

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) struggled in the finale

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) struggled in the finale
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 83 of 119

The podium in Milan-San Remo

The podium in Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 84 of 119

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 85 of 119

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) takes the win in Milan-San Remo

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) takes the win in Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 86 of 119

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) wins another thrilling edition of Milan-San Remo

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) wins another thrilling edition of Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 87 of 119

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) on the podium

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 88 of 119

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) wins Milan-San Remo and hugs his teammate Luca Paolini

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) wins Milan-San Remo and hugs his teammate Luca Paolini
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 89 of 119

Riders on a wet descent

Riders on a wet descent
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 90 of 119

Mark Cavendish on the descent of the Poggio

Mark Cavendish on the descent of the Poggio
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 91 of 119

Luca Paolini was crucial for Katusha in the last part of the race

Luca Paolini was crucial for Katusha in the last part of the race
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 92 of 119

The day's break out ahead of the peloton in the rain and cold

The day's break out ahead of the peloton in the rain and cold
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 93 of 119

The break during Milan-San Remo 2014

The break during Milan-San Remo 2014
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 94 of 119

On the start line of Milan-San Remo

On the start line of Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 95 of 119

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) wins Milan-San Remo

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) wins Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 96 of 119

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) wins Milan-San Remo

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) wins Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 97 of 119

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins Milan-San Remo

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 98 of 119

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins Milan-San Remo

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 99 of 119

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins Milan-San Remo

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 100 of 119

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) leads the charge to the line

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) leads the charge to the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 101 of 119

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on the podium

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 102 of 119

Riders negotiate a wet descent

Riders negotiate a wet descent
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 103 of 119

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) tried a couple of attacks

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) tried a couple of attacks
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 104 of 119

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 105 of 119

Rain was a major factor in Milan-San Remo

Rain was a major factor in Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 106 of 119

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 107 of 119

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) had to settle for second once again

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) had to settle for second once again
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 108 of 119

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) in action

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) in action
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 109 of 119

Gerald Ciolek follows Peter Sagan

Gerald Ciolek follows Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 110 of 119

Gerald Ciolek follows Peter Sagan

Gerald Ciolek follows Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 111 of 119

The peloton race along the coastline in Milan-San Remo

The peloton race along the coastline in Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 112 of 119

The peloton race along the coastline in Milan-San Remo

The peloton race along the coastline in Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 113 of 119

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM) at the start

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM) at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 114 of 119

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins Milan-San Remo

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 115 of 119

Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 116 of 119

Jan Barta (NetApp-Endura) was in the early breakaway

Jan Barta (NetApp-Endura) was in the early breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 117 of 119

A soggy peloton in Milan-San Remo

A soggy peloton in Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 118 of 119

Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin), Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp), Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida) Marc de Maar (Unitedhealthcare) and Nicola Boem (Bardiani) in the breakaway

Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin), Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp), Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida) Marc de Maar (Unitedhealthcare) and Nicola Boem (Bardiani) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 119 of 119

It was another rainy Milan-San Remo in 2014

It was another rainy Milan-San Remo in 2014
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won the 105th Milan-San Remo taking the sprint ahead of Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) and Ben Swift (Team Sky). He easily pulled away in the closing meters after a perfect leadout from his teammate Luca Paolini.

It was the biggest career win for Kristoff, who became the first Norwegian to win the race.

As expected, the race once again came down to a mass sprint, with most of the top names making it through to the end. However, Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) finished only fifth, last year's winner Gerald Ciolek (MTN Qhubeka) ninth, and heavy favourite Peter Sagan (Cannondale) only 10th in a rain-affected race that split and regrouped several times as the peloton tackled a more traditional looking edition of the race.

The top sprinters had all survived up until the foot of the final climb of the Poggio, at which point an attack from Vincenzo Nibali - who had attacked on the Cipressa - was neutralised. John Degenkolb unluckily punctured near the base of the climb but Team Sky, BMC and Belkin all attempted to split the field on the fast run-in to Sam Remo. It was Katusha who took control. Paolini powered to the front inside the final kilometre at a crucial moment when discipline and calmness were required.

Omega Pharma tried to position Cavendish on the right hand side and although he had enough power to overtake an fading Sacha Modolo, he was powerless to stop Kristoff from charging for the line in a sprint reminiscent of Oscar Friere's last win here in 2010.

Wet, wet, wet

The riders were served a taste of the conditions they would face during the race as they headed to the sign-in close to the Arco della Pace at the end of Corso Sempione. Showers and grey skies alternated in rapid frequency, with riders covered in rain jackets, leg warmers and gloves.

The riders rolled out from central Milan at 9:50 am as planned, with the official race start on the edge of the city in Via della Chiesa Rossa. With the 8.5km transfer and the 294km race route, the riders covered over 300km.

The roads and the Milan tram tracks were wet and slippery, with Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) crashing. He hurt his elbow and was forced to quit the race before it had officially begun.

The attacks came as soon as the flag as dropped, with Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin), Jan Barta (Netapp-Endura) the first to jump away. David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) was keen to get in the move in what is his final Milan-San Remo. However he was chased down and teammate Nathan Haas jumped across as a breakaway of seven riders formed.

The peloton was looking for a controlled race and let the magnificent seven go and they quickly gained a minute. The seven were Matteo Bono (Lampre Merida), Haas (Garmin-Sharp), Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF), Antonio Parrinello (Androni Giocattoli), Tjallingii (Belkin), Barta (NetApp-Endura) and Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthCare).

By the time the riders reached Pavia, after 35km, the break already had a gap of seven minutes. It reached 10 minutes after 45km but then the peloton began to react, with the first hour of the race covered at 47.7km/h.

Cannondale led the pursuit, with additional help from several other teams. However occasional rain showers dampened their enthusiasm and soaked the riders. A hailstorm also hit the race on the gradual slopes of the Passo Turchino, with temperatures falling to 5 degrees Celsius, but the gradual climb up from the Lombardy plain did little to change the race.

The break emerged from the 180m long Passo Turchino tunnel with a lead of eight minutes and a view of the Mediterranean offered hope of a dry finale. However it was not to be and spring had not yet arrived on the Italian Riviera. The rain returned as the riders headed west along the Aurelia coast road. Eating and drinking would be as vital as riding a tactically perfect race.

Peter Sagan stopped for a mechanical problem but was soon on his way and his Cannondale team continued to work on the front, with help from Orica-GreenEdge, Giant-Shimano and Trek Factory Racing.

As the riders reached the 175km point of the race, with still more than 100km to go, Boem struggled at the back of the break with cramp. All the seven breakaway riders were fatigued and wet after making a huge effort together, an effort of glory and sacrifice for their teammates rather than of personal ambition.

Before the second feed zone, at 70km to go, the break was reduced to just five riders. First Boem was dropped, then Haas sat up after an unfortunate puncture. After five hours of racing, much of it in the rain, the average speed was still above 42km/h. The gap between the breakaway and the peloton was down to 6:00 as the first capi climb, the Capo Mele, neared.

The gap was under three minutes as the peloton hit the Capo Berta, with the break down to only three riders. The rain let up as the Cipressa approached but the roads were still wet, and it had rained so heavily at the finish that the road was covered with several inches of water, a potentially dangerous situation which organizers hastened to clear away.

The hard conditions took their toll, as reports came through that Omega Pharma-QuickStep was starting to lose its sprint train, although Cavendish was still holding on.

On the Cipressa, Bono was the first to be dropped. Some 1:30 behind them, Cannondale led the way up, stringing out the field and with riders falling off the back with regularity. Nibali took off with 25km to go and quickly picked up a lead on the winding wet road. In no time he had caught and passed Bono.

As the road rose, the gap to the initial break continued to fall. The bad weather didn't seem to bother Nibali, who calmly made his way up to the two remaining leaders, catching and passing them with 20km left.

More and more riders tried to jump away from the chasing group, but Cannondale did their best to hold things together with Alessandro De Marchi providing Sagan with crucial support. Nibali built his lead up to 49 seconds with 15km to go, as Tjallingii tried unsuccessfully to follow.

Sky moved up to the front of the chase, riding for Edvald Boasson Hagen, and the gap had fallen to 20 seconds with 10km - and the Poggio - still to go. Nibali had started to fade and at the foot of the climb; he only held a 13-second advantage.

Lotto led the furious chase, catching the Astana rider on the ascent with 9km to go, but it was Trek's Fabian Cancellara who took off next with Gregory Rast, along with Enrico Battaglin of Bardiani going clear. There was a brief volley from Gilbert but he was unable to make an impression as up ahead as Rast and Battaglin tried to forge clear. They were caught near the top of the climb and it was Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) who attempted to split the field on the treacherous descent.

Andre Greipel had lost contact on the climb but bravely fought back before the run-in to the line.

With 2km to go, many of the top names were still there as the mass sprint was set up. Katusha led the way to the 1km marker. Gilbert shot up the left hand side, and Cavendish put in his shot, but it was Kristoff who took the win with the Norwegian pulling away in the closing meters for a convincing win.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha6:55:56
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
3Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
4Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
7Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
8Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
9Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
10Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
11Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
12Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
14Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
15Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
16Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr
17Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
18Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
19Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
20Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
21Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
22Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
23Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
24André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
25Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
26Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:06
27Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp0:00:07
28Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:34
29Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
30Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:40
31Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:54
32Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
33Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:01:12
34Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr0:01:22
35Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
36Mauro Finetto (Ita) Yellow Fluo
37Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:33
38Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:35
39John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:54
40Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:09
41Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:02:38
42Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
43Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:14
44Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:15
45Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
46Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
47Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:22
48Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:36
49Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:03:50
50Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:10
51Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
52Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:05:08
53Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
54Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
55Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp0:05:23
56Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:05:29
57Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
58Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
59Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
60Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr0:05:34
61Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale0:06:03
62Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:06:06
63Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:06:20
64Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:06:23
65Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
66Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
67Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura
68Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
69Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
70Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
71Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
72Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:07:49
73Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
74Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:07:51
75Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha0:10:04
76Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
77Kiel Reijnen (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
78Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
79Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
80Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
81Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
82Johan Le Bon (Fra) Fdj.fr
83Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
84Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
85Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Fdj.fr
86Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
87Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
88Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
89Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
90Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:11:42
91Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
92Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
93Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
94Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
95Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
96Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
97Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF
98Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
99Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
100Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
101David Boucher (Fra) Fdj.fr0:14:33
102Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
103Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
104Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
105Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:17:59
106Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
107Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
108Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
109Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
110Rafael Andriato (Bra) Yellow Fluo
111Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
112Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
113Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
114Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFIgnatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFLouis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFDaniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFJay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFSteve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFPatrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMatteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFOmar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFMarco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFAntonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFGianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFEnrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFFrancesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFAndrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFMaxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFAlexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFEnrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFNicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFMarco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFFilippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFStefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFJonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
DNFMichael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFPeter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
DNFDanilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFMaciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
DNFDamiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
DNFAlan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
DNFPaolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
DNFWilliam Bonnet (Fra) Fdj.fr
DNFArthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr
DNFNathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
DNFDavid Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
DNFStefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
DNFMartin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFMatteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
DNFThomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
DNFDiego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFMatteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFManuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFLuca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFLars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
DNFPim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
DNFJelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFAndrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
DNFJose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFEnrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
DNFIljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFMichal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFAlessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFMark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFMatteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFBrett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFMathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFJens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
DNFBryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFJerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFTony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFVincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFBryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFBjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
DNFTom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFAlbert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFVladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFAlexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFGatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
DNFAngel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
DNFIker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
DNFDavid De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
DNFZakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura
DNFErick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
DNFPaul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
DNFDario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
DNFChristian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
DNFGabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
DNFGeraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
DNFRoman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFMichael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFLucas Euser (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFDavide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFDaniele Colli (Ita) Yellow Fluo
DNFFrancesco Failli (Ita) Yellow Fluo
DNFSimone Ponzi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
DNFMatteo Rabottini (Ita) Yellow Fluo
DNFFabio Taborre (Ita) Yellow Fluo

 

